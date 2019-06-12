MLB roundup: Pence's inside-the-park HR propels Rangers

Hunter Pence hit an inside-the-park home run, and the Texas Rangers defeated the host Boston Red Sox 9-5 on Tuesday night.

With a runner on second in the sixth inning, Pence hit a high fly ball just inside the right field foul pole. Boston’s Brock Holt lunged into the crowd in an effort to catch the ball, but it fell just over his glove.

Holt thought the ball went into the stands for a home run, but it instead caromed off the base of the wall and trickled along the warning track toward the bullpens in right-center field. By the time center fielder Mookie Betts reached the ball, which had come to a stop, Pence had scampered around the bases to make it 9-3.

Texas’ Ariel Jurado (4-2) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Xander Bogaerts and Betts homered for the Red Sox.

Braves 7, Pirates 5 (8 innings)

Brian McCann hit two home runs, one of them a tiebreaking, three-run shot that propelled Atlanta past visiting Pittsburgh. The game was called before the top of the ninth inning after a 1-hour, 47-minute rain delay.

McCann was one of four Atlanta players who went deep in the second inning, but it took his second homer to break a 4-4 tie in the sixth and help the Braves to their fifth straight win. The Pirates absorbed their fifth consecutive loss.

Atlanta trailed 2-0 until breaking loose in the second inning against Chris Archer (3-6). Josh Donaldson and Nick Markakis hit back-to-back homers, and after Austin Riley struck out, McCann and Ozzie Albies went deep in consecutive at-bats. The last time Atlanta had four homers in an inning was May 28, 2003.

Indians 2, Reds 1 (10 innings)

Rookie Oscar Mercado ripped a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning as host Cleveland posted a victory over Cincinnati.

In the 10th, Raisel Iglesias (1-6) allowed a one-out walk to Mike Freeman and a single by Leonys Martin that moved the runner to third. Francisco Lindor was intentionally walked to load the bases for Mercado, who singled to left to plate Freeman for Cleveland’s first extra-inning win in four tries this year.

Carlos Santana belted a solo homer and Lindor collected a pair of doubles for the Indians, who have won five of their past seven. Brad Hand (3-2) recorded the win after striking out the side in the 10th and fanning four in two scoreless innings.

Angels 5, Dodgers 3

Justin Bour slugged a three-run homer to cap a five-run first inning that led the Los Angeles Angels to a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a sweep of the two-game Freeway Series at Anaheim, Calif.

Shohei Ohtani also went deep in the opening inning, and Brian Goodwin added a run-scoring single. Ohtani had two of the Angels’ six hits.

Max Muncy hit two solo homers and David Freese also hit a blast for the Dodgers, who have lost four of their past six games.

Astros 10, Brewers 8

Yordan Alvarez’s two-run homer — his second round-tripper in as many major league games — capped a four-run fifth inning that blew open a close game and catapulted the host Houston past Milwaukee.

Yuli Gurriel had three hits and three RBIs for the Astros, including a two-run homer that gave Houston the lead for good in the third and an RBI single immediately before Alvarez’s homer. Tyler White and Robinson Chirinos also homered for Houston.

The Astros have won four of five. The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped despite getting Christian Yelich’s major-league-leading 25th homer plus long balls from Yasmani Grandal and Travis Shaw.

Yankees 12, Mets 5 (Game 1)

Luke Voit hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fourth inning, and the New York Yankees went on to beat the New York Mets in the opener of a day-night doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees overcame an early 4-1 deficit, winning a game that featured a combined five errors.

Voit snapped a 4-4 tie when he hammered a 1-0 fastball from Zack Wheeler (5-4) into the left field seats to give the Yankees a 7-4 lead. Gio Urshela hit a game-tying two-run homer earlier in the fourth.

Mets 10, Yankees 4 (Game 2)

Rookie Pete Alonso hit a three-run home run before an out was recorded in the first inning, and the New York Mets defeated the New York Yankees to get a split of the doubleheader.

The Mets opened the game with a double by Jeff McNeil and a single by J.D. Davis. On the 11th pitch of the night from James Paxton (3-3), Alonso hammered a 2-2 fastball into the visiting bullpen beyond the left-center-field fence.

Alonso hit his 22nd homer in his 66th game, leaving him four shy of matching the Mets’ rookie home run record set by Darryl Strawberry in 1983.

Cardinals 7, Marlins 1

Dakota Hudson pitched seven strong innings, Marcell Ozuna homered against his former team, and Harrison Bader drove in two early runs as St. Louis won at Miami.

