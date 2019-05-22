MLB roundup: Verlander, Astros dominate White Sox

Justin Verlander carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and Michael Brantley keyed a four-run uprising in the fifth with an opposite-field double to left as the Houston Astros claimed a 5-1 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

May 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Verlander (8-1) flirted with his third career no-hitter, dominating the White Sox with a season-high 12 strikeouts while allowing just one baserunner entering the top of the seventh.

After Verlander recorded his 11th strikeout to open that frame, he lost his no-hitter and shutout when Jose Abreu drilled a first-pitch fastball for a homer to straightaway center field. Verlander gave up one run, one hit and one walk in eight innings.

Houston’s Yuli Gurriel hit a solo homer, and Michael Brantley had a two-run double.

Cubs 3, Phillies 2

Javier Baez ripped a pinch-hit, walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Chicago to a win over visiting Philadelphia.

Before the game, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Baez would be held out for the second consecutive day due to an injured heel and would undergo an MRI exam. However, after more than 3 1/2 hours on the bench, Baez delivered in the game’s most critical moment. Albert Almora Jr. also had an RBI during a two-run ninth for Chicago.

The Cubs bounced back after Andrew McCutchen ripped a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning to put the Phillies ahead 2-1. Philadelphia’s four-game winning streak ended.

Yankees 11, Orioles 4

Clint Frazier homered twice and drove in five runs, and Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer for the second straight night as New York prevailed at Baltimore.

Frazier hit a two-run homer and a three-run shot. Sanchez belted his three-run homer in the first — after hitting a tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth inning that gave New York a 10-7 victory on Monday night. The Yankees posted their 12th victory in 15 games.

The Orioles have now allowed 100 home runs in just 48 games to set a dubious record. The 2000 Kansas City Royals (57 games) were the previous fastest team to serve up 100.

Giants 4, Braves 3

Joe Panik capped a three-run ninth inning with a two-out, two-strike, two-RBI single, rallying San Francisco to a win over visiting Atlanta.

After Julio Teheran had made his fourth straight solid start, the Braves took a 3-1 lead into the last of the ninth. Atlanta got within one out of a win before Kevin Pillar stroked a single to score Brandon Crawford, getting the Giants within one.

After Pillar stole second and took third on Pablo Sandoval’s pinch-hit, infield single, Mac Williamson pinch-ran for Sandoval and also stole second, putting the potential tying and winning runs in scoring position. That’s when Panik, with a full count, poked a pitch from Luke Jackson (2-1) into right field, easily scoring the two baserunners for the walk-off win.

A’s 5, Indians 3

Mark Canha belted a two-run homer among his two hits in place of injured slugger Khris Davis, lifting visiting Oakland past Cleveland. Jurickson Profar hit his second homer in as many games, and Matt Chapman ripped an RBI double for the Athletics, who have won a season-high five in a row.

Francisco Lindor launched his 14th career leadoff homer, and Carlos Santana went deep for the third time in four contests for the Indians, who have lost four of five versus Oakland this season.

Davis’ return to the Athletics’ lineup didn’t last long as he was lifted in the third inning, with pinch hitter Canha going deep. Davis is dealing with the lingering effects of the left hip contusion he sustained after running into a wall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on May 5, and he is headed to the injured list.

Twins 8, Angels 3

Minnesota started slowly but put together big innings late in the game to rally past Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Angels starting pitcher Trevor Cahill held the Twins hitless until the fifth inning before the Minnesota offense got rolling with three runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh, primarily against the Los Angeles bullpen.

Minnesota got a big boost from the top of the lineup, as the first four hitters — Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, Marwin Gonzalez and Eddie Rosario — combined for eight hits, six runs and seven RBIs to lead the Twins to their seventh victory in their past eight games.

Padres 3, Diamondbacks 2

Eric Hosmer capped a three-run sixth inning with a two-run, two-out opposite-field homer off Zack Greinke to give San Diego a victory over visiting Arizona.

Arizona built a 2-0 lead against Padres starter Matt Strahm on solo homers by Eduardo Escobar (fourth inning) and John Ryan Murphy (fifth inning).

