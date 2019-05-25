MLB roundup: Story walk-off leads Rockies past Orioles

Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a two-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-6 on Friday night in Denver.

May 24, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) watches his two run home run in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Coors Field. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado also homered twice for the Rockies, and Scott Oberg (2-0) pitched the ninth to get the win.

Keon Broxton, Dwight Smith Jr. and Renato Nunez went deep for the Orioles, who have lost seven straight. John Means scattered seven hits over his five innings for Baltimore, giving up three runs.

Ryan McMahon started the rally in the ninth with a single off Mychal Givens (0-3). One out later, Story homered to right to win it. It was the second walk-off homer of his career.

Astros 4, Red Sox 3

Wade Miley worked six strong innings, Jake Marisnick clubbed a home run, and Houston capitalized on spotty defense from visiting Boston in the opener of a three-game series between the last two World Series champions.

Miley (5-2) was strong early and resilient late, striking out five of his season-high eight batters during his first trip through the Red Sox order.

In his rematch with Red Sox ace Chris Sale, Miley allowed one run, four hits and two walks on 102 pitches, including 61 strikes. He struck out eight batters. The Red Sox committed three errors behind Sale (1-6), who gave up four runs, two earned, in six innings.

Dodgers 10, Pirates 2

David Freese hit a grand slam, and Cody Bellinger cracked his 18th home run as visiting Los Angeles clobbered Pittsburgh in a faceoff of sluggers and early MVP contenders in Bellinger and the Pirates’ Josh Bell.

Bellinger, who entered the game hitting .394, was 1-for-5 with the homer, a two-run shot. Bell, who began the game with a .339 batting average, went 1-for-4 with a double.

The Dodgers, who have won eight straight games against the Pirates, piled up 13 hits. Los Angeles starter Walker Buehler (5-1) allowed one run and five hits in six innings, with six strikeouts and one walk.

Reds 6, Cubs 5

Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to give visiting Cincinnati its first lead of the game, and the bullpen made it hold for a win against Chicago in the opener of a three-game series.

Willson Contreras gave the Cubs a 5-4 lead in the eighth with a two-out, pinch-hit RBI single on an 0-2 pitch from David Hernandez (1-2).

Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 11th save. Steve Cishek (1-2) was three outs from his fifth save for Chicago, but he walked Joey Votto to start the inning before Suarez hit his towering blast to center.

Twins 11, White Sox 4

Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano and Max Kepler each hit home runs as Minnesota became just the second team in major league history to reach the 100-homer mark in the first 50 games of the season, helping produce a win over Chicago in Minneapolis.

The Twins, coming in off their second eight-homer game of the season in a 16-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, increased their 2019 total to 101. They joined the 1999 Seattle Mariners (102) as the only teams in major league history to hit the century mark in their first 50 games.

Minnesota, which improved to a major-league-best 34-16, has scored 300 runs this season and has produced at least 10 runs in a game six times. Jose Berrios (7-2) picked up the victory, overcoming a four-run second inning that saw Chicago bat around. He gave up just the four runs (one earned) in 6 2/3 innings.

Padres 6, Blue Jays 3

Hunter Renfroe hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning, and visiting San Diego defeated Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) pitched one-third of an inning to get the win.

Toronto reliever Daniel Hudson (3-2) walked Manny Machado with one out in the eighth and threw errantly to second on Eric Hosmer’s comebacker to put runners at the corners for Renfroe, who hit his 12th homer this season.

Robbie Erlin pitched a perfect eighth for the Padres. Craig Stammen came in for the ninth to earn his second save of the season after pitching around a hit batter and striking out one.

Phillies 6, Brewers 4

Rhys Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a home run, lifting Philadelphia past host Milwaukee in the opener of a three-game series. Andrew McCutchen and Scott Kingery each added two hits, including an RBI double apiece, to help the Phillies win for the sixth time in eight games.

Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff lasted only three innings as he allowed five hits and four runs. Vince Velasquez (2-2) tossed two scoreless innings, and the Philadelphia bullpen blanked Milwaukee for six innings.

Orlando Arcia and Christian Yelich each homered for the Brewers, who got two hits apiece from Ryan Braun and Yasmani Grandal.

Braves 5, Cardinals 2

Dansby Swanson hit two home runs, and Atlanta beat host St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 for their eighth win in 10 games.

Swanson launched a solo homer in the sixth inning, part of back-to-back home runs with Freddie Freeman. He added a two-run shot to dead center field in the eighth, giving him 10 homers this season and three over his past three games.

The two-homer game was Swanson’s first since August 2018 at Pittsburgh. The consecutive homers by Freeman and Swanson marked the second time in three days the Braves have gone back-to-back.

Tigers 9, Mets 8

JaCoby Jones collected a career-high four RBIs, when his two-run double in the seventh inning gave visiting Detroit the lead for good in a wild win over New York.

The Tigers snapped a nine-game losing streak and ended the Mets’ four-game winning streak. Jones, who also had a two-run homer in the second, entered Friday with three career three-RBI games.

His go-ahead double off Drew Gagnon (3-1) provided the final lead change in a hectic sequence in which the Mets took the lead three times and the Tigers tied the score twice between the fourth and sixth. Buck Farmer (3-3) earned the win despite allowing one run in the sixth.

Indians 3, Rays 1

Roberto Perez’s infield single plated the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning as host Cleveland snapped a season-high four-game losing skid with a victory over Tampa Bay.

Jordan Luplow belted a solo homer, and Shane Bieber struck out 10 in a no-decision for the Indians, who evened their four-game series with Tampa Bay at one victory apiece.

Avisail Garcia had an RBI single in the first inning, and Tommy Pham doubled to extend his hitting streak to 10 games for the Rays, who have dropped three of their past five games.

Nationals 12, Marlins 10

Juan Soto and Matt Adams hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning to lift Washington to victory over visiting Miami, snapping a five-game losing streak.

With Washington trailing 9-8, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon walked with one out against Nick Anderson (1-2) before Tayron Guerrero came on to face Soto, who lifted a three-run shot to left center on a 100 mph fastball. Adams followed with his 100th career homer to right-center.

The Marlins had taken the lead on Starlin Castro’s single in the top of the eighth. Eaton and Anthony Rendon also homered for Washington.

Slideshow (10 Images)

Yankees at Royals, ppd.

Kansas City’s scheduled home game against New York Yankees was postponed Friday due to the expectation of heavy rains in the evening.

The teams will make up the contest as part of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday.