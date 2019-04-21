MLB roundup: Yankees win game, lose Judge to injury

Aaron Judge homered in the first inning but exited five innings later with a left oblique injury as the New York Yankees rolled to a 9-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

After hitting a single in the sixth with his team up 6-1, Judge appeared to feel something as he swung and ran gingerly to first base. After trainer Steve Donahue checked him over, Judge exited the game and was replaced by Tyler Wade.

Speaking to reporters after the game, manager Aaron Boone said that Judge was getting an MRI exam. Asked if Judge could avoid a trip to the injured list, Boone replied, “Probably not. No.”

Masahiro Tanaka (2-1) surrendered a homer to Whit Merrifield in the sixth among the four hits he gave up, but rebounded from a sub-par outing Sunday against the Chicago White Sox with seven strong innings. Judge and Clint Frazier homered in the opening two innings off Royals starter Heath Fillmyer (0-1), and Mike Tauchman and DJ LeMahieu hit New York’s first set of back-to-back homers this season in the fourth.

Brewers 5, Dodgers 0

Christian Yelich hit two more home runs — giving him eight in his last six games and a league-best 13 on the season — as host Milwaukee ended a three-game losing streak with a convincing victory over Los Angeles.

Yelich went deep in both the third and sixth innings against Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-1). Ryan Braun also hit a home run for the Brewers, who had lost their last three games against the Dodgers going back to a series at Los Angeles last weekend.

The high-powered Dodgers offense was held to just two hits in the game and just one hit over five innings against Brewers spot starter Chase Anderson (2-0).

Indians 8, Braves 4 (Game 1)

Max Moroff belted a solo homer in the fourth inning and added an RBI single as part of a six-run fifth as host Cleveland doubled-up Atlanta in the opener of their doubleheader.

Carlos Santana had a run-scoring single among his three hits for the Indians, while Moroff, Greg Allen, Tyler Naquin, Leonys Martin and Jason Kipnis each drove in a run in a fifth inning that saw Cleveland send 11 batters to the plate and score all six runs with two outs.

Corey Kluber (2-2) bounced back after giving up six runs in two of his previous three starts, going seven innings and giving up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight. Braves starter Julio Teheran (2-2) gave up five runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Braves 8, Indians 7 (Game 2)

Ronald Acuna Jr. ripped a two-run double to cap a five-run uprising in the ninth inning and Atlanta salvaged a split of the doubleheader and spoiled the season debut of Francisco Lindor.

With the Braves trailing 7-3, Ozzie Albies ripped a two-out, two-run single down the first-base line in the ninth. Adam Cimber (1-1) issued his third walk of the inning before departing in favor of Tyler Olson, who walked Freddie Freeman with the bases loaded to bring Atlanta within one. The late uprising made a winner out of Luke Jackson (2-0), who retired the side in the eighth inning.

Lindor batted in the leadoff position and went 1-for-5 and scored a run — part of the Indians’ five-run spurt in the second inning. The three-time All-Star shortstop was activated prior to the doubleheader after being sidelined since the end of spring training with an ankle injury.

Red Sox 6, Rays 5

Boston’s Andrew Benintendi hit a grand slam and drove in the game-winning run with a ninth-inning sacrifice fly to lead Boston to a win over host Tampa Bay — despite the Rays setting a team record with four triples in the game.

The Rays had runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom half of the ninth, but Boston catcher Christian Vazquez picked off Tommy Pham at first base to end the game.

Reliever Matt Barnes (2-0) earned the win, Ryan Brasier recorded his fifth save and Mookie Betts had two hits for the Red Sox, who won their second straight. Jose Alvarado (0-1) took the loss as the Rays lost their third in a row.

Phillies 8, Rockies 5

Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen homered, Phil Gosselin drove in three runs with a double, and Philadelphia topped Colorado in Denver.

Aaron Nola (2-0) struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings for the win, giving up nine hits and walking one while surrendering three runs. Hector Neris got the last five outs for his third save.

Charlie Blackmon homered and fell a double short of the cycle and Raimel Tapia also went deep for the Rockies, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Antonio Senzatela (1-1) gave up four runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Pirates 3, Giants 1 (5 inn.)

Cole Tucker hit a go-ahead two-run home run in his major league debut as Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to five games with a rain-shortened win over visiting San Francisco. The game was called after a 3-hour, 8-minute delay.

In just his third at-bat in the big leagues, Tucker crushed a 2-2 pitch against Giants left-hander Derek Holland (1-3) onto the grass berm beyond the center field wall. The blast, into a stiff breeze, came in the bottom of the fifth, minutes before the infield was covered because of an arriving rainstorm.

The Giants’ Steven Duggar had tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fifth on an RBI single against Pirates starter Jameson Taillon (1-2). San Francisco lost its fourth consecutive game and fell for the fifth time in its past six contests.

Cardinals 10, Mets 2

Miles Mikolas gave up two runs in eight innings and drove in two runs with a second-inning single to help host St. Louis rout New York.

Mikolas (2-1), who led the National League with 18 wins last season, allowed four hits, struck out four and walked two on 100 pitches. Jose Martinez had three hits and three RBIs, Yadier Molina had two hits and two RBIs, and Paul DeJong had two hits and two runs for the Cardinals in the second game of the three-game series.

Mets right-hander Chris Flexen (0-1) was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start in place of Jacob deGrom, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with elbow discomfort. He had had an easy first inning, but gave up three runs in the second and two more in the third.

