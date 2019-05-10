MLB roundup: Pujols hits RBI milestone in Angels' win

Albert Pujols notched the 2,000th RBI of his career with a solo homer, Tommy La Stella homered twice and drove in four runs, and the visiting Los Angeles Angels coasted to a 13-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Pujols achieved his milestone with a two-out blast in the third inning. Hank Aaron (2,297) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086) are officially the only other players in the modern era with more runs batted in. Some sources also credit Babe Ruth (2,214) and Cap Anson (2,075) with crossing the 2,000-RBI mark, but a portion of those totals came before the stat was made official in 1920.

Felix Pena (2-1), who entered the game in the second inning, tossed seven innings of scoreless relief to get the victory. He allowed only three hits, walked none and struck out seven.

Justin Bour and Kole Calhoun also homered. Zack Cozart drove in two runs, and Calhoun scored three runs.

Rockies 12, Giants 11

Nolan Arenado, Mark Reynolds and Ian Desmond homered, Chris Iannetta had a tiebreaking double in the sixth inning, and Colorado held on to beat San Francisco in snowy Denver.

Arenado had three hits and reached base five times, and Wade Davis picked up his sixth save despite giving up two runs in the ninth.

Tyler Austin went deep twice and drove in six runs for the Giants.

Cardinals 17, Pirates 4

Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs to lead St. Louis to a win against visiting Pittsburgh in the opener of a four-game series. It was the most runs scored by the Cardinals without hitting a home run since an 18-3 win against the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 22, 2008.

Dexter Fowler had two hits and three RBIs, Yadier Molina and Paul Goldschmidt each had three hits and two RBIs, and Kolten Wong had two hits and two RBIs for St. Louis, which had lost six of seven.

Cardinals starter Michael Wacha improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015, throwing 5 2/3 innings and allowing four runs and nine hits. He struck out two and walked one.

Yankees 3, Mariners 1

J.A. Happ and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, and New York beat visiting Seattle in the finale of a four-game series.

The Yankees rebounded nicely from a 10-1 loss Wednesday to take three of four in the series and win for the 16th time in 22 games. The Mariners fell to 2-5 on a 10-game road trip. Seattle is 7-18 since opening the year 13-2.

The Mariners also lost Dee Gordon after he was hit on the right wrist by a Happ pitch in the third. Gordon was replaced by Dylan Moore. When Seattle later pinch-hit for Moore, first baseman Edwin Encarnacion moved to second base for the first time in his career.

Cubs 4, Marlins 1

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo homered, leading host Chicago to a win over Miami.

In his first game since he was put on the injured list after his April 4 outing, reliever Mike Montgomery (1-0) earned the win. He pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks.

The NL Central-leading Cubs have won 10 of their past 11 games. The Marlins, last in the NL East, have lost 10 of their past 12.

Indians 5, White Sox 0 (5 innings)

Jordan Luplow belted his first two homers of the season, and Carlos Carrasco tossed five solid innings as host Cleveland posted a victory over Chicago in a rain-shortened game.

Crew chief Jerry Meals called for the infield tarp with Cleveland holding a 5-0 lead through five innings. A rain delay lasted more than 2 1/2 hours before the game was officially called.

Luplow recorded his second career two-homer performance, going deep to lead off the second inning and again with one out in the fifth. Carrasco (3-3) scattered two hits and struck out six without walking a batter.

Astros 4, Rangers 2

Wade Miley extended his streak of consecutive starts allowing three or fewer earned runs to 24 games, and Josh Reddick delivered a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning to help host Houston beat Texas.

Miley (3-2) stretched his streak, which began on May 2, 2018, by limiting Texas to two runs on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Reddick snapped a 2-2 tie with his sharp single to center off Rangers reliever Ariel Jurado. Reddick delivered again in the ninth inning, robbing Hunter Pence of what would have been his second homer of the night, a potential three-run shot that Reddick reached over the wall in right field to snag.

Reds 3, A’s 0

Derek Dietrich hit the 10th pitch of the game for a two-run home run, and Tanner Roark combined with three relievers on a six-hit shutout as visiting Cincinnati finally broke through in a three-game interleague series by beating Oakland.

Eugenio Suarez doubled twice, homered and scored twice for the Reds, who were no-hit by Mike Fiers in the series opener before falling 5-4 in 13 innings on Wednesday night.

After Chris Bassitt (1-1) struck out Nick Senzel to open the game, Suarez doubled to right field and Dietrich followed three pitches later with a homer to right, his fifth in the last six games and 10th of the season. Suarez went deep in the third inning.