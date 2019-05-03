MLB roundup: Syndergaard homers in 1-0 shutout

Noah Syndergaard did it all for the New York Mets on Thursday afternoon, as the right-hander tossed a four-hitter and produced the game’s only run with a third-inning homer in a 1-0 win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds.

May 2, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Syndergaard’s second career shutout — and his second homer of the season and the sixth of his career — gave the Mets a split of the four-game series. He walked one and struck out 10.

The 1-0 win Thursday was the first in the Mets’ 58-year history in which the starting pitcher accounted for the run with a homer. Syndergaard (2-3) is the first pitcher to homer for the only run in his shutout since Bob Welch did it for the Dodgers on June 17, 1983, also against the Reds.

The opposite-field homer by Syndergaard off Tyler Mahle (0-4) was the fourth of the season for a Mets pitcher, tying the franchise record set previously in 2016.

Nationals 2, Cardinals 1

Stephen Strasburg reached a milestone while allowing just one run in 6 2/3 innings as Washington beat visiting St. Louis, preventing a four-game sweep.

Strasburg (3-1), who gave up six hits and two walks, fanned nine. He became the fastest pitcher ever to record 1,500 career strikeouts in terms of innings (1,272 1/3) when he fanned Dakota Hudson in the top of the fifth, passing Boston’s Chris Sale (1,290 innings).

Sean Doolittle got the final four outs for his fourth save. Hudson (2-2) took the hard-luck loss despite allowing just four hits and two runs (one earned) in six innings. The Cardinals had won five in row and 10 of 11, while the Nationals broke a three-game losing skid.

Twins 8, Astros 2

Jason Castro homered, doubled and drove in a career-high-tying four runs, and Jose Berrios won his fourth consecutive start as Minnesota cruised to a victory over Houston in Minneapolis.

Jorge Polanco doubled and tripled for Minnesota, which won three of four games in the series against the Astros. Berrios (5-1) allowed two runs on seven hits over seven innings. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter while moving into a five-way tie for the major league lead in victories.

Alex Bregman homered, and Aledmys Diaz had two hits for Houston. Brad Peacock (2-2) gave up seven runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Rays 3, Royals 1

Brandon Lowe hit a two-out, two-run home run in the ninth inning off Wily Peralta to lead Tampa Bay to a win at Kansas City.

The Rays earned a split of the four-game series after coming into the week having won 10 of 11 games against the Royals.

Peralta (2-2) took the loss. Adam Kolarek (2-0) pitched two-thirds of an inning to claim the win. Diego Castillo pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his fourth save in as many chances.

Rockies 11, Brewers 6

Mark Reynolds hit a three-run double in the first inning to help Colorado produce a big early lead en route to a win at Milwaukee.

Nolan Arenado, David Dahl and Raimel Tapia each homered and finished with three hits for the Rockies, who earned a split by winning the last two games of the four-game series.

Mike Moustakas and Ryan Braun each had two hits and two RBIs for the Brewers, who played without 2018 NL Most Valuable Player Christian Yelich for a fourth straight game because of lower back discomfort.

Padres 11, Braves 2

Ian Kinsler had three extra-base hits and sparked the first of two five-run rallies to support Matt Strahm and help visiting San Diego beat Atlanta.

Kinsler was 3-for-6 with two doubles, a home run, three runs and two RBIs, helping the Padres split the four-game series. Strahm (1-2) pitched six innings and gave up two runs on eight hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Eric Hosmer added three hits for the Padres, who set season highs in hits (17) and runs.

—Field Level Media