Ian Kinsler started San Diego’s sixth-inning rally with a one-out single to left, and he moved to second when Reyes grounded out to Greinke up the first base line. Manny Machado drove in Kinsler with a single to center. Hosmer then drove Greinke’s next pitch high to left, the drive just clearing the leap of Blake Swihart at the wall.

Rockies 5, Pirates 0

German Marquez gave up three hits over eight shutout innings and added an RBI single as Colorado ended a four-game losing streak by winning at Pittsburgh.

Marquez (5-2) walked one and struck out seven. Carlos Estevez stranded two runners in the ninth to complete the shutout. Charlie Blackmon (3-for-5 with a two-run triple) and Trevor Story (solo home run) led the Colorado offense.

Pirates starter Chris Archer (1-4) went five innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Rangers 5, Mariners 3

Lance Lynn struck out a season-high 11 in seven strong innings as Texas defeated Seattle in Arlington, Texas.

Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer, and Nomar Mazara went 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Rangers, who won their second straight game in the series and third in a row overall.

Lynn (6-3) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk to defeat Seattle for the second time this season. Shawn Kelley earned his third save of the season despite giving up a solo home run to Omar Narvaez with two outs in the ninth.

Dodgers 7, Rays 3

Clayton Kershaw took a shutout into the seventh inning, and Joc Pederson drove in two runs as Los Angeles earned an interleague victory against Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

In his first career appearance at Tropicana Field, Kershaw (4-0) struck out eight, walked one and gave up six hits in 6 1/3 innings. The Dodgers improved to 7-0 in his starts this season and have won 15 consecutive times he has taken the mound going back to last season.

Joc Pederson had two hits and two RBIs for the Dodgers. Tampa Bay’s Austin Meadows went 2-for-5 and drove in a run.

Reds 3, Brewers 0

Sonny Gray threw six strong innings to earn his first win with the Reds as Cincinnati won at Milwaukee.

Gray (1-4) allowed five hits, struck out nine and walked four. The Brewers put their leadoff batter on base in three of the six innings against Gray but went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position in that span.

David Hernandez, Amir Garrett and Raisel Iglesias each threw an inning of scoreless relief for Cincinnati, with Iglesias earning his 10th save.

Marlins 5, Tigers 4 (11 innings)

Chad Wallach doubled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning as visiting Miami extended its winning streak to four games by downing Detroit.

Brian Anderson homered and drove in two runs for the Marlins, who gave away a 4-2 lead in the ninth. Nick Anderson (1-1) racked up five strikeouts in two scoreless innings while picking up his first major league victory.

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire was ejected in the ninth inning for arguing an overturned call, and his team lost its seventh game in a row.

Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 3

Rookie Rowdy Tellez homered twice and drove in five runs as Toronto ended Boston’s three-game road winning streak.

Tellez belted a towering, two-run homer to right field in the fourth inning off Eduardo Rodriguez, which was quickly followed by a solo shot from Randal Grichuk in the next at-bat. The husky Tellez then parked a three-run homer to right in the fifth to give Toronto a 6-0 lead.

It was the first multi-homer performance in 64 career games for Tellez, who has eight home runs and 24 RBIs this season. Ninth-place hitter Brandon Drury had two hits with three RBIs for the Blue Jays.

Mets 6, Nationals 5

Amed Rosario legged out the game-winning RBI infield single with two outs in the ninth inning as host New York capped a wild final few innings by edging Washington.

Pinch hitter Adeiny Hechavarria began the game-winning rally by drawing a one-out walk against Tanner Rainey (0-1). J.D. Davis, whose three-run homer in the seventh gave the Mets a brief lead, followed by working a full-count walk.

Kyle Barraclough got Jeff McNeil to hit a grounder that forced Davis at second before Rosario grounded to shortstop and beat the throw from Trea Turner on a close play.

Royals at Cardinals, ppd.

The scheduled game between visiting Kansas City and St. Louis was postponed in the afternoon due to a forecast of severe weather conditions.

The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a day-night doubleheader. The two-game interleague series is the only meeting this year between the in-state rivals.

—Field Level Media