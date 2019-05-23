MLB roundup: Yankees continue to punish Orioles

Gleyber Torres continued his homer barrage against Baltimore with two more on Wednesday night, and the visiting New York Yankees finished with five long balls in a 7-5 victory over the Orioles.

May 22, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres (25) hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Torres now has 12 homers this season, with 10 off Orioles pitching. Gary Sanchez, Thairo Estrada and DJ LeMahieu also homered for the Yankees, who have hit 11 round-trippers while winning each of the first three games of the four-game series.

Nine of Sanchez’s 15 homers have come against the Orioles this season, including blasts in each of the first three games of this series. New York now has banged out 34 homers as a team against Baltimore in 2019.

The Yankees hit three or more homers in six straight games at Camden Yards. According to STATS, that’s the longest streak by any team in any major league stadium — ever. The Baltimore pitching staff now has allowed 105 homers this season. The Orioles on Tuesday became the fastest to allow 100 in a year.

Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5 (13 innings)

Rookie Michael Chavis hit his 10th homer of the season in the 13th inning, and visiting Boston defeated Toronto.

Mookie Betts hit his eighth homer with two outs in the top of the 12th inning against Joe Biagini to give Boston the lead. Rowdy Tellez tied the game at 5 with his ninth homer with two outs in the bottom of the 12th against Heath Hembree (1-0). Hembree pitched a perfect bottom of the 13th.

The Blue Jays tied the game in the ninth on pinch hitter Danny Jansen’s two-out RBI single against Marcus Walden.

Cubs 8, Phillies 4

Albert Almora Jr. drilled a go-ahead, fifth-inning grand slam, and the bullpen contributed five innings of one-run relief to lift host Chicago over Philadelphia.

Chicago had three home runs while winning for the seventh time in 11 games and earning at least a split of the four-game series that is set to conclude on Thursday afternoon.

Almora snapped a 3-all tie with two outs in the fifth, delivering his first career grand slam on the first pitch from Phillies left-hander Cole Irvin (2-1).

Rays 8, Dodgers 1

Brandon Lowe hit a go-ahead single, and Avisail Garcia and Kevin Kiermaier added three-run home runs, all in a seven-run seventh inning, as Tampa Bay ended a brief two-game skid with a victory over Los Angeles at St. Petersburg, Fla.

In what had been a pitchers’ duel through six innings, the Rays finally broke through once Dodgers starter Rich Hill left the game. Lowe’s RBI hit and Garcia’s home run came against previously dependable reliever Dylan Floro, who had given up just one earned run in his 19 appearances this season.

Max Muncy hit a home run for the Dodgers, while Hill gave up just one run on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. The left-hander has 17 strikeouts over his past two starts after striking out 14 in his previous three starts.

White Sox 9, Astros 4

Charlie Tilson made his first career home run a memorable one, socking a grand slam that capped a six-run sixth inning as visiting Chicago slugged its way past Houston.

Josh James entered with no outs, after the White Sox scored two in the inning to take a 4-3 lead. James walked the first batter he faced to load the bases, then got two outs before Tilson broke the game open.

Fellow White Sox rookie Eloy Jimenez belted a pair of homers, notching his second career multi-homer game, as the White Sox rebounded after totaling one run over the first two games of the four-game series. Chicago had lost 11 of 12 games against the Astros dating to the 2017 campaign.

Athletics 7, Indians 2

Mark Canha homered and drove in three runs, and Frankie Montas (6-2) struck out nine over six scoreless innings as visiting Oakland completed a sweep of Cleveland.

Nick Hundley belted a homer among his three hits and joined Robbie Grossman in driving in a pair of runs for the Athletics, who extended their season-high winning streak to six games.

Jake Bauers launched a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Francisco Lindor reached base four times (two singles, two walks) for the Indians, who have lost nine of their past 12 encounters with Oakland.

Brewers 11, Reds 9

Mike Moustakas had three hits and scored three runs as Milwaukee rallied from a pair of early five-run deficits to beat visiting Cincinnati.

Hernan Perez also had three hits, Orlando Arcia had two hits and three RBIs, and Eric Thames had two hits and two RBIs for the Brewers. Moustakas, Keston Hiura and Yasmani Grandal homered for Milwaukee.

Jose Iglesias had three hits and drove in two runs, Derek Dietrich had two hits and scored twice, and Tucker Barnhart hit a three-run homer for the Reds.

Padres 5, Diamondbacks 2

Eric Lauer (3-4) allowed one run on four hits with no walks over seven innings, and San Diego scored all of its runs in the first three innings to beat visiting Arizona.

