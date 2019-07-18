MLB roundup: Padres' Paddack nearly no-hits Marlins

Padres rookie right-hander Chris Paddack had a no-hitter through seven innings before giving up a home run in San Diego’s 3-2 win over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Starlin Castro homered to lead off the eighth for Miami’s first hit.

Paddack, 23, allowed the one hit over 7 2/3 innings. He issued one walk and had eight strikeouts in the win. Paddack (6-4) threw 94 pitches in his 16th major league start.

Paddack, who was originally drafted by the Marlins, was working on a perfect game before Cesar Puello reached base to open the sixth inning on a throwing error by shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Puello was eliminated on a double play, but pinch hitter Yadiel Rivera drew a two-out walk. Paddack got out of the frame with a groundout.

Indians 7, Tigers 2

Mike Clevinger matched a career high with 12 strikeouts, and rookie Oscar Mercado and Greg Allen each drove in a pair of runs as host Cleveland defeated Detroit.

Francisco Lindor belted a homer to ignite a four-run eighth inning for the Indians, who have won 10 of their last 12 to move within four games of the American League Central-leading Twins.

Nicholas Castellanos launched a solo homer and Jeimer Candelario had an RBI single for the Tigers, who have lost 11 of their past 13 contests overall and 11 of 12 against Cleveland this season.

Athletics 10, Mariners 2

Mark Canha and Jurickson Profar each hit two home runs and Homer Bailey pitched six solid innings in his debut as host Oakland defeated Seattle Mariners.

Chad Pinder and Ramon Laureano also homered for the A’s, who scored all of their runs via the long ball. Oakland swept the two-game series and has won six in a row overall, outscoring its opponents 47-13.

Bailey (8-6), a veteran right-hander, was acquired Sunday in a trade with Kansas City. He allowed two runs on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Cubs 5, Reds 2

Kris Bryant and Addison Russell hit solo home runs, and Yu Darvish snapped his drought at Wrigley Field with six scoreless innings in Chicago’s win over visiting Cincinnati.

Darvish (3-4) turned in his second straight outing of two-hit ball over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven and got his first career win at Wrigley after 13 starts without one as a member of the Cubs. He had never before pitched in a win at Wrigley, including a loss with the Texas Rangers in 2016.

Darvish also earned his first win this season since April 27 after 12 no-decisions and a loss.

Cardinals 6, Pirates 5

Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning as host St. Louis beat Pittsburgh. The Cardinals took two of three from the Pirates.

The Pirates carried a 4-3 lead into the seventh, and Francisco Liriano (4-2) retired the first batter he faced, Harrison Bader, before giving up a single to Tommy Edman and issuing a walk to Jose Martinez. Goldschmidt then greeted Michael Feliz by homering to left-center field on a 2-2 pitch.

The rally made a winner out of John Brebbia (3-3), who threw two perfect innings of relief. Andrew Miller tossed a 1-2-3 eighth before Carlos Martinez earned his sixth save.

Giants 11, Rockies 8

Donovan Solano led off the sixth inning with a go-ahead home run as San Francisco completed its first four-game sweep at Colorado since 2011.

The win was the Giants’ fifth straight and sixth in seven games on a just-completed road trip that began at Milwaukee. They passed the Rockies in the standings, having won eight of nine and 12 of 14 overall.

Left-hander Derek Holland (2-4), the second Giants pitcher, was credited with the win after throwing 1 2/3 innings of hitless, scoreless ball.

Brewers 5, Braves 4

Christian Yelich homered for the third time in four days, one of two struck by Milwaukee hitters, to help the Brewers defeat visiting Atlanta. The win gave the Brewers their first series win over a team other than Pittsburgh since mid-May.

Yelich hit a solo homer in the sixth inning against Atlanta starter Dallas Keuchel (3-3) to ignite a three-run outburst that allowed Milwaukee to put the game away and ensure a series victory. It was the 34th homer for Yelich, two shy of his career-high total from 2018, when he was the NL Most Valuable Player.

Chase Anderson (5-2) pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed one hit and three walks, striking out three. It was Anderson’s fifth straight start in which he has allowed two or fewer runs. He improved to 3-0 with a 3.37 ERA in six career starts against Atlanta.

Mets 14, Twins 4

Dominic Smith belted a three-run homer as a pinch hitter, Amed Rosario had four hits and New York routed host Minnesota.

With the Mets down 3-2 in the seventh, Smith batted for left fielder J.D. Davis and swatted an 0-2 curveball for his ninth homer. He finished 2-for-3 off the bench, adding a run-scoring single in the eighth to give him a career-high four RBIs.

Rosario went 4-for-4 with a homer, triple, four runs and three RBIs. Adeiny Hechavarria had three hits, including two doubles, and scored twice.

Rays, Yankees (ppd.)

The game between Tampa Bay and New York was postponed due to the forecast of severe weather in the vicinity of Yankee Stadium.

The game will be made up Thursday afternoon as a regular doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

