MLB roundup: Trout blasts club-record 300th HR in Angels win

Jo Adell’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-9 win against the Houston Astros in the opener of their doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

The Astros (21-17) had rallied for three runs in their half of the seventh to take a 9-7 lead.

Mike Trout hit his 300th home run with the Angels (15-25) to take over the franchise career lead from Tim Salmon. Trout also doubled twice and drove in three runs. Adell hit a game-tying solo homer in the fourth inning, and Justin Upton tied it with a two-run homer in the fifth and doubled in a run in the seventh for Los Angeles.

Kyle Tucker had three hits and drove in three runs for the Astros, and right-hander Brandon Bielak went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits. He struck out five with no walks.

Angels 7, Astros 6 (Game 2)

Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to lift Los Angeles to a win against Houston in the second game of a doubleheader in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels rallied from two-run deficits in the seventh inning to win both games of the doubleheader and stretch their season-long win streak to four games.

George Springer homered twice and Josh Reddick hit a three-run homer for the Astros, who were the home team in the second game because it was a make-up from when the Angels were in Houston last week.

Nationals 10, Braves 4

Victor Robles had three hits, but the shortest one was the most important as visiting Washington topped Atlanta.

With runners on the corners in the sixth inning, Robles popped up a bunt on a high pitch from Tyler Matzek in a spot that Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman couldn’t get to for the catch. Robles easily beat Matzek to the bag, allowing Brock Holt to score the go-ahead run.

The winning pitcher was Kyle McGowin (1-0), who pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and fanned four. Matzek (3-3) allowed two runs on three hits in his one inning and took the loss.

Twins 4, Tigers 3

Byron Buxton beat out an infield grounder with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to drive in Nelson Cruz with the winning run as Minnesota rallied for its fifth straight win over Detroit in Minneapolis.

Miguel Sano went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Jorge Alcala (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win.

Victor Reyes homered and had two hits and Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single, his 2,849th career hit, breaking a tie with Brooks Robinson for 48th place on the all-time list. Willie Castro added two hits and Jose Cisnero (1-2) took the loss for Detroit, which lost its fourth in a row.

Rockies 5, Dodgers 2

Nolan Arenado delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning and Colorado defeated host Los Angeles, earning a much-needed victory over its National League West rival.

Rockies starter German Marquez pitched seven solid innings and pinch hitter Josh Fuentes added a two-run double in the ninth, ending the Dodgers’ six-game winning streak.

Dodgers pitchers had retired 14 consecutive Rockies batters heading into the ninth in a 2-2 tie. But Raimel Tapia led off with a single against right-hander Blake Treinen (3-2). Trevor Story followed with his own single and Arenado punched a single to right for the go-ahead run.

A’s 8, Padres 4

Oakland relocated its hitting groove, riding Matt Olson’s two-run triple and Ramon Laureano’s two-run homer to a victory over San Diego.

One day after the Padres had roughed up Oakland pitching in a 7-0 win in the opener of a three-game interleague series, left-hander Sean Manaea (3-2) limited San Diego to one run and four hits in five innings. The Padres’ only run in the first seven innings came on an Eric Hosmer infield out in the third.

The A’s jumped on Padres starter Chris Paddack (3-4) early, with Olson belting his two-run triple with two outs in the first inning after Tommy La Stella had singled and Mark Canha walked. The triple was a career-first for Olson. It came in his 1,602nd plate appearance.

Red Sox 9, Blue Jays 8

Christian Vazquez scored from third on a chopper to third base in the bottom of the ninth after Xander Bogaerts led off the inning with the tying solo homer and Boston came back to defeat visiting Toronto.

Bogaerts led off the ninth with his ninth homer against Anthony Bass (2-3) to tie the game. J.D. Martinez then walked. Jose Peraza ran for him and was forced at second by Vazquez, who then stole second and continued to third on catcher Caleb Joseph’s throwing error. He beat the throw home on a chopper by Yairo Munoz.

Mike Kickham (1-0) pitched two innings to get the win, giving up three hits with a walk and four strikeouts but holding the Jays off the scoreboard. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for Toronto and Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot.

Cardinals 4, Cubs 2 (Game 1)

Adam Wainwright pitched 6 1/3 strong innings and Paul DeJong drove in a pair of runs to boost visiting St. Louis to a victory against Chicago in the first game of a doubleheader.

Wainwright scattered two runs on six hits while striking out six and walking one.

Cubs center fielder Ian Happ smacked two solo home runs against the veteran right-hander, who only allowed four singles otherwise. The last of those, to Nico Hoerner with one out in the seventh, chased Wainwright from the contest as he fell two outs short of his second successive complete game.