Hudson (5-3) allowed four hits, two walks and one run, striking out six. He has a 2.62 ERA in eight starts since May 1.

Yadier Molina, a nine-time All-Star catcher, returned to the St. Louis lineup, going 2-for-4. He had missed 11 games due to a strained tendon on his right thumb.

Twins 6, Mariners 5

Marwin Gonzalez’s go-ahead, two-out single highlighted a three-run eighth inning as Minnesota rallied for a victory over Seattle in Minneapolis.

Jonathan Schoop and Jason Castro each homered and Jorge Polanco went 3-for-3 with two doubles for the Twins. Matt Magill (2-0) threw a scoreless inning of relief. Trevor May, despite giving up back-to-back singles to open the ninth, battled back to record his first save.

Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run homer and Domingo Santana went 3-for-5 with two runs for Seattle. Kyle Seager went 2-for-5 with an RBI, and Mallex Smith finished 2-for-4 with two runs.

Orioles 4, Blue Jays 2

Trey Mancini, Chance Sisco, Anthony Santander and Jonathan Villar each had RBI doubles as Baltimore defeated visiting Toronto. The Orioles finished with 11 hits, including a season-high six doubles.

John Means (6-4) battled through a 33-pitch first inning where he gave up a lead-off home run and struggled with his command at times but still allowed just one run in five innings. He scattered four hits while tying a career high with seven strikeouts.

Shawn Armstrong threw two scoreless innings before Miguel Castro gave up a run in the eighth, and Richard Bleier got the final out of that frame. Mychal Givens then retired the side in order in the ninth and earned his sixth save.

Giants 6, Padres 5

Evan Longoria’s two-run, go-ahead double in the seventh inning allowed host San Francisco to edge San Diego.

The Giants trailed 4-3 before Brandon Belt drew a walk from the Padres’ fourth pitcher, right-hander Trey Wingenter (0-1), leading off the seventh. After a single by Joe Panik and an out, Longoria laced a double to the wall in left field, scoring both baserunners to give San Francisco a one-run lead.

Longoria took third on the Padres’ throw to the plate, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Pablo Sandoval. The Padres got within 6-5 in the eighth on Ian Kinsler’s homer, but they never got another baserunner off either Tony Watson or Will Smith, who recorded his 15th save.

Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 4

Scott Kingery hit a three-run home run to lift host Philadelphia past Arizona. Jay Bruce, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto each had two hits for the Phillies, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (6-5) gave up six hits and three runs in six innings. He struck out five and walked four. Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 14 chances.

Ketel Marte homered and contributed three hits, but the Diamondbacks weren’t able to extend their five-game winning streak.

Rockies 10, Cubs 3

Charlie Blackmon homered, Peter Lambert got his second win in as many career starts, and Colorado beat Chicago in Denver.

Daniel Murphy and Ian Desmond had three hits each to help the Rockies win their 10th straight home game.

Jayson Heyward homered and finished with two hits for Chicago, which has lost two straight to open the series at Coors Field after winning six of seven.

A’s 4, Rays 3

Matt Olson and Khris Davis hit back-to-back home runs in a three-run sixth inning, powering Oakland to a victory over Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Mike Fiers threw six strong innings and three relievers protected a narrow lead for one inning apiece. Fiers (6-3) ran his unbeaten streak to seven games despite allowing a solo home run to Tommy Pham with his seventh pitch of the game.

The A’s ace rebounded to check the Rays on two runs and three hits. He walked two and struck out four.

White Sox 7, Nationals 5

Eloy Jimenez had two hits and two RBIs, and Welington Castillo belted a first-inning grand slam to lift host Chicago to a victory over Washington.

Evan Marshall (1-0) earned the victory with 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief as the White Sox salvaged a split in the two-game interleague series. Marshall, who struck out two, has not allowed an earned run in 15 appearances covering 15 1/3 innings this season.

Chicago held on after taking a 7-2 lead into the seventh inning. Alex Colome got the last five outs to earn his 14th save, though he allowed a homer to Anthony Rendon leading off the ninth.

Royals 3, Tigers 2

Kansas City got three consecutive hits in the eighth inning to score two runs and claim a won over visiting Detroit.

Back-to-back doubles by Adalberto Mondesi — his third hit of the night — and Jorge Soler tied the score in the eighth. Terrance Gore pinch-ran for Soler, stole third and scored on a bloop single by Cheslor Cuthbert that dropped between three fielders in right.

Scott Barlow (2-2) picked up the win with a scoreless eighth inning. Ian Kennedy picked up his fifth save in seven chances. The Royals’ late rally followed a fine outing by Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull, who scattered four hits over six scoreless innings.

