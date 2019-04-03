MLB roundup: Phillies' Harper gets last laugh in return to D.C.

Bryce Harper had three hits, including a home run, in his return to Washington, and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night.

Apr 2, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) hits a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

After striking out in his first two at-bats, Harper doubled, singled in a run and blasted a 458-foot, two-run homer into the upper deck in right center at the stadium he called home for seven seasons.

Maikel Franco homered and reached base five times for the Phillies, and Jean Segura (three hits) drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double.

Zach Eflin (1-0) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out nine. Max Scherzer (0-2) allowed two runs — one earned — on seven hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out nine.

A’s 1, Red Sox 0

Matt Chapman homered, Mike Fiers pitched six shutout innings and Ramon Laureano made a potential game-saving throw as host Oakland edged Boston after Chapman cleared the wall in the opening inning against Red Sox ace Chris Sale (0-2).

The loss is Boston’s fourth in a row and second to the A’s. The Red Sox never lost more than three in a row last season en route to winning the World Series.

The right-handed Fiers (2-1) allowed five hits and didn’t issue a walk while striking out three. With one out in the ninth, Xander Bogaerts hit the ball off the fence in right-center, but hesitated rounding second base when Laureano unleashed a one-hop throw home to narrowly retire him.

Diamondbacks 8, Padres 5

Pitcher Zack Greinke drove in four runs with two of the five homers hit by Arizona, which scored a second straight win over host San Diego.

There were a total of eight homers in Arizona’s win. Ketel Marte, John Ryan Murphy and Christian Walker also homered for the Diamondbacks. Hunter Renfroe homered twice for the Padres off Greinke. Wil Myers hit a two-run, pinch-hit homer off Andrew Chafin in the seventh for San Diego.

Greinke (1-1) gave up three runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts in six innings. Eric Lauer (1-1), who gave up four runs on two homers after pitching 9 1/3 straight scoreless innings to start the season, took the loss.

Twins 5, Royals 4 (10 innings)

Nelson Cruz had two hits and drove in three runs, including the game-winner with two outs in the 10th inning, as visiting Minnesota beat Kansas City.

Cruz, who also had a two-run double, drove in Willians Astudillo, who opened the 10th with a bloop single to right off reliever Brad Boxberger (0-1). Astudillo advanced to second on a two-out walk to Jorge Polanco before Cruz drove him in with a single to right.

Max Kepler had two hits, two walks and scored a run, and C.J. Cron and Polanco also had two hits for the Twins. Trevor Hildenberger (1-0) picked up the win, while Blake Parker earned his first save.

Tigers 3, Yankees 1

Dustin Peterson hit a tiebreaking double off Aroldis Chapman with one out in the top of the ninth inning, and visiting Detroit edged New York.

Peterson recorded his first career hit and first career RBI when he laced a 95 mph fastball well over left fielder Mike Tauchman’s head. The ball bounced to the base of the fence and easily allowed Niko Goodrum to score.

Before Peterson’s hit gave Detroit its third win of the season, John Hicks hit a game-tying double off Masahiro Tanaka in the sixth.

Dodgers 6, Giants 5

The home runs keep coming for Los Angeles, who got a grand slam from Cody Bellinger and held on against visiting San Francisco, which scored three runs in the ninth inning and had the tying run on third base with one out.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen got Pablo Sandoval to hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game. Bellinger’s blast was his fifth of the season, putting him into the National League lead. It was also the 17th of the season for the Dodgers in six games to tie a major league record.

The Giants got a home run of their own from starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (0-2), who also gave up five runs (none earned) on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts over six innings on the mound. Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-0) gave up two runs on six hits over seven innings.

Mariners 2, Angels 1

Marco Gonzales allowed four hits in 8 1 /3 innings, and Seattle defeated visiting Los Angeles after Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Mariners improved to 7-1, breaking a franchise record for the best start to a season. Seattle started 6-1 in 1984, 1985 and 1995.

Gonzales (3-0) gave up a one-out single to Mike Trout in the first inning, a leadoff double to Jonathan Lucroy in the second, a two-out single to Lucroy in the seventh and a one-out single to Andrelton Simmons in the ninth. The left-hander walked one and struck out three.

Rangers 6, Astros 4

Joey Gallo, known for his long ball, singled through the right side of a drawn-in infield to bring home the go-ahead and winning runs in the seventh inning, and Texas held on against visiting Houston.

The Rangers chased a shaky Justin Verlander in the fifth inning, a frame that started with a Shin-Soo Choo triple to deep center. Elvis Andrus, 2-for-4 on the night, and Nomar Mazara followed with RBI singles to take Texas from down 3-2 to up 4-3.

Rangers starter Shelby Miller lasted 3 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits, but he was also his own worst enemy with five walks that ramped his pitch total to 88 in his Texas debut.

Mets 6, Marlins 5

Amed Rosario slashed a two-run double during a five-run first inning, and Justin Wilson earned his first save since 2017 as New York held on to beat host Miami.

Wilson Ramos and Dominic Smith each went 2-for-5 with one RBI for the Mets, who clinched their second straight series to start the year.

Jason Vargas (1-0) earned the win, allowing eight hits, one walk and two runs in five innings. Marlins Opening Day starter Jose Urena (0-2) took the loss, allowing seven hits, one walk and five runs in four innings

Orioles 2, Blue Jays 1

Andrew Cashner pitched six scoreless innings, Jonathan Villar delivered an RBI triple and visiting Baltimore beat Toronto to win the first two games of the three-game series.

Cashner (1-1) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out three. Miguel Castro earned his first save of the season despite allowing the second homer of the season by Toronto’s Rowdy Tellez with one out in the bottom of the ninth.

Toronto starter Marcus Stroman (0-1) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings, yielding nine hits and one walk while striking out five.

Rays 4, Rockies 0

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell returned to his 2018 form, firing seven shutout innings and striking out 13 in Tampa Bay’s win over visiting Colorado in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Snell (1-1) was roughed up by the Astros in an opening-day loss last Thursday, but he bewildered the Rockies from the first pitch, allowing just two hits and one walk in his 102-pitch outing. Reliever Wilmer Font closed out the game with two scoreless innings.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks, struck out 10 and was replaced with two outs in the fifth inning at 99 pitches. Trevor Story had the only two hits — both singles — for Colorado, which has dropped four straight.

Brewers 4, Reds 3

Orlando Arcia hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, and right-hander Jhoulys Chacin (2-0) allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings as visiting Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.

Arcia’s two-out blast ended his 0-for-16 hitless drought to open the season and broke a 1-1 tie. It came when the Reds decided to pitch to him with first base open, Chacin on deck and Ryan Braun appearing ready to pinch hit.

Reds right-hander Michael Lorenzen was summoned after lefty Zach Duke (1-1) allowed a walk, a long single and a stolen base. Arcia hit Lorenzen’s second pitch just over the fence in right field.

