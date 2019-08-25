MLB roundup: Turner, Gonsolin lead Dodgers over Yanks

Justin Turner hit a home run, and rookie Tony Gonsolin pitched five strong innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers held on for a 2-1 victory Saturday afternoon over the visiting New York Yankees.

Aug 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the third inning of the game against the New York Yankees on MLB Players' Weekend at Dodger Stadium.

The Yankees loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen on consecutive singles by Gleyber Torres and Brett Gardner, as well as a fielder’s choice grounder by Gio Urshela when the Dodgers were late on the throw to second while trying to get Gardner.

Jansen then struck out Mike Tauchman and Gary Sanchez to earn his 27th save. It was a sort of redemption outing after he squandered his two previous save opportunities, including one Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In his fourth career start, Gonsolin (2-1) gave up one run on two hits over five innings with two walks and two strikeouts. Turner’s two-run home run in the third inning scored Gonsolin, who had singled. Aaron Judge hit a home run in the fourth inning for the Yankees, his second in two games of the series.

Nationals 7, Cubs 2

Yan Gomes went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Washington pulled away in beating host Chicago.

Howie Kendrick drove in two runs, and Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto and Adam Eaton drove in one run apiece for the Nationals, who will go for the series sweep Sunday. Washington has won four games in a row, six of seven and 11 of 13.

Nicholas Castellanos and Jonathan Lucroy each drove in a run for Chicago, which dropped its second straight game after winning the previous five in a row. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo left the game in the fifth because of mid-back tightness, according to the team.

Giants 10, A’s 5

Stephen Vogt capped an eight-run eighth inning with a three-run home run as visiting San Francisco rallied from behind to beat Oakland in the opener of a two-game series.

Kevin Pillar broke a 4-4 tie with a two-run double, one of seven hits the Giants pieced together against five A’s relievers in the eighth, helping San Francisco end a four-game losing skid and Oakland’s three-game winning streak.

Mark Canha had a homer for the A’s, his 20th of the year, to open the game’s scoring in the second inning. He finished with two hits, as did teammates Semien, Matt Chapman and Josh Phegley, while Jurickson Profar scored three times.

Braves 9, Mets 5

New acquisition Francisco Cervelli had a monster debut after signing earlier in the day, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs as Atlanta won its seventh straight in beating host New York.

Ozzie Albies and Josh Donaldson homered in the third for the Braves,. Freddie Freeman homered leading off the ninth, his 35th of the season.

The Mets, who have the best record in baseball since the All-Star break at 27-12, have lost two straight. New York took a brief lead on Pete Alonso’s three-run homer in the fifth. It was the team record-tying 41st blast for Alonso, who shares the record with Todd Hundley (1996) and Carlos Beltran (2006).

Phillies 9, Marlins 3

Corey Dickerson had four hits and five RBIs to help visiting Philadelphia even its three-game series against Miami.

Scott Kingery had two hits, including a three-run homer, to spark a six-run fourth inning for the Phillies, who had lost six of their past seven against the Marlins. Phillies starter Zach Eflin (8-11) went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits. Eflin helped himself out at the plate with two hits and a run scored.

Jorge Alfaro had three hits for Miami, including a solo home run. He’s 6-for-9 in the series. Miami starter Jordan Yamamoto (4-5) threw 90 pitches in 3 2/3 innings. He allowed six runs and six hits, striking out three and walking four.

Red Sox 5, Padres 4

Brock Holt greeted closer Kirby Yates with a home run into the right field seats on the first pitch of the ninth inning to snap a tie and give visiting Boston a victory over San Diego.

The homer, which was just beyond the leap of Padres right fielder Hunter Renfroe, was Holt’s third of the season. The win was the Red Sox’s second straight in the three-game interleague series.

Yates, who leads the major leagues with 36 saves, suffered the loss to fall to 0-4. Yates has been scored upon in five of his 10 non-save appearances this season.

Cardinals 6, Rockies 0

Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader homered, Dakota Hudson pitched six innings of two-hit ball, and host St. Louis shut out Colorado.

