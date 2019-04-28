MLB roundup: Padres come up big in 10th

Manuel Margot’s bases-loaded single keyed a six-run 10th inning, and the visiting San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals 8-3 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive win.

Apr 27, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France singled off Wander Suero (1-3) to open the 10th, and Francisco Mejia doubled to right. Greg Garcia then flied out to deep left, scoring France with the go-ahead run.

After Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers walked to load the bases, Washington’s Justin Miller entered and hit Manny Machado with a pitch, forcing in the fourth San Diego run. Margot lined a two-run single to left to make it 6-2. Hunter Renfroe added a sacrifice fly, and another run scored on center fielder Victor Robles’ throwing error.

Luis Perdomo (1-0) struck out the side in the ninth inning for the win. Robbie Erlin yielded a run in the bottom of the 10th in a non-save situation.

Astros 4, Indians 3 (10 innings)

Pinch hitter Tony Kemp hit a walk-off home run leading off the 10th inning, and Houston claimed a victory over visiting Cleveland.

Kemp drilled a 2-1 slider from Adam Cimber (2-2), sending it 360 feet over the wall in right field.

The blast made a winner out of Roberto Osuna (2-0), who worked two scoreless innings of relief. The Astros will attempt to salvage a series split on Sunday.

Rockies 9, Braves 5

Charlie Blackmon put Colorado ahead with a two-run double in the ninth inning, and Trevor Story added insurance with a three-run homer as the Rockies rallied for the win at Atlanta.

Colorado’s five-run uprising came against A.J. Minter (0-3).

David Dahl doubled and went to third on a one-out wild pitch. After fanning Raimel Tapia to move the Braves within one out of a win, Minter walked pinch hitters Ian Desmond and Drew Butera to load the bases. Blackmon then rapped the first pitch he saw to drive in a pair.

Cubs 9, Diamondbacks 1

David Bote had his first career two-home run game along with five RBIs and Anthony Rizzo had a homer and two doubles as visiting Chicago broke Arizona’s five-game winning streak.

Bote’s three-run homer capped a five-run third inning off Arizona starter Zack Godley (1-2), and he added a two-run homer for a 7-0 lead in the fifth.

Benches and bullpens cleared and players congregated along the first base line after Matt Koch hit Bote with a pitch in the left shoulder in the seventh inning, following a Rizzo homer and a double by Javier Baez. No punches were thrown and no one was ejected.

Phillies 12, Marlins 9

Nick Williams, Andrew McCutchen and Rhys Hoskins homered to lead host Philadelphia to a win over Miami. The Phillies have won three of four while the Marlins have lost three of four.

The Marlins, who trailed 10-1 before scoring eight consecutive runs over three innings, were led by Curtis Granderson, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Jorge Alfaro, who slugged a two-run homer against his former team.

Phillies shortstop Jean Segura, playing his first game since returning from the injured list after recovering from a hamstring injury, was beaned in the second inning. There were no immediate updates on the severity of the injury to Segura, who was removed from the game immediately after getting hit in the head by a 90 mph fastball from Trevor Richards.

Rangers 15, Mariners 1

Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor hit three-run homers in the opening two innings as Texas snapped a five-game losing streak with a rout of host Seattle.

Joey Gallo also homered for the Rangers, a solo shot in the eighth inning.

Rangers left-hander Mike Minor (3-2) allowed one run on three hits in seven innings, with one walk and a season-high 13 strikeouts. Right-hander Ariel Jurado pitched the final two innings for the Rangers to cap a three-hitter.

Yankees 6, Giants 4

Gary Sanchez broke open a tight game with his first career grand slam, and J.A. Happ pitched seven shutout innings as visiting New York beat San Francisco in an interleague game.

The win was New York’s fifth in six games at the start of a nine-game trip, and combined with a 7-3 win in the series opener on Friday night, gives the Yankees a shot Sunday at the first sweep in the history of the rivalry with the Giants.

In the ninth, San Francisco got a three-run homer from Yangervis Solarte and a solo shot from Erik Kratz before Aroldis Chapman entered. The New York closer fanned the only batter he faced, Pablo Sandoval, for his fifth save.

