MLB roundup: Phils' pen collapse ruins Nola's gem

Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer in the three-run, ninth-inning rally to help the visiting Washington Nationals defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Aug 28, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) heads back to the dugout after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Zimmerman had three doubles and a stolen base for the Nationals, who have won the first two games of the three-game series. The Phillies, who have lost eight of their last 10, had a two-run homer from Jorge Alfaro and a solo shot from Odubel Herrera.

Tommy Hunter, who pitched a perfect eighth, walked Bryce Harper to start the ninth. He was replaced by Pat Neshek (1-1), who allowed Rendon’s 17th homer of the season to give the Nationals the lead.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola allowed two runs (one earned), four hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven innings in a hard-luck no-decision. Nationals ace Max Scherzer pitched five innings before being removed for a pinch hitter. He allowed three runs and four hits (two homers) and struck out five.

A’s 4, Astros 3

Nick Martini hit a tie-breaking double to center field in the ninth inning and Oakland evened its series with host Houston.

In what amounted to a battle of the bullpens, the Athletics reigned supreme, getting 4 1/3 scoreless innings from right-handers Shawn Kelley, Fernando Rodney, Jeurys Familia (8-4), and Blake Treinen, who recorded his 33rd save with a perfect ninth.

Oakland closed the gap in the American League West to two games in the loss column with the rubber match set for Wednesday. The Astros had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Yankees 5, White Sox 4

Pinch hitter Neil Walker homered in the bottom of the ninth for a walk-off win, one inning after Aaron Hicks tied the game with a two-run homer, as host New York overcame a four-run deficit to beat Chicago.

Walker gave New York its seventh walk-off win when he ripped a first-pitch fastball from right-hander Dylan Covey (4-12) into the right-center-field seats. It was Walker’s second career walk-off homer and fifth career walk-off hit — his second with the Yankees.

Hicks and Miguel Andujar each smacked their 22nd home runs of the season for New York, helping the Yankees overcome a 4-0 deficit. Chicago saw its four-game winning streak stopped and lost for only the fourth time in its past 14 games.

Red Sox 8, Marlins 7

Marlins shortstop JT Riddle’s throwing error in the bottom of the ninth gave host Boston a wild 8-7 walk-off win over Miami.

Riddle was trying to turn an inning-ending double play. He stepped on second for the second out of the inning, but a low throw to first spoiled his bid. Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel (4-1), who blew a save chance in the top of the ninth, earned the win.

The win snapped Boston’s three-game losing streak. Boston, which trailed 6-4 in the eighth, is the only team in the majors without a four-game skid this year.

Braves 9, Rays 5

Tyler Flowers signed a contract extension in the morning, then delivered a pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning later in the evening to help Atlanta to a win over visiting Tampa Bay, snapping the Rays’ eight-game winning streak.

Flowers agreed to a $4 million contract for 2019 and an option for 2020. On the field, he came off the bench to club a two-run homer against ex-Brave Chaz Roe (1-3) as part of a four-run rally in the eighth. The homer, his sixth, just cleared the fence in left field. It was his first home run since Aug. 8.

Aug 28, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Nick Martini (38) hits an RBI double during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta extended its lead in the National League East to 4 1/2 games over the second-place Phillies.

Giants 1, Diamondbacks 0

Gorkys Hernandez hit Jake Diekman’s first pitch for a walk-off single in the ninth inning, giving host San Francisco a second straight win over first-place Arizona.

The game began as a classic duel between Diamondbacks right-hander Clay Buchholz and Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner. The contest ended when San Francisco strung together a walk to Steven Duggar and singles by Nick Hundley and Hernandez with one out in the ninth to complete their ninth walk-off win of the season.

The fourth-place Giants (67-67) got back to the .500 mark for the first time since 61-61 and moved within six games of first place in the National League West. The Diamondbacks (72-60) dropped into a tie for the division lead with the Colorado Rockies, who beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2.

Orioles 12, Blue Jays 5

Tim Beckham hit a three-run homer and Craig Gentry added a two-run shot as Baltimore defeated visiting Toronto.

Beckham’s homer was the big blow in a four-run third inning that gave the Orioles an early 5-0 lead as Baltimore won consecutive games for the first time since July 28-29. Beckham, Gentry and Chris Davis all finished with three RBIs for Baltimore. Adam Jones went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Rookie lefty starter Josh Rogers (1-0) earned the win in his big league debut, giving up three runs on seven hits in five innings. It was the first time the Orioles started a left-hander this season. Toronto starter Thomas Pannone (1-1) gave up seven runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings and took his first major league loss.

Indians 8, Twins 1

Carlos Carrasco tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings and Cleveland’s offense provided him more than enough support in a blowout home win for the Indians over Minnesota.