Cardinals 5, Cubs 1 (Game 2)

Paul DeJong and Tyler O’Neill drilled home runs and five relievers combined on a three-hitter to help visiting St. Louis secure a doubleheader sweep of Chicago with a victory in the nightcap.

After driving in two runs in St. Louis’ 4-2 win in the opener, DeJong picked up where he left off in Game 2, smacking Colin Rea’s first pitch of the second inning into the left field stands. Following a walk to Lane Thomas, O’Neill pushed the Cardinals to an early 3-0 lead with a two-run homer to right center, also striking on the first pitch.

Austin Gomber pitched steadily to help the Cardinals’ early outburst hold up, starting the game and delivering 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball with three walks and five strikeouts.

White Sox 5, Royals 3

Jose Abreu launched a 425-foot, two-run home run in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 19 games and give Chicago a lead it would not relinquish as it beat host Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium.

Abreu’s streak is the longest in the majors this season and his 40 RBIs in 40 games lead the majors.

Lucas Giolito (4-2) earned the win, giving up three runs on five hits in six-plus innings. He struck out nine and didn’t walk anyone. Through three games of the four-game series, the Royals have not led since the first inning of the first game.

Reds 6, Pirates 2

Eugenio Suarez drove in five runs on three homers to pace visiting Cincinnati to a win over Pittsburgh.

Suarez sprayed the ball all over PNC Park, hitting a three-run shot and two solo numbers for his first career three-home run game. Tucker Barnhart added a solo homer for Cincinnati.

Jacob Stallings hit a solo homer and Erik Gonzalez was 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored for the Pirates.

Orioles 6, Yankees 1

DJ Stewart got his first two hits of the season, both solo homers, as Baltimore scored its second straight victory over visiting New York.

The Yankees had scored 18 straight wins in Baltimore before the Orioles ended the streak Friday night. Now, the Orioles have a chance to win the series in Sunday’s finale.

Stewart had gotten off to a rough start this season, going 0-for-17 for the season before belting a homer off Gerrit Cole (4-3) to start the sixth and hand the Orioles a 1-0 lead. That sparked a five-run inning where Ryan Mountcastle drove in two with a single.

Marlins 7, Rays 3

Corey Dickerson’s two-run homer capped a breakout four-run fourth inning as Miami defeated Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The victory ended Miami’s nine-game losing streak against its in-state rival — the last win coming in a 3-2 decision at Tropicana Field on July 21, 2018.

Jesus Aguilar produced a single, three walks and three runs scored, Lewis Brinson was 2-for-4 with a double and a run, and Matt Joyce drove in two with a single for Miami.

Indians 4, Brewers 3

Oscar Mercado recorded the first hit off Josh Hader this season with a double to lead off the ninth inning before coming around to score in Cleveland’s victory over Milwaukee.

Mercado advanced to third base after a slider in the dirt by Hader (0-1) eluded catcher Omar Narvaez. Cesar Hernandez’s single to left field allowed Mercado to trot home with the winning run.

Hader, Milwaukee’s closer, entered Saturday with nine saves and no hits allowed over 11 2/3 innings this season.

Mets 5, Phillies 1

Seth Lugo pitched five solid innings in his longest start since returning to the rotation and New York scored in four straight innings to beat visiting Philadelphia.

Lugo (2-2) settled down nicely after allowing a homer to Rhys Hoskins two batters in and produced his longest start since pitching six innings on June 10, 2018, against the New York Yankees. He also produced New York’s first win by a starting pitcher in 20 games.

In his third start since switching from his bullpen role, Lugo allowed one run on four hits. Lugo struck out eight, walked two, and threw 81 pitches — 21 more than his previous start in Sunday’s doubleheader against the Yankees.

Mariners 5, Rangers 3

Jose Marmolejos’ run-scoring single broke a tie in the bottom of the eighth inning and propelled Seattle past visiting Texas for the Mariners’ fourth straight win.

Anderson Tejada and Shin-Soo Choo homered for the Rangers, who have lost four games in a row and 16 of their past 19 dating to Aug. 16.

Right-hander Joey Gerber (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Justus Sheffield to get his first major league victory. Right-hander Yohan Ramirez worked the ninth for his second career save. Rangers right-hander Jonathan Hernandez (5-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits in the eighth.

Giants 4, Diamondbacks 3

Evan Longoria and Darin Ruf smacked back-to-back solo homers to spoil Madison Bumgarner’s return and help San Francisco post a victory over visiting Arizona.

Joey Bart and Mauricio Dubon contributed back-to-back run-scoring triples later in the contest as San Francisco ended a two-game slide.

Daulton Varsho hit his first major league homer for the Diamondbacks, who lost for the 14th time in their past 16 games.

—Field Level Media