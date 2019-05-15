MLB roundup: Red Sox strike out 24, still lose to Rockies

Mark Reynolds hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the top of the 11th inning as the Colorado Rockies overcame a near-historic number of strikeouts to beat the host Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Tuesday.

The Rockies had fanned 24 times without a walk before Ryan McMahon and Nolan Arenado reached on ball four from Ryan Brasier (2-2) in the 11th. Reynolds’ game-winning single came on an 0-2 count with two outs.

Colorado narrowly avoided the major league record of 26 strikeouts in a game. Red Sox ace Chris Sale was responsible for a career-high 17 of them, becoming the first pitcher in major league history to reach that total in seven or fewer innings.

Mike Dunn (1-0) finished the bottom of the 10th for the win, and Wade Davis worked around a two-out single for his seventh save.

Blue Jays 7, Giants 3

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his first two major league homers and went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead visiting Toronto over San Francisco.

Guerrero’s blasts traveled 438 and 451 feet as he helped Toronto win for just the third time in the past 13 games.

Trent Thornton (1-4) picked up his first major league victory and also had his first two big league hits while playing in the National League ballpark.

Cubs 3, Reds 1

Kyle Hendricks pitched into the ninth inning and allowed only one run and three hits, and he had three hits and two RBIs at the plate, helping Chicago win the opener of a three-game series at Cincinnati.

Kris Bryant also had three hits and Javier Baez had two hits for the Cubs, who have won six of seven and 13 of 15.

Joey Votto homered for the Reds, who had won three of four coming in. Hendricks (3-4) struck out seven and walked one in eight-plus innings. He hadn’t allowed an earned run in his previous two outings covering 17 innings.

Dodgers 6, Padres 3

Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger hit home runs and, Los Angeles remained undefeated in Clayton Kershaw’s starts this season after a victory over visiting San Diego.

Pederson went deep in the third inning, his 13th of the season, and Bellinger homered in the fourth for his first home run since April 28, giving him 15 on the year.

While Kershaw improved to 3-0, the Dodgers are now 6-0 when he takes the mound. Padres rookie starter Chris Paddack (3-2) had the worst start of his young career, giving up six runs (three earned) in 4 2/3 innings.

Twins 4, Angels 3

Mitch Garver hit a two-run homer, and Byron Buxton doubled home a run and also threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the eighth inning to lead Minnesota to victory over Los Angeles in Minneapolis.

Kyle Gibson (4-1) allowed three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win as the Twins avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. Blake Parker recorded the final four outs to pick up his seventh save.

Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Tommy La Stella and David Fletcher each had two hits for Los Angeles. Opener Cam Bedrosian (1-2) took the loss after yielding a run on two hits in one inning.

Pirates 6, Diamondbacks 2

Josh Bell smashed two long home runs, Joe Musgrove pitched seven scoreless innings, and visiting Pittsburgh beat Arizona in Phoenix, snapping a nine-game losing streak against the Diamondbacks.

Bell drove in four runs and has hit safely in 14 consecutive games, the longest current streak in the majors.

Musgrove (2-4) allowed one hit — an Eduardo Escobar single to lead off the fourth — and threw only 75 pitches while facing two over the minimum. Of his 21 outs, he got 19 on four pitches or fewer. Musgrove struck out five and walked two.

Brewers 6, Phillies 1

Yasmani Grandal and Ryan Braun homered, and visiting Milwaukee dispatched Philadelphia. Grandal, Orlando Arcia and Keston Hiura had two hits apiece for the Brewers, who broke their three-game losing streak.

Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff (6-1) allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings. Woodruff walked five and struck out five. Jean Segura’s infield single in the first was the Phillies’ lone hit against the right-hander.

Segura produced two hits for the Phillies, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Philadelphia managed only five hits overall. Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff (2-2) struggled through four innings. He allowed eight hits and five runs and saw his ERA balloon from 1.50 to 2.65.

Indians 9, White Sox 0

May 14, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Mark Reynolds (12) hits an RBI single during the eleventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Luplow recorded his second two-homer game of the season, and Carlos Carrasco (4-3) tossed seven strong innings to propel host Cleveland past Chicago.