Rangers 9, Astros 4

Texas knocked two-time All-Star Gerrit Cole out of the game after 4 1/3 innings and rolled to a win over in-state rival Houston in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers scored five runs in the first inning as Cole (1-3) gave up nine runs (eight earned) and nine hits, striking out eight and walking three in what he told reporters was, “probably the worst (start) of my career.”

Danny Santana had three hits and Joey Gallo had two — including his eighth home run of the season — for the Rangers, who got four shutout innings from starter Adrian Sampson before he struggled in the fifth and left the game two outs shy of qualifying for his first major league win. Shawn Kelley (3-0) got the final two outs in the fifth and pitched a scoreless sixth to earn the victory.

Diamondbacks 6, Cubs 0

Eduardo Escobar, David Peralta and John Ryan Murphy each homered, and Arizona got a solid outing from starter Zack Greinke to top host Chicago.

Christian Walker added a career-high four hits and scored a run for Arizona, which earned its fifth win in the past six games. Chicago’s four-game winning streak came to an end as Greinke (3-1) pitched six innings to register his first career victory at Wrigley Field. Diamondbacks right-hander Taylor Clarke earned a three-inning save in his major league debut.

Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish (1-3) gave up three runs — including back-to-back solo homers in the first — on five hits in five innings. He walked three and fanned seven.

Marlins 9, Nationals 3

Miami clinched its first series win of the season, beating three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer and visiting Washington.

Besides the loss, there was more bad news for Washington as third baseman Anthony Rendon left the game after he was hit on his left elbow by a 95 mph fastball thrown by Marlins starter Jose Urena (1-3). Rendon went 0-for-1, ending the majors’ longest active hit streak at 17 games.

Scherzer (1-3) gave up 11 hits — one short off his career worst — and seven runs, six earned. He struck out nine and walked none.

Twins 6, Orioles 5 (Game 1)

Eddie Rosario hit two home runs for the second consecutive game and Byron Buxton had a two-run double to lead visiting Minnesota past Baltimore in the first game of a doubleheader.

Rosario, who also reached over the fence at the 364-foot sign in left-center field to rob Chris Davis of a leadoff home run in the sixth, became just the third Twins player to have back-to-back multi-homer games, joining Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett (1987) and Don Mincher (1963). His eight home runs are the most by a Minnesota player in the first 17 games of the season, breaking a tie with Tony Oliva, who had seven in 1966.

Jose Berrios (3-1) gave up four runs, including three home runs, on eight hits over six innings to improve to 4-0 all-time against the Orioles. He walked three and struck out five. Reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1) took the loss, giving up three runs on two hits and a hit batter while recording only two outs in the sixth inning.

Twins 16, Orioles 7 (Game 2)

Rosario hit another home run and Minnesota tied a franchise record with eight home runs to complete the doubleheader sweep with an easy win in the nightcap.

Mitch Garver (five RBIs), Nelson Cruz (four hits, four runs scored) and Jonathan Schoop (four RBIs) each hit two home runs, while C.J. Cron also homered. Rosario’s five home runs over three games tied the Twins’ franchise mark for any three-game span — originally set by Harmon Killebrew (Sept. 21-22, 1963) and later tied by Brian Dozier (Sept. 4-6, 2016).

Martin Perez (2-0) picked up the win for the Twins, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out two. Alex Cobb (0-1), making his first start since coming off the injured list after a bout of back spasms, tied his career high by allowing nine runs on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Blue Jays 10, Athletics 1

Rowdy Tellez and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run fourth inning as Toronto overcame an injury to starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker to thump host Oakland.

Even though he left after three innings with a knee injury, Shoemaker teamed with Sam Gaviglio (2-0) and Elvis Luciano on a six-hitter for Toronto’s second consecutive win of the series. Mike Fiers (2-2) took the loss for the A’s, who also were beaten 5-1 by the Blue Jays in the opener of the three-game set on Friday night.

The blowout ended with former Blue Jays slugger Kendrys Morales making his second career relief appearance. Facing his old teammates, he gave up one run on a single, two walks, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly in his one inning.

Reds 4, Padres 2

Right-hander Luis Castillo held slumping San Diego to one run on four hits over six innings as visiting Cincinnati won for the third straight time at Petco Park.

The Padres have lost six in a row and five straight at home. They are down to.500 after an 11-5 start to the season.

Castillo (2-1) recorded nine of the Reds’ 14 strikeouts on the night while issuing one walk. Right-hander Raisel Iglesias struck out the side in the ninth to pick up his fourth save. The Reds scored three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks in five innings against left-handed Padres starter Eric Lauer (2-3).

Mariners 6, Angels 5

Seattle hit four home runs, giving the Mariners 11 in the first three games of the series, and again beat Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels have lost six in a row overall and all five games against Seattle this season.

Mariners center fielder Mitch Haniger homered off Trevor Cahill (1-2) to lead off the game, and Edwin Encarnacion, Domingo Santana and Daniel Vogelbach also homered in the game — giving the team 53 thus far. Seattle has homered in all but one of 24 games this season.

The Angels’ offense, however, kept them in the game, getting 10 hits against Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi (1-1), who went five innings and allowed four runs to get the victory. Albert Pujols hit an RBI double and solo home run as he tied and then passed Babe Ruth on the career RBIs list. Pujols is now fifth in MLB history with 1,993. Next up is Lou Gehrig at No. 4 with 1,995.

White Sox at Tigers, ppd.

Chicago’s scheduled game at Detroit was rained out and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 6.

