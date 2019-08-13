MLB roundup: Yankees blast seven HRs in DH sweep of Orioles

Gleyber Torres hit two more homers off the Baltimore Orioles, and the New York Yankees recorded an 11-8 victory to complete a sweep of a day-night doubleheader Monday at Yankee Stadium.

Aug 12, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres (25) hits a three run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning of game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees won their 14th straight meeting with the Orioles and lead the season series 15-2. With three homers in Game 2, they have 59 against Baltimore this season, extending the major league record for homers against an opponent in a season.

Torres, who also homered in Monday’s first game, has 13 of his 26 homers against Baltimore, the most by any player against an opponent in a single season since divisional play began in 1969. Five of his six multi-homer games this season are against Baltimore, a major league record, and he produced his eighth career multi-homer game.

After a solo drive in New York’s 8-5 win in the opener, Torres slugged three-run homers in consecutive at-bats off Evan Phillips and Tom Eshelman in the nightcap.

Yankees 8, Orioles 5 (Game 1)

Didi Gregorius and Gleyber Torres hit early homers as New York went deep four times against Baltimore to take the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Gio Urshela and Cameron Maybin hit solo homers as the Yankees won for the 11th time in 13 games by hitting all four homers off Baltimore starter Gabriel Ynoa (1-7).

New York left-hander James Paxton (8-6) won his third straight start, allowing three runs on five hits in six innings. He gave up solo homers to Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander on 0-2 pitches on a day in which he struck out seven and walked two.

Indians 6, Red Sox 5

Carlos Santana played hero yet again with a game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead host Cleveland past Boston.

Santana, who hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the 10th inning at Minnesota on Sunday, took Marcus Walden (7-2) deep to center field leading off the ninth. The blast gave the Indians sole possession of first place in the American League Central while the Twins were idle.

The win was Cleveland’s 22nd in 31 games since the All-Star break. Boston dropped its third straight and fell for the 12th time in the past 15.

Blue Jays 19, Rangers 4

Brandon Drury hit his first career grand slam and drove in five runs, Justin Smoak and Randal Grichuk each homered and had four RBIs, and Toronto routed visiting Texas.

Danny Jansen added a two-run home run, and Bo Bichette had four hits and three runs for the Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series. Drury extended his hitting streak to nine games. Smoak, Grichuk and Jansen each had three hits.

Nomar Mazara, Willie Calhoun and Rougned Odor homered for the Rangers.

Nationals 7, Reds 6

Trea Turner homered to highlight his four-RBI performance, and Erick Fedde overcame a rocky start to toss six innings as host Washington recorded a victory over Cincinnati.

Matt Adams launched a two-run homer, and Gerardo Parra had an RBI single for the Nationals, who have won five of their last seven games.

Rookie Aristides Aquino celebrated being named the National League Player of the Week by belting a two-run homer in the eighth inning for the Reds. It was Aquino’s eighth homer in 12 career games, which set a major league record.

Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 6

Nick Ahmed hit one of three home runs in the sixth inning and drove in four runs, and Arizona beat Colorado in Denver.

Jake Lamb and Carson Kelly also went deep in the four-run sixth inning, and Josh Rojas had two hits and an RBI in his major league debut for the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly (8-12) survived a rough start to go five innings and get his first win since June 12. He allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

White Sox, Astros (ppd.)

The game between Chicago and visiting Houston was postponed because of inclement weather and will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Tuesday.

—Field Level Media