The Padres swept the three-game series, their first sweep of the Diamondbacks since June 14-16, 2013.

Four Padres — Greg Garcia, Franmil Reyes, Eric Hosmer and Ty France — reached base three times each for the Padres, who handed the Diamondbacks a season-high fifth straight loss.

Rangers 2, Mariners 1

Hunter Pence homered, and Adrian Sampson pitched 5 1/3 strong innings in relief as Texas defeated Seattle Mariners to complete a sweep of a three-game series in Arlington, Texas.

Sampson (2-3) allowed one run on four hits, with no walks and five strikeouts. Sampson, a right-hander who made his major league debut with the Mariners in 2016, came in for opener Jesse Chavez, who pitched the first 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run.

Pence scored both runs for the Rangers, who won their fourth consecutive game. Pence hit a one-out homer to left-center field in the sixth, his 10th long ball of the season.

Royals 8, Cardinals 2 (Game 1)

Jorge Soler capped a six-run third inning with a three-run homer as visiting Kansas City trounced St. Louis in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Brad Keller (3-5) gave up two runs on two hits over seven-plus innings. He walked four and struck out three. It was his best outing since throwing seven shutout innings on Opening Day against the White Sox, when he allowed just two hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Michael Wacha (3-2) took the loss in his second shortest outing of the season. He gave up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Wacha walked three and struck out four.

Cardinals 10, Royals 3 (Game 2)

St. Louis hit four home runs to defeat Kansas City and earn a split of the doubleheader. Marcell Ozuna and Kolten Wong each had three-run homers in the nightcap. Both teams entered the two-game series having lost their past five series.

Adam Wainwright (4-4) picked up the win for St. Louis, but it wasn’t easy. He gave up three runs on six hits and four walks in five innings. Wainwright struck out two and hit a batter.

Kansas City’s Homer Bailey (4-5) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks in just 1 2/3 innings. He is now 6-16 all-time against the Cardinals.

Mets 6, Nationals 1

Juan Lagares laced a bases-clearing double with two outs in the eighth inning for host New York, which surged back to beat Washington.

Rajai Davis, who was called up from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day, added a three-run homer in his first plate appearance later in the eighth for the Mets, who have won the first three games of the four-game series. New York has not swept the Nationals/Montreal Expos in a four-game series since July 1-4, 1991.

A solo homer in the first by the Nationals’ Adam Eaton was the only run through the first seven innings as the pitching duel between the National League’s last two Cy Young Award winners, the Mets’ Jacob deGrom and Washington’s Max Scherzer, lived up to expectations.

Marlins 6, Tigers 3

Brian Anderson homered for the second straight game, Garrett Cooper smacked his first career homer, and Miami stretched its winning streak to five games with a win over slumping Detroit.

Neil Walker rapped a two-run double in the seventh inning that tied the score. Miguel Rojas added three hits, including the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh. Jose Urena (2-6) gave up three runs, two earned, on seven hits in six innings. Sergio Romo collected his eighth save with a spotless ninth.

Christin Stewart had three hits and an RBI for Detroit, which has lost eight consecutive games.

Rockies 9, Pirates 3

Daniel Murphy and Tony Wolters each hit two-out, three-run homers in Colorado’s pasting of host Pittsburgh.

Every member of the Rockies starting lineup had at least one hit, with the team collecting 16 hits in all. Colorado has won the first two games of the three-game series following a four-game losing streak.

Rockies starter Jon Gray (4-4) gave up three runs on a night of sevens — seven innings, seven hits, seven strikeouts. He walked one. Pittsburgh went with rookie right-hander Montana DuRapau (0-1) in an opener role. He lasted two-thirds of an inning, facing five batters and giving up Murphy’s three-run shot.

Braves 9, Giants 2

Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley each smacked three-run homers as Atlanta sailed to a victory at San Francisco. Freddie Freeman added a solo blast and went 3-for-4 with a walk for the Braves, who won for the ninth time in their past 12 games.

Max Fried (7-2) won his third straight start and became the National League’s first seven-game winner. He allowed two runs and four hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two.

Tyler Austin homered for San Francisco, which has dropped two of three in the four-game series that concludes Thursday. Jeff Samardzija (2-3) allowed six runs — all unearned — in six innings.

Twins at Angels, ppd.

Minnesota’s scheduled game against Los Angeles at Anaheim, Calif., was postponed due to a wet field following afternoon rains. The teams will make up the contest Thursday afternoon.

—Field Level Media