Overcoming a poor start in Boston that saw him get pulled after giving up five runs in less than four innings, Carrasco (16-7) was a much different pitcher against the Twins, striking out 11 batters and allowing just four hits before giving way to reliever Brad Hand with two outs in the eighth.

Francisco Lindor went 4-for-5 with two runs, Jose Ramirez went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Edwin Encarnacion went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Cleveland. Jake Cave broke the shutout for Minnesota when he hit a solo home run off of Indians reliever Dan Otero in the ninth.

Cardinals 5, Pirates 2

Jose Martinez and Tyler O’Neill hit two-run homers to boost host St. Louis past Pittsburgh.

Greg Garcia added an RBI single for the Cardinals, who have won six of seven and kept hold of the top National League wild-card spot. Colin Moran hit an RBI single for Pittsburgh, which has lost six of seven.

It was Mike Shildt’s first win as the full-time St. Louis manager after he went 26-12 as the interim boss following the firing of Mike Matheny. Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (8-6) gave up one run and four hits in seven innings, with five strikeouts and no walks. The rookie right-hander is 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA in his past five starts.

Reds 9, Brewers 7

Jose Peraza went 4-for-5 with a homer and Scooter Gennett tormented his former team with his NL-leading 16th three-hit game of the season as Cincinnati beat visiting Milwaukee.

The Reds jumped on Brewers starter Junior Guerra (6-9) from the get-go as the first four batters hit safely, including a Peraza two-run homer, and Cincinnati brought nine men to the plate in a four-run inning. The top four in the Reds’ order went 11-for-17, scoring eight of their nine runs.

Slideshow (8 Images)

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich hit a pair of homers to drive in five runs for Milwaukee. The home runs gave Yelich 25 for the season in his first career two-homer game.

Rockies 3, Angels 2

Carlos Gonzalez’s first-inning home run gave Colorado an early lead, and starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and two relievers made it stand up in a victory over host Los Angeles.

The victory coupled with the Diamondbacks’ 1-0 loss at San Francisco allowed Colorado to tie Arizona for first place in the National League West.

Freeland (12-7) gave up one run on five hits and two walks in six innings. Scott Oberg allowed one run in two innings, and Wade Davis struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth for his 36th save. Short on available starting pitchers, the Angels had to employ a “bullpen game,” stringing together a series of relievers, starting with Noe Ramirez.

Padres 2, Mariners 1

Right-hander Jacob Nix pitched 8 1/3 scoreless innings before serving up a home run to Nelson Cruz but host San Diego hung on to defeat Seattle.

The 22-year-old Nix, who was the Padres third-round pick in the 2015 draft, entered the game with a 1-2 record and a 6.17 earned run average. He allowed eight hits with no walks or strikeouts while throwing 79 pitches with 59 going for strikes.

Longtime Mariners ace Felix Hernandez (8-12) finished with nine strikeouts in allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings.

Dodgers 8, Rangers 4

Manny Machado drove in four runs, and Brian Dozier hit a home run as visiting Los Angeles earned an interleague victory over Texas Rangers.

Machado has RBIs in five of his last seven games, including multiple RBIs in three consecutive contests. The Dodgers won for the fourth straight time after getting swept in a three-game series by the St. Louis Cardinals last week.

After trailing by 4 1/2 games in the National League West at the start of play Friday, the Dodgers are now one game behind the teams tied for the division lead, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies. The Rangers lost their third consecutive game, all to NL West opponents.

Royals 6, Tigers 2

Jakob Junis recorded the first complete-game victory of his career and Hunter Dozier drove in two runs, leading host Kansas City to victory over Detroit.

Junis (7-12) gave up two runs on six hits and didn’t issue a walk while striking out seven. He tamed the Tigers’ attack on just 104 pitches. It was just Junis’ second victory since May 18. Four of his victories this season have come at the Tigers’ expense.

Adalberto Mondesi hit his fifth homer of the season, while Alex Gordon scored twice. Whit Merrifield and Salvador Perez each had two hits and scored a run for Kansas City, which had lost six of its previous eight games. JaCoby Jones, just activated from the disabled list, blasted his ninth homer for Detroit.

Mets 1, Cubs 1 (suspended, 10th inning)

Jacob deGrom continued to build his National League Cy Young Award case, but he won’t factor into the decision as the game between New York and host Chicago was suspended after heavy thunderstorms arrived two pitches into the top of the 10th.

The Cubs’ Steve Cishek fell behind 2-0 against Mets left fielder Michael Conforto when the storms arrived and forced the suspension a little less than an hour later. The game is scheduled to resume at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday, with the series finale to be played 45 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

DeGrom gave up one run on eight hits and one walk while striking out 10 over eight innings in lowering his major-league-leading ERA from 1.71 to 1.68. Cubs starter Cole Hamels continued his resurgence by giving up four hits and three walks while striking out eight over five scoreless innings.

—Field Level Media