MLB roundup: Phils, Rockies hit walk-off homers

Sean Rodriguez led off the bottom of the 11th inning with a home run to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 6-5 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Aug 26, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Michael Feliz (45) leaves the field after allowing walk offf home run to Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Sean Rodriguez (13) during the twelfth inning Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Rodriguez stroked a 1-2 slider from Michael Feliz (2-4) down the left field line for his fourth homer of the season. The Phillies moved to within one game of the second National League wild-card spot, currently held by the idle Chicago Cubs.

Brad Miller, Bryce Harper and Corey Dickerson also clubbed homers, and J.T. Realmuto had three hits for the Phillies. Mike Morin (1-0) tossed two innings of two-hit relief.

Pittsburgh’s Kevin Newman went 2-for-6 and drove in two runs for a 4-2 lead in the seventh, and Bryan Reynolds, Melky Cabrera, Colin Moran and Adam Frazier each notched two hits. Josh Bell hit a game-tying solo homer in the ninth inning.

Rockies 3, Braves 1

Ryan McMahon hit a walk-off, two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Colorado beat visiting Atlanta in Denver. The contest was a makeup of an April 10 game that was postponed due to a blizzard that hit the Denver area.

Trevor Story had three hits, and Jairo Diaz (5-3) got the win despite allowing the tying run in the ninth inning for the Rockies, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Matt Joyce and Francisco Cervelli collected two hits apiece for Atlanta, which had its eight-game winning streak ended.

Cardinals 12, Brewers 2

Yadier Molina, Marcell Ozuna and Paul DeJong drove in three runs each to propel St. Louis to a win at Milwaukee.

The Cardinals won their fifth straight game and their 14th game in their past 17 tries. They extended their National League Central lead to three games over the idle Chicago Cubs and 5 1/2 games over the third-place Brewers.

Molina hit a two-run single in the first inning to start the Cardinals’ onslaught. He tacked on a solo homer in the fourth inning. Ozuna hit a three-run double in the second inning as the Cardinals scored six times. DeJong later added a two-run homer and a sacrifice fly.

A’s 19, Royals 4

Marcus Semien hit a three-run triple in the second inning and a three-run home run in the third to help visiting Oakland blow out Kansas City. Semien added a run-scoring grounder in the eighth to finish with a career-high seven RBIs.

The A’s scored in eight straight innings, including five runs each in the second and third innings. Oakland got four hits from Josh Phegley and three hits apiece from Mark Canha, Matt Olson and Khris Davis in a 22-hit attack.

Former Royal Homer Bailey (12-8) picked up the win in the first appearance against Kansas City during his 13-year career. He allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings with three strikeouts and no walks.

Reds 6, Marlins 3

Freddy Galvis slugged a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fifth inning, leading Cincinnati to a win at Miami.

Slideshow (4 Images)

The Reds’ Eugenio Suarez and Phillip Ervin added solo homers in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. Galvis, who also had a run-scoring groundout, finished with a season-high-tying four RBIs as the Reds snapped their three-game losing streak.

Sonny Gray (10-6) allowed two hits, five walks and two runs in six-plus innings. He struck out six. Raisel Iglesias closed out the win by pitching the ninth, allowing Jorge Alfaro’s solo homer.

—Field Level Media