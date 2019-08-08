MLB roundup: Yanks make HR history versus squabbling O's

Gio Urshela and Kyle Higashioka both homered twice, and Cameron Maybin added one as the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 14-2 on Wednesday night.

Aug 7, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela (29) high fives catcher Kyle Higashioka (66) after beating the Baltimore Orioles 14-2 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

New York completed a sweep of the three-game series and stretched its winning streak to eight games. The Yankees hit 16 homers in the three games, and they set a major league record for home runs in a season against one opponent with 52. The two teams still have four more meetings this season, next week at Yankee Stadium.

New York ended the season with 43 homers at Camden Yards, another major league record for a team at an opposing ballpark. New York has won 15 straight games in Baltimore, a Yankees record for most consecutive road wins against another team.

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis and manager Brandon Hyde had a disagreement in the dugout in the middle of the fifth inning, and Davis needed to be restrained. Hyde, who kept the details private after the game, then sent up a pinch hitter for Davis.

Astros 14, Rockies 3

Yuli Gurriel homered and had a career-high eight RBIs, Jose Altuve also hit a home run, and host Houston beat Colorado.

Gurriel’s RBI total tied a team record set by J.R. Towles on Sept. 20, 2007. Yordan Alvarez had three hits and Alex Bregman had two hits and three RBIs for the Astros, who have won six in a row. Gerrit Cole (14-5) allowed two runs on three hits over six innings and struck out 10.

Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who lost all four games against the Astros this season. Colorado fell 10 games below .500 for the first time this season.

Dodgers 2, Cardinals 1

Russell Martin grounded a two-strike, two-out single up the middle in the ninth inning to score two runs and lift Los Angeles over visiting St. Louis, completing a sweep of the three-game series.

Andrew Miller retired Cody Bellinger to start the ninth, but then hit Corey Seager with a high fastball. Carlos Martinez (2-2) entered and gave up a two-strike single to rookie catcher Will Smith to put runners on first and second.

Edwin Rios struck out for the second out, but a wild pitch on the first pitch to Martin moved the runners to second and third, setting up the walk-off single.

Indians 2, Rangers 0 (Game 1)

Jose Ramirez belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning as host Cleveland beat Texas in the opening game of a doubleheader.

Mike Freeman and Carlos Santana each had a single for the Indians, who mustered just three hits.

Nick Goody (3-0) allowed one hit and struck out three batters over two innings in relief of rookie Zach Plesac to bridge the gap to closer Brad Hand. Hand fanned Hunter Pence, Rougned Odor and Logan Forsythe on 13 pitches in the ninth to secure his 28th save of the season.

Indians 5, Rangers 1 (Game 2)

Jose Ramirez hit his second homer of the day as host Cleveland completed a doubleheader sweep of Texas.

Carlos Santana and Jason Kipnis each ripped an RBI double, and Yasiel Puig had a run-scoring single for the Indians, who have won 18 of their last 24 contests to move within two games of first-place Minnesota in the American League Central. The division rivals begin a four-game series in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Cleveland elected to use a bullpen game in the nightcap, with five pitchers combining to allow just one run on four hits while striking out nine without walking a batter.

Braves 11, Twins 7

Ozzie Albies went 4-for-5 with two home runs as Atlanta, despite hitting into a triple play, cruised to victory over Minnesota in the rubber game of a three-game series in Minneapolis.

It was Albies’ second consecutive four-hit game and the third of his career. Freddie Freeman, who homered for the third consecutive game, went 3-for-5 and scored twice. Ronald Acuna Jr. also homered for Atlanta.

Charlie Culberson also had four hits and two RBIs, and Johan Camargo had three RBIs for Atlanta, which finished with 16 hits for the second straight game.

Nationals 4, Giants 1

Gerardo Parra stung his former team with a three-run home run, and Joe Ross celebrated a happy homecoming with six shutout innings, allowing Washington to complete a three-game sweep at San Francisco.

Adam Eaton and Trea Turner combined for five hits and two runs for the Nationals, who finished off a 5-1 season-series win over the Giants.

Washington completed the pitching-dominated, three-game road sweep without using any of its top three starters — Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer or Patrick Corbin.

