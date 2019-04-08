MLB roundup: Sanchez hits 3 of Yanks' 7 homers in walloping Orioles

Gary Sanchez homered three times while Clint Frazier homered twice as the visiting New York Yankees belted seven homers in defeating the Baltimore Orioles 15-3 Sunday afternoon.

Apr 7, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) hits two run home run in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Sanchez finished with six RBIs in his first career three-homer game, while Frazier drove in four runs. The victory completed a sweep of the three-game series. New York also got homers from Gleyber Torres and Austin Romine and finished with 14 overall during this sweep.

The first 18 runs the Yankees scored in this series came via the long ball.

Domingo German (2-0) carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and gave up two runs on two hits in six innings plus two batters.

Angels 7, Rangers 2

Mike Trout homered in his fourth consecutive game, and host Los Angeles scored seven unanswered runs defeating Texas in Anaheim, Calif.

It was the Angels’ third win in a row after dropping the first game of the four-game series to the Rangers.

In the series, Trout hit five home runs, drove in nine, and reached base in 13 of 18 plate appearances (6-for-11, six walks). For the season, Trout is hitting .393 with a .581 on-base percentage and 1.000 slugging percentage.

Dodgers 12, Rockies 6

Cody Bellinger had three hits, including a homer, Max Muncy also homered, and Los Angeles pounded host Colorado.

Justin Turner and Corey Seager had two hits apiece to help L.A. sweep the weekend series from Colorado. The two home runs give the Dodgers 24 on the season, and they have hit at least one in all 10 games.

Joe Kelly (1-1) got the win in relief, and Bellinger scored four times. He has an 11-game hitting streak going back to last season.

Brewers 4, Cubs 2

Christian Yelich went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and host Milwaukee held on to beat Chicago.

Travis Shaw also drove in a run for Milwaukee, which earned a 2-1 series victory over its divisional rival. The Brewers have won eight of 10 games to start the season. Right-hander Zach Davies (1-0) picked up the victory after limiting the Cubs to two runs (both unearned) on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Willson Contreras hit a two-run home run in a losing effort for the Cubs. Ben Zobrist added three singles for Chicago, which dropped its third series in a row. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks (0-2) gave up four runs on eight hits in four innings.

Astros 9, Athletics 8

Jose Altuve worked a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and host Houston completed a three-game series sweep of Oakland.

Altuve forced in Aledmys Diaz, who finished 2-for-4 with two runs and four RBIs. Roberto Osuna (1-0) earned the win for Houston with a perfect top of the ninth.

Josh Phegley, Chad Pinder and Robbie Grossman homered for Oakland. The Astros tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning against right-hander Lou Trivino before recording four walks against Athletics closer Blake Treinen (0-1), who surrendered the tying run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Alex Bregman.

Red Sox 1, Diamondbacks 0

Mitch Moreland homered on the first pitch of the seventh inning and five pitchers combined on a three-hitter as Boston salvaged the finale of their season-opening 11-game road trip with a victory over Arizona in Phoenix.

The Red Sox finished their trip at 3-8. Boston avoided its fifth 2-9 start and first since 2011.

Moreland hit his third homer of the trip when he got just enough of a first-pitch cutter from Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (1-1). He lifted the pitch just high enough to clear the right field fence as right fielder Adam Jones attempted to make a leaping catch.

Braves 4, Marlins 3

Shortstop Dansby Swanson lined the game-winning single into left field with the bases loaded to give host Atlanta a walk-off win against Miami.

Swanson had given the team a 3-2 lead with a homer in the fourth inning. He became the first Atlanta shortstop to have three homers in the first nine games of a season.

Miami’s Curtis Granderson tied the game at 3 with one out in the ninth with a pinch-hit solo homer to straightaway center field against closer Arodys Vizcaino. Granderson had struck out five times in the first two games of the series. Vizcaino (1-0) got the win, while Adam Conley (0-2) took the loss.

Nationals 12, Mets 9

Anthony Rendon and Victor Robles each scored three runs as Washington raced to an 11-run lead before hanging on to beat host New York.

Washington took advantage of 12 walks issued by two Mets pitchers. Every player in the Nationals’ starting lineup walked at least once, except winning pitcher Max Scherzer (1-2). Mets starter Zack Wheeler (0-1) walked seven, while Tim Peterson, who relieved Wheeler in the fifth, walked five.

