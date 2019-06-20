MLB roundup: Yanks' Sabathia earns 250th win

CC Sabathia pitched six innings of one-run ball for his 250th career victory, Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer in a six-run first off Blake Snell, and Gleyber Torres hit his first career grand slam as the New York Yankees rolled to a 12-1 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Jun 19, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

On his fourth attempt, Sabathia (4-4) became the 48th pitcher in baseball history to reach 250 career victories. He exited to a standing ovation from many in the crowd after ending his outing with a strikeout of Brandon Lowe.

Sabathia allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked three in a 94-pitch effort. He matched his longest outing of the season and finished one shy of his season high for strikeouts. Sabathia worked with a comfortable lead as the Yankees roughed up Snell (4-6) and knocked him out seven batters into the game with one out in the first. Snell allowed six runs on two hits and four walks.

Snell produced the shortest start of his career. According to STATS, he is the first reigning Cy Young Award winner to allow at least six runs and not get more than one out in a start.

Nationals 6, Phillies 2 (Game 1)

Patrick Corbin gave up just one run in seven innings, and Gerardo Parra had the tiebreaking hit and later homered in a three-run eighth as Washington beat visiting Philadelphia in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Corbin (6-5) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out eight, bouncing back after going 0-3 with an 11.37 ERA in his past three starts.

Brian Dozier had an RBI double and a two-run homer for the Nationals.

Nationals 2, Phillies 0 (Game 2)

Max Scherzer, pitching with a broken nose, gave up just four hits in seven scoreless innings as host Washington beat Philadelphia to complete a doubleheader sweep. Brian Dozier and Victor Robles hit solo homers in the nightcap.

Scherzer (6-5) bunted a ball into his nose during pitcher’s batting practice Tuesday at Nationals Park. He had a black right eye Wednesday but recorded 10 strikeouts, the 88th double-digit game of his career in that category, and walked just two while throwing 117 pitches.

Washington’s Wander Suero threw a perfect eighth inning, and closer Sean Doolittle did the same in the ninth for his 15th save.

Reds 3, Astros 2

Rookie Nick Senzel and Jesse Winker ripped back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the ninth inning as Cincinnati completed a sweep of visiting Houston.

Jose Peraza greeted Roberto Osuna (3-1) with a ground-rule double to lead off the ninth inning before the closer rebounded to strike out the next two batters. Senzel singled to left to plate Peraza and forge a tie at 2 before advancing to second on a throwing error by outfielder Michael Brantley.

Winker capped his three-hit performance in style, sending a first-pitch fastball into right field to score Senzel and extend the Reds’ winning streak to a season-high-tying four games. Houston’s six-time All-Star Jose Altuve went 0-for-4 in his return from a 35-game absence caused by a strained left hamstring.

A’s 8, Orioles 3

Josh Phegley hit a three-run homer and sparked a four-run seventh inning with a double, helping host Oakland complete a sweep of Baltimore.

Chris Bassitt (4-3) allowed just two hits in 5 2/3 innings, and Yusmeiro Petit protected a one-run lead by pitching out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth as the A’s beat the Orioles for a sixth straight time.

Oakland capped its third three-game home sweep of the season. The Orioles lost their eighth consecutive game.

Padres 8, Brewers 7

Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to give San Diego a victory over visiting Milwaukee and a sweep of a three-game series.

Reyes’ 20th homer of the season answered a three-run, go-ahead homer by the Brewers’ Yasmani Grandal a half-inning earlier.

The Padres also had a homer from Eric Hosmer but lost one in the second inning. Manny Machado’s towering blast to left landed on top of the wall, bounced off a secondary wall and back onto the field while being ruled in play. It was initially ruled a home run, but the call was reversed after a replay.

Mariners 8, Royals 2

Domingo Santana hit two homers and drove in five runs, and Marco Gonzales pitched 6 2/3 strong innings as Seattle defeated visiting Kansas City.

Daniel Vogelbach also homered for Seattle, which salvaged the finale of the three-game series. The Royals had been riding a three-game winning streak, which matched their season high.

