MLB roundup: Soto smash in 10th lifts Nationals

Juan Soto hit a three-run home run off Jose Alvarez in the top of the 10th inning to rally the visiting Washington Nationals to a 10-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Victor Robles, who had three hits, tied the score with a solo homer in the ninth, and Yan Gomes and Howie Kendrick also homered for the Nationals. Anthony Rendon had two hits and two RBIs, and Gomes added two hits.

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg lasted only four innings and gave up six hits and six runs while walking four and striking out three. Sean Doolittle (3-0) picked up the win in relief.

Bryce Harper and Maikel Franco homered while J.T. Realmuto added three hits for the Phillies, who couldn’t hold a 6-1 lead.

Mariners 6, Royals 3

Dee Gordon had three hits and two RBIs as Seattle claimed a victory at Kansas City. The Mariners extended baseball’s best record to 11-2 with their fourth straight win.

Whit Merrifield continues to be the lone bright spot for the Royals, who lost their eighth game in a row. He led off the bottom of the first with a triple to extend his hitting streak to 30 games, dating back to last season.

The streak is tied for the longest in Royals history with Hall of Famer George Brett’s run from in 1980, the year he hit .390. Merrifield finished 2-for-5.

Angels 11, Brewers 8

Tommy La Stella hit two home runs, but it was a bases-loaded walk by Jonathan Lucroy that drove in the winning run in Los Angeles’ victory over Milwaukee Brewers.

The Angels earned their fifth win in a row, though it wasn’t easy. Los Angeles blew a 6-0 first-inning lead and then lost Mike Trout for the game after the third inning because of a strained right groin. The two-time American League MVP is day-to-day.

The Brewers, thanks in large part to two homers by Yasmani Grandal, rallied to take an 8-7 lead in the fifth before the Angels’ bullpen got stingy and the offense rallied to put Los Angeles in position to sweep the series Wednesday.

Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4

Pinch hitter Jarrod Dyson hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as Arizona walked off with a victory over Texas in Phoenix.

With one out, Dyson pulled a 2-2 off-speed pitch from closer Jose Leclerc (1-1) over the fence in right field.

Arizona’s Christian Walker singled to left to lead off the ninth against Leclerc and scored to make it 4-3 when Eduardo Escobar followed with a double to the wall in right-center field. Leclerc struck out Nick Ahmed before Dyson pinch-hit for John Ryan Murphy.

Rays 10, White Sox 5

Austin Meadows had a career-high four hits, including a two-run home run, and drove in four runs, and visiting Tampa Bay continued to match its best start in team history with a win against Chicago.

Avisail Garcia had three hits and Brandon Lowe had two, each hitting solo home runs for the Rays, who improved to 9-3 while clinching their fourth consecutive series to start the season.

Rays starter Charlie Morton (2-0) went five innings, allowing two runs, three hits, striking out seven and walking three.

Giants 7, Padres 2

Kevin Pillar cleared the bases with a three-run double to highlight a six-run second inning that sent San Francisco on its way to a victory over visiting San Diego.

Derek Holland (1-1) allowed just one run in seven innings, helping the Giants beat the Padres for just the second time in six meetings this season.

Hunter Renfroe hit his fourth homer for the Padres.

Braves 7, Rockies 1

Ronald Acuna homered for the second straight game, Dansby Swanson also went deep, and Atlanta beat Colorado in Denver.

Max Fried (2-0) gave up five hits and one unearned run over six innings to lead the Braves to their second straight win in the series.

Apr 9, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) hits a three RBI home run during the tenth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

German Marquez (1-1) was rocked for five runs in five innings, and Ian Desmond had an RBI single for Colorado, which has lost its first five home games this season.

Twins 14, Mets 8

Mitch Garver hit two home runs and tied a career high with four hits, and Jorge Polanco finished a double shy of his second cycle of the season as visiting Minnesota took advantage of a rare hiccup by Jacob deGrom in a win over New York.

The Twins have alternated wins with losses in their last five games. The Mets have dropped two straight and three of four. Polanco and Garver helped the Twins end two historic streaks by deGrom (2-1), who gave up six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings.

DeGrom entered Tuesday having given up three runs or fewer in each of his previous 31 starts, the longest such streak in major league history, and having produced a quality start 26 straight times, tying the record set by Bob Gibson in 1967-68.

Athletics 13, Orioles 2

Jurickson Profar homered on a four-hit, five-RBI night, and Marcus Semien homered and knocked in four as visiting Oakland defeated Baltimore.

Profar ended the night 4-for-5 with a solo homer, three singles and three runs. He drove in four runs in the final three innings as Oakland snapped a four-game losing streak.

Semien finished 1-for-4 and added a sacrifice fly in addition to an early three-run homer.

Astros 6, Yankees 3

George Springer roped a two-run double to left field in the eighth inning, and host Houston rallied against the New York bullpen for a second consecutive night.

Springer drilled a 1-1 fastball from Yankees right-hander Chad Green (0-2) into the left field corner, scoring Yuli Gurriel and Robinson Chirinos to snap a 3-3 tie.

The eighth-inning rally did come at a cost, however, as Bregman left the game with a tweaked right hamstring. After the game, Bregman said he hopes to miss only the Wednesday game.

Reds 14, Marlins 0

Starter Luis Castillo fired seven scoreless innings, the heart of the order hit three consecutive homers in a seven-run sixth inning, and host Cincinnati won for the first time since Opening Day by clobbering Miami. The result snapped the Reds’ eight-game losing streak.

Up 4-0, Cincinnati blew open the first meeting between the two teams in the home half of the sixth as Jesse Winker had an RBI single off reliever Wei-Yin Chen, and a fielding error plated another run.

Matt Kemp later clubbed an opposite-field three-run homer, Eugenio Suarez golfed a solo shot, and Scott Schebler homered in the next at-bat for an 11-0 lead.

Cardinals 4, Dodgers 0

Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run, and Yadier Molina added a pair of run-scoring doubles as St. Louis moved over .500 for the first time this season with a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson only lasted 4 2/3 innings after throwing 100 pitches, but the bullpen took it from there as John Brebbia (1-0), John Gant, Mike Mayers, Andrew Miller and Dominic Leone finished off the shutout.

Enrique Hernandez and Cody Bellinger had two hits each for the Dodgers, who were held without a home run for the second consecutive game after going deep in their first 10 games this season and 14 consecutive going back to last season. The Dodgers lost consecutive games for the first time.

Blue Jays 7, Red Sox 5

Matt Shoemaker pitched into the sixth inning to earn his third straight win, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit an RBI single and stole home, and visiting Toronto defeated Boston on the day the Red Sox unfurled their 2018 world championship banner at Fenway Park.

Boston left-hander Chris Sale (0-3) continued to struggle, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out three in four innings.

Shoemaker (3-0) gave up five hits, two walks and four runs (two earned) and added four strikeouts as the Blue Jays ended a four-game losing streak.

Indians 8, Tigers 2

Brad Miller smacked one of four Cleveland home runs, scored three runs and knocked in two as the Indians stretched their winning streak to five games by cooling off host Detroit.

Ex-Tiger Leonys Martin, Jake Bauers and Roberto Perez added solo homers for Cleveland. Corey Kluber (1-2) gave up two runs (one earned) on seven hits in six innings while striking out eight.

Miguel Cabrera had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Jordan Zimmermann (0-1) surrendered up five runs (four earned) and four hits in 4 1/3 innings while serving up three of the homers.