The Nationals batted around during a five-run second inning, when Wheeler walked two and gave up RBI singles to Scherzer and Robles, a two-run double to Adam Eaton and a sacrifice fly to Howie Kendrick.

Cardinals 4, Padres 1

Right-hander Adam Wainwright struck out nine while holding San Diego to one run over six innings and Paul DeJong hit a go-ahead two-run double in the fourth to allow host St. Louis to avoid being swept in its first series of the season at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals added single runs in the seventh and eighth, respectively, on Matt Carpenter’s sacrifice fly and Kolten Wong’s squeeze-bunt single, to end the Padres’ three-game winning streak.

Wainwright (1-0), who gave up four runs in four innings in his first 2019 start after making only eight starts last year due to elbow and hamstring injuries, allowed five hits and no walks while throwing 100 pitches. Jordan Hicks, hitting triple digits with his fastball, got a four-out save with three strikeouts.

Rays 3, Giants 0

Tampa Bay got a second-pitch home run from Yandy Diaz and then dizzied host San Francisco with a variety of unusual strategies in its interleague victory and a series win.

Christian Arroyo had an RBI single against his old team and five pitchers, led by starter Yonny Chirinos (2-0), combined on a five-hitter, sending the Rays to their third series win of the young season. The Giants lost their third straight series.

Rays reliever Adam Kolarek moved from the mound to first base after allowing a leadoff single to open the bottom of the seventh. Chaz Roe came on to strike out Evan Longoria, before Kolarek returned to the mound and got the next two hitters to retain a 2-0 lead. The Rays also used four outfielders on occasion against Brandon Belt, who went 0-for-3.

Phillies 2, Twins 1

Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run home run and Zach Eflin allowed one run over seven innings to pick up his second win of the season and lead host Philadelphia past Minnesota.

Eflin, who pitched five shutout innings in his first start of the season on Tuesday, an 8-2 win at Washington, gave up six hits and no walks while striking out five. He has allowed nine hits and a walk over 12 innings this season while striking out 14 to go with a 0.75 ERA.

Hoskins also doubled and Bryce Harper walked twice as Philadelphia won despite finishing with just four hits. Hector Neris pitched a 1-2-3 ninth and ended the game with back-to-back strikeouts of Jonathan Schoop and Nelson Cruz to pick up his first save.

Tigers 3, Royals 1

Christin Stewart drove in two runs and scored another as streaking Detroit won its fifth straight game by sweeping a three-game series from visiting Kansas City.

Stewart, who hit a grand slam on Saturday, had two hits. Nicholas Castellanos and Jeimer Candelario scored the other runs for Detroit.

Tyson Ross (1-1) recorded his first win with the Tigers, tossing seven strong innings. He allowed one run on five hits while walking one and striking out eight. Shane Greene struck out two in the ninth while recording his seventh save.

Mariners 12, White Sox 5

Daniel Vogelbach and Edwin Encarnacion combined for six hits, three home runs and 10 RBIs to back a solid outing from Wade LeBlanc and lead Seattle past host Chicago.

Vogelbach was 3-for-4 with two home runs and a career-best six RBIs, while Encarnacion had one home run among his three hits and four RBIs as the Mariners won for the ninth time in 11 games to open the season.

LeBlanc (2-0) held the White Sox to two runs on six hits in six innings, walking one and striking out six. White Sox right-hander Ivan Nova struggled in his home debut, allowing seven runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings while scattering two strikeouts and one walk.

Indians 3, Blue Jays 1

Mike Clevinger allowed one hit and struck out 10 over five scoreless innings as host Cleveland completed a four-game series sweep of Toronto.

Cleveland’s Tyler Naquin highlighted his three-hit performance with an RBI single in the first inning that plated Carlos Santana, who had a run-scoring double in the previous at-bat to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

Jose Ramirez added an RBI single with two outs in the fifth inning for the Indians, whose pitching staff recorded 57 strikeouts in the four-game series.

Pirates 7, Reds 5

Josh Bell hit a 474-foot solo blast and added an RBI double as host Pittsburgh topped Cincinnati to sweep their four-game series and hand the visitors their eighth straight defeat.

There were five homers and a benches-clearing incident that led to five ejections in the game. Bell was 2-for-3 with a walk and has two homers and three doubles in the past two games. Derek Dietrich homered twice for the Reds.

Pittsburgh starter Chris Archer (1-0) lasted six innings, allowing three runs and five hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks. Richard Rodriguez pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save.