Royals 9, Angels 4

Hunter Dozier had a pair of two-run triples, and Kansas City scored six runs in the third inning en route to a victory over visiting Los Angeles. The Royals had a season-high 15 hits.

Dozier posted career highs with four hits and four RBIs. He is the first designated hitter with two triples in a game since David Ortiz did it on July 22, 2004.

Scott Barlow (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up the win. Angels reliever Jaime Barria (2-2) took the loss, allowing seven runs on 10 hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Brewers 8, Mets 6

Christian Yelich hit his major-league-leading 14th homer and Josh Hader recorded a six-out save as Milwaukee recorded a victory at New York.

The reigning National League MVP gave Milwaukee a 5-1 lead when he parked a full-count changeup from Noah Syndergaard (1-3) over the right-center-field fence.

Yelich tied the major league record for homers before May 1. He shares the mark with Albert Pujols (2006) and Alex Rodriguez (2007). Ben Gamel preceded Yelich’s latest homer with a home run in the fourth as Milwaukee beat the Mets for the second straight night.

Rays 2, Red Sox 1

Jose Alvarado struck out Jackie Bradley Jr. with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning, and Tampa Bay hung on for a victory at Boston.

Alvarado entered the game after Diego Castillo allowed a homer to Mookie Betts to open the inning and issued a one-out walk to Xander Bogaerts. After a single, a strikeout and a walk, Alvarado escaped the jam.

Yandy Diaz hit a solo homer for the Rays in the first inning, and Mike Zunino added an RBI single in the fourth.

Cardinals 6, Reds 3

Marcell Ozuna homered and drove in five runs as host St. Louis posted a victory over Cincinnati.

Harrison Bader had a pinch-hit RBI single and Yadier Molina and Paul Goldschmidt extended their hit streaks to 14 and 13 games, respectively, for the Cardinals, who won for the sixth time in seven games.

Dakota Hudson (2-1) allowed three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Two relievers bridged the gap to Jordan Hicks, who retired the side in order in the ninth to secure his eighth save. Jose Peraza and Eugenio Suarez each had an RBI single and Derek Dietrich added a sacrifice fly for the Reds, who fell for the third time in nine games.

Twins 9, Orioles 2

Max Kepler homered twice as Minnesota hit five home runs for the second straight day and defeated Baltimore in Minneapolis.

The five homers upped Minnesota’s total to 21 in five games against the Orioles this season. Kepler homered in the seventh and eighth innings and finished with four RBIs while C.J. Cron, Jason Castro and Marwin Gonzalez also went deep.

Gonzalez, Castro and Kepler homered in a four-run eighth against Jimmy Yacabonis. Castro and Kepler went back-to-back. Minnesota is 5-0 this season against the Orioles and has won 11 straight in the head-to-head matchup dating to 2018.

Blue Jays 7, Athletics 1

Randal Grichuk had three hits and two RBIs, Aaron Sanchez pitched five strong innings, and Toronto defeated visiting Oakland.

Brandon Drury also had three hits for the Blue Jays, who have won all five games with the A’s this season after losing all seven meetings last year.

Sanchez (3-1) allowed an unearned run, two hits and four walks while striking out four. Oakland starter Brett Anderson (3-2) allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings on 10 hits and two walks. He struck out two.

Dodgers 3, Pirates 1

Joc Pederson hit a two-run triple, and Clayton Kershaw pitched seven strong innings as Los Angeles rallied for a victory over visiting Pittsburgh.

The Dodgers were held scoreless by Joe Musgrove over the first six innings before starting their rally in the seventh inning on a leadoff single by Max Muncy. After an Alex Verdugo single, Chris Taylor tied the game 1-1 on a sacrifice fly. Austin Barnes singled, and one out later, Pederson delivered his two-run hit to right-center field.

Kershaw (1-0) gave up one run on four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in just his third outing of the year. His start to his season was delayed because of shoulder inflammation that cropped up early at spring training.

Tigers at White Sox, ppd.

The game was postponed due to projections of a snowstorm. The contest will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 3 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

—Field Level Media