Luplow belted a two-run homer off Manny Banuelos (2-3) in the fourth inning before leading off the sixth with a blast against Josh Osich. Luplow, who has four homers this season, launched a pair of solo shots off Banuelos in Cleveland’s 5-0 rain-shortened win last Thursday.

Jake Bauers, Roberto Perez and Jose Ramirez also went deep for the Indians, who answered Chicago’s four-homer performance on Monday with a season-high five the following day. The nine runs were a season high for Cleveland.

Mets 6, Nationals 2

Wilson Ramos hit a grand slam against his former team, and Noah Syndergaard did not allow a hit in the first five innings as visiting New York whipped struggling Washington.

The Nationals have now lost the first game of a series 12 times in 14 occasions and are 7-17 since April 19. Syndergaard (3-3) had averaged less than five innings per start in his previous six games at Nationals Park but he went eight on Tuesday while allowing just two runs on four hits.

Ramos, who played for the Nationals from 2011-16, smashed a two-out grand slam in the first inning off Washington starter Jeremy Hellickson (2-2).

Rays 4, Marlins 0

Charlie Morton pitched six scoreless innings, and Avisail Garcia slugged a 471-foot homer and added two RBI singles to lead Tampa Bay to a win over host Miami.

Morton (4-0) allowed just three hits — all singles — and no walks, striking out five and lowering his ERA from 2.64 to 2.32. Morton is 33-10 since the start of the 2017 season.

Marlins starter Caleb Smith (3-1) took a hard-luck loss. In 5 1/3 innings, he allowed four hits, two walks and two runs, striking out eight.

Astros 11, Tigers 4

Carlos Correa hit a three-run homer, George Springer had his first career inside-the-park homer, and Houston extended its winning streak to seven games by pounding host Detroit.

Correa had two hits and scored twice, while Springer reached base four times and scored three runs. Aledmys Diaz homered for the second straight night and the third time in four games. He also drove in three runs.

Michael Brantley added two RBIs for the Astros in support of Wade Miley (4-2). The lefty allowed four runs in six innings.

Mariners 4, Athletics 3

Mike Leake delivered a quality start, and Seattle hit three home runs in a victory against visiting Oakland. Mitch Haniger belted a two-run homer, and Daniel Vogelbach and Tim Beckham added solo shots to help the Mariners sweep the two-game series.

Leake (3-4) allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out six. Roenis Elias pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for Seattle, striking out five, to earn his fifth save of the season.

A’s left-hander Brett Anderson (4-3) gave up four runs on six hits in six innings, with one walk and five strikeouts.

Cardinals 14, Braves 3

Marcell Ozuna, Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong each clubbed three-run homers to power visiting St. Louis to a win over Atlanta, snapping the Braves’ three-game winning streak.

Ozuna hit his homer, his 12th, in the first inning to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. Molina added his homer in the fifth inning as part of a six-run rally that put the game away. Wong tacked on yet another three-run homer in the ninth.

Molina’s homer, his fourth, was the 150th of his career and leaves him two shy of tying Joe “Ducky” Medwick for 12th on the team’s all-time list. Molina also doubled to tie Rogers Hornsby for fifth on the Cardinals’ all-time list with 367.

Royals 11, Rangers 5

Kansas City used plenty of clutch hitting early to defeat visiting Texas, going 6-for-7 with two outs and runners in scoring position in the first two innings.

Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler combined for four of those hits — driving in five runs between them. Danny Duffy (2-1) benefitted from the early run production.

Duffy allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings. He struck out six. Staked to a 9-0 lead, Duffy gave up four runs in the third inning, though two came when six-time Gold Glove left fielder Alex Gordon lost a fly ball in the evening sky and it fell for a two-run double.

Orioles at Yankees, ppd.

Baltimore and New York had their game postponed for the second consecutive day.

Monday’s game was already rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday. Game 1 of that doubleheader is scheduled to start Wednesday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s game was rescheduled as Game 1 of a separate-admission, day-night doubleheader on Aug. 12.

—Field Level Media