Mets 7, Marlins 2

Michael Conforto homered twice, and Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil added long balls for scorching New York, which capped a four-game sweep of visiting Miami.

Steven Matz earned the victory with 6 2/3 solid innings for the Mets, who have won six straight and 13 of 14 — their best 14-game run since 1990. New York, which closed within one game of the National League’s second wild-card spot, is a major-league-best 19-6 since the All-Star break.

The Marlins have lost six in a row and eight of nine.

Cubs 10, A’s 1

Jose Quintana threw seven strong innings to earn his sixth straight winning decision, and Ian Happ’s grand slam highlighted a five-run fourth as Chicago rolled over visiting Oakland.

One day after being routed 11-4 by the A’s, Chicago returned the favor while continuing to support Quintana (10-7). The left-hander allowed one run, two hits and struck out seven without a walk to improve to 6-0 with a 3.67 ERA over his past seven starts, all of which the Cubs have won.

Kyle Schwarber added a three-run homer and Victor Caratini a solo shot for NL Central-leading Chicago, which completed a 5-1 homestand to improve to 41-19 at Wrigley Field.

Blue Jays 4, Rays 3

Derek Fisher hit a two-run homer, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Randal Grichuk each hit solo shots as Toronto held on to beat Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Toronto won the rubber match of the three-game series to complete a 7-3 road trip. It is the first time the Blue Jays have won a series against the Rays since Aug. 14-17, 2017.

After Wilmer Font allowed a single and a hit batter while striking out five in 2 1/3 innings as the opener, Brock Stewart (1-0) pitched four scoreless innings in his Blue Jays debut. Stewart, claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 31, allowed two hits and two walks, hit a batter and struck out three.

Brewers 8, Pirates 3

Rookie Keston Hiura homered twice and doubled, driving in three runs to help visiting Milwaukee paste Pittsburgh for a three-game series sweep.

Eric Thames added a two-run single, and Lorenzo Cain had a pinch-hit, two-run single for the Brewers, who played without slugger Christian Yelich (back pain) for the second straight game.

Jacob Stallings hit a solo homer, and Bryan Reynolds and Starling Marte each had an RBI single for the Pirates, who are 4-21 since the All-Star break.

Mariners 3, Padres 2

Mallex Smith led off the eighth inning with a double and scored the go-ahead run as host Seattle snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory against San Diego.

Kyle Seager homered for Seattle, which had lost to the Padres seven straight times in interleague play.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Francisco Mejia homered for the Padres.

White Sox 8, Tigers 1

James McCann had three hits and drove in three runs against his former team, Ivan Nova pitched eight scoreless innings, and visiting Chicago pounded Detroit.

Nova (7-9) scattered five hits, walked three and struck out one to help the White Sox win for the fourth time in five games. The Tigers lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Jose Abreu had three hits, scored twice and drove in two more for the White Sox, while Tim Anderson reached base five times, including four hits, and scored three runs. Ryan Cordell added his sixth homer of the season.

Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 1

Rookie Zac Gallen allowed one hit in five shutout innings during his Arizona debut, and Ketel Marte reached base four times in the Diamondbacks’ victory over Philadelphia in Phoenix.

Gallen (2-3) allowed only a single to Jean Segura in the second while walking three and striking out six. The 24-year-old, acquired from the Miami Marlins for touted shortstop prospect Jazz Chisholm last week, was pulled after 85 pitches.

T.J. McFarland, Yoshihisa Hirano and Andrew Chafin each pitched scoreless innings before Bryce Harper hit his 20th home run of the season, a one-out shot to the opposite field off rookie Kevin Ginkel in the ninth.

Royals 4, Red Sox 4 (10th inning, suspended)

Host Boston and Kansas City had the rubber match of a three-game series suspended due to unrelenting rain and lightning with the score tied in the top of the 10th inning.

Slideshow (14 Images)

The downpour picked up in the ninth, when both teams put the leadoff runner on but failed to score to force extras. Three pitches into the 10th, the decision to pull the tarp on the field was made, and after nearly two hours, the suspension was announced.

The contest will resume Aug. 22, which had been scheduled as an off day for both teams.

—Field Level Media