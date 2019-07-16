MLB roundup: Rays' d'Arnaud hits 3 HRs to beat Yanks

Tampa Bay leadoff man Travis d’Arnaud hit three homers, including a go-ahead three-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning off Aroldis Chapman, and the Rays stunned the host New York Yankees 5-4 Monday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Jul 15, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Travis d'Arnaud (37) follows through on a home run against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

After hitting solo homers in the first and third off James Paxton, d’Arnaud was down to his last strike against Chapman (2-2). On the eighth pitch of his final at-bat, with a full count, d’Arnaud lifted a slider into the second row of the right field seats.

The Rays won their third straight head-to-head meeting with the Yankees — all by one run.

Edwin Encarnacion homered twice for his 36th career multi-homer game, and he gave New York a 4-2 lead with a two-out homer off eventual winning pitcher Andrew Kittredge (1-0) in the eighth.

Cardinals 7, Pirates 0

Miles Mikolas scattered eight hits in St. Louis’ first complete-game shutout of the season, a defeat of visiting Pittsburgh in the opener of a three-game series.

The Cardinals, who have won three straight, have thrown four shutouts this year, three of them started by Mikolas. The Pirates have lost four in a row.

Mikolas (6-9) walked none and struck out three. He needed just 100 pitches to go the distance, including 22 pitches to retire the final six batters in order.

Dodgers 16, Phillies 2

Cody Bellinger hit two home runs, Max Muncy and Alex Verdugo each homered, and Los Angeles routed host Philadelphia.

Bellinger finished with four hits, including his 32nd and 33rd home runs of the season. Verdugo had three hits for the Dodgers, who ripped 19 hits and won their third game in a row.

Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw (8-2) threw 61 pitches through the first three innings and then settled down to toss six solid innings. Kershaw gave up four hits and one run while striking out seven on 101 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Braves 4, Brewers 2

Freddie Freeman delivered a three-run homer for the second straight game, and Atlanta hung on to win at Milwaukee.

Freeman drove his 25th homer over the center field fence in the fourth inning to break up a scoreless game and send the Braves on their way to their fifth straight win. Atlanta won for the eighth time in its past nine games. Freeman is 2-for-15 since the All-Star Game, both hits three-run home runs.

The Braves improved to 3-1 against the Brewers and to a National League-best 30-18 on the road. Atlanta starter Max Fried (10-4) pitched five shutout innings before leaving the game with a blister on his left index finger.

Reds 6, Cubs 3

Eugenio Suarez, Yasiel Puig and Curt Casali homered, and Cincinnati pulled away to defeat host Chicago.

Luis Castillo (9-3) struck out 10 batters over six innings in his first start since appearing in the All-Star Game. Cincinnati won for only the second time in the past six games.

Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a solo home run to lead Chicago at the plate. Jason Heyward finished 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Cubs, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 8

Michael Chavis crushed a first-inning grand slam, and Andrew Benintendi had two hits and three RBIs as host Boston held off Toronto.

Xander Bogaerts had three hits, and Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and Brock Holt added two apiece as the Red Sox snapped a two-game skid in the opener of a four-game series. Rick Porcello (7-7) earned the win, allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two over six innings.

Billy McKinney hit a two-run home run for the Blue Jays, who lost for the sixth time in their past eight games.

Giants 19, Rockies 2 (Game 1)

Brandon Crawford hit two home runs and drove in a career-high eight runs as San Francisco continued its hot hitting in a romp over Colorado in the opener of a doubleheader at Denver.

The Giants jumped on Rockies starter German Marquez (8-5) for 11 runs and 11 hits in 2 2/3 innings en route to the fifth double-digit run explosion in their past 11 games. San Francisco totaled 94 runs in those 11 games.

Crawford and Mike Yastrzemski both homered in the Giants’ five-run first inning. Jeff Samardzija (7-7) benefited from the offensive onslaught, coasting through 6 2/3 innings while allowing two runs and four hits. He walked one and struck out nine.

Giants 2, Rockies 1 (Game 2)

Stephen Vogt and Brandon Crawford hit home runs within a three-pitch span of the fourth inning, and Dereck Rodriguez made a successful return to the Giants with five solid innings, allowing San Francisco to complete the doubleheader sweep of Colorado in Denver.

Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-2) limited the hot-hitting Giants to one hit before Vogt hit his third pitch of the fourth inning over the fence in right field for his third homer of the season. Two pitches later, Crawford made it 2-0 with his third homer of the day and ninth of the year.

Rodriguez (4-5), who was recalled from the minors between games Monday, allowed one run on four hits and no walks with six strikeouts. Will Smith tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his 24th save.

Indians 8, Tigers 6

Rookie Oscar Mercado capped a two-homer performance by going deep to lead off the seventh inning as host Cleveland tamed Detroit.

Mike Freeman launched a two-run homer, and Tyler Naquin and Jose Ramirez each ripped a two-run double for the Indians, who have won nine of 10 meetings with Detroit this season.

Jordy Mercer belted a pair of homers, and Christin Stewart and Jeimer Candelario also went deep for the tumbling Tigers, who fell for the 21st time in their past 25 games.

Royals 5, White Sox 2

Jakob Junis struck out a career-high 10 batters over seven innings, and host Kansas City defeated Chicago in the opener of a four-game series.

Junis (5-8), who was 0-3 with a 5.31 ERA in his past seven starts, allowed one run, five hits and two walks. White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (11-4) took the loss, allowing three runs and seven hits in six innings.

Nicky Lopez had two hits and drove in two runs, and Hunter Dozier and Cheslor Cuthbert each had two hits and an RBI for the Royals, who have won three of four coming out of the All-Star break.