Marcell Ozuna finished with two hits for the Cardinals, who have won three straight and six of their last seven. The first-place Cards moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. The Cubs lost to the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.

Hudson (13-6) allowed only a leadoff double to Daniel Murphy in the second and a one-out single to Trevor Story in the sixth. Colorado has lost five of its last six, including the first three games of this series.

Brewers 4, Diamondbacks 0

Chase Anderson and four relievers combined on a four-hitter, and host Milwaukee beat Arizona.

The Brewers won their third straight game and beat the Diamondbacks for the fifth time in six meetings this season. Milwaukee (67-62) also moved to within two games of the Cubs for the NL’s second wild-card spot and tied the Mets.

Anderson (6-3) allowed three hits in five innings to win for the first time since July 17. He struck out five, walked two and threw 87 pitches. Eric Thames and rookie Trent Grisham hit back-to-back homers in the fourth against Arizona, which lost for the seventh time in 10 games.

Pirates 14, Reds 0

Colin Moran’s pinch-hit grand slam and a three-run shot by Josh Bell staked Pittsburgh to a blowout shutout over visiting Cincinnati.

Trevor Williams (6-6) pitched six innings, with an inning each from Richard Rodriguez, Kyle Crick and Parker Markel, in the seven-hit shutout to hand the Reds their second straight loss.

Starling Marte had a two-run double, Bryan Reynolds hit an RBI double, and Jose Osuna, Adam Frazier and Kevin Newman each added an RBI single for Pittsburgh, which had scored 10 runs combined over its previous seven games.

Twins 8, Tigers 5

Miguel Sano hit a three-run home run to highlight a five-run fifth inning, and Max Kepler and Jake Cave also homered to lead Minnesota over Detroit in Minneapolis.

Kepler also doubled and finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Cave scored twice and drove in two runs.

Kyle Gibson (12-6) scuffled through 5 1/3 innings to pick up the victory, allowing five runs (four earned) on 10 hits while striking out eight. Taylor Rogers retired the final five batters, including striking out the side in the ninth, to pick up his 20th save for the Twins.

Indians 4, Royals 2

Franmil Reyes belted a three-run homer, and Mike Clevinger tossed 5 2/3 strong innings as host Cleveland beat Kansas City.

Mike Freeman had an RBI infield single among his two hits for the Indians, who answered a four-run second inning in Friday’s 4-1 series-opening win with a four-run third on Saturday. Meibrys Viloria had an RBI double among his two hits for the Royals, who have lost four in a row and eight of their last 10.

Jose Ramirez sustained right wrist discomfort after swinging the bat in the first inning and left the game.

Orioles 7, Rays 1

Pedro Severino hit a grand slam, and John Means threw seven solid innings as Baltimore defeated visiting Tampa Bay.

Severino broke the game open with his slam off Austin Pruitt in the third inning. It was the Baltimore catcher’s first career grand slam.

The Orioles also got homers from Hanser Alberto and Jonathan Villar, and that gave Means (9-9) more than enough offensive support. The win ended a four-game Baltimore losing streak against the Rays and a skid of 12 in a row against teams from the American League East.

Rangers 4, White Sox 0

Willie Calhoun and Danny Santana smacked two-run home runs to back 6 1/3 shutout innings from Kolby Allard and boost visiting Texas over Chicago.

The Rangers snapped Chicago’s three-game winning streak and will try to salvage a split of the four-game series on Sunday afternoon.

Calhoun and Nick Solak had two hits apiece for the Rangers, while Jose Abreu had two hits, including the 1,000th of his career, for the White Sox. Chicago’s Tim Anderson extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Blue Jays 7, Mariners 5

Rookie Bo Bichette went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBIs as Toronto snapped a six-game losing streak in beating host Seattle.

Teoscar Hernandez also homered, and Rowdy Tellez had a run-scoring double in the seventh inning to break a tie as the Blue Jays spoiled the return of longtime Mariners ace Felix Hernandez, who was making his first start since May 11.

King Felix, sidelined by right shoulder issues, pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs, both on solo homers, on three hits. He walked three and struck out four and received a standing ovation from the crowd at T-Mobile Park when he left with a 5-2 lead.