Gonzales (8-6) won his third straight start after dropping six consecutive decisions. The left-hander allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Pirates 8, Tigers 7

Rookie Bryan Reynolds hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning as Pittsburgh rallied from a six-run deficit to top visiting Detroit. It was the first time in 11 years the Pirates came back from six runs to win.

Starling Marte also homered, and Corey Dickerson added a two-run double for Pittsburgh, which has won three of five following a seven-game losing streak.

Brandon Dixon hit a two-run homer, and Harold Castro smashed a solo shot for Detroit, which has lost five of six.

Angels 11, Blue Jays 6

Mike Trout hit two home runs — including his sixth career grand slam — and drove in a career-high seven runs as Los Angeles won at Toronto. Trout added an RBI single in the ninth.

Justin Upton, who had not played this season until Monday because of a toe injury, also homered for the Angels, who have won the first three games of the four-game series.

Rowdy Tellez hit two homers and had four RBIs for the Blue Jays.

Braves 7, Mets 2

Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson each homered for the second night in a row to help Atlanta bounce back with a win over visiting New York.

Freeman hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Donaldson added a two-run shot in the sixth as part of a three-run outburst that put the Braves ahead to stay. The duo went back-to-back Tuesday in New York’s 10-2 win.

Braves starter Max Fried (8-3) worked six innings and allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk. He struck out six and beat the Mets for the first time in his career.

Cubs 7, White Sox 3

Willson Contreras had two home runs and five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs pulled away for a win over the visiting Chicago White Sox.

Contreras clubbed a grand slam and a solo homer to help the Cubs split a two-game series with their crosstown rivals. David Bote also hit a solo home run for the Cubs, who won for the 25th time in 37 home games this season.

Cubs left-hander Jon Lester (6-5) got the win by holding the White Sox to three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six. Leury Garcia and James McCann each homered for the White Sox.

Indians 10, Rangers 4

Jason Kipnis homered twice and drove in four runs as Cleveland earned a victory in Arlington, Texas.

Kipnis belted a three-run blast to highlight a five-run first inning and added a solo shot in the fifth to record his sixth career multi-homer performance and second this season.

Roberto Perez homered in his second consecutive contest, and Jordan Luplow drove in three runs for the Indians, who have won 10 of their past 14 games. Oliver Perez (2-1) threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings and was credited with the win.

Red Sox 9, Twins 4

Mookie Betts went 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI, and Brock Holt drove in three runs to help Boston beat Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Michael Chavis, Rafael Devers and Eduardo Nunez also had two hits apiece for the Red Sox, who won for the seventh time in eight games. The only defeat in that span was a 4-3, 17-inning setback to the Twins on Tuesday.

Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez (8-4) allowed four runs on eight hits over seven innings. He walked three, struck out nine and retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced. Max Kepler and Willians Astudillo homered for Minnesota, which lost for the third time in four games.

Cardinals 2, Marlins 1 (11 innings)

Paul Goldschmidt hit a walk-off homer in the 11th inning, giving host St. Louis a win over Miami.

Goldschmidt has just two hits in his past 24 at-bats — both homers. He pulled his 14th home run of the year to left off Adam Conley (1-7). John Gant (7-0) earned the win, pitching one scoreless inning.

St. Louis first baseman Rangel Ravelo, who played 838 minor league games, made his first major league start and singled for his first hit.

Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 4

Jon Gray pitched six solid innings as Colorado beat Arizona in Phoenix. The Rockies earned their seventh consecutive victory over the Diamondbacks.

Gray (7-5) allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings, giving up six hits and two walks while striking out four. Daniel Murphy hit a two-run homer for the Rockies, and Ryan McMahon had three hits and three RBIs.

Colorado shortstop Trevor Story left the game in the sixth after he was thrown out on a headfirst slide at second trying to stretch a single. X-rays on his jammed right thumb came back negative, but he will undergo more tests Thursday, according to manager Bud Black.

Dodgers 9, Giants 2

Chris Taylor hit two home runs, and the bullpen delivered eight effective innings after starter Rich Hill departed with an injury as Los Angeles earned a victory over visiting San Francisco.

Slideshow (16 Images)

Hill lasted just one scoreless inning, leaving as he warmed up for the second inning with left forearm discomfort. Dylan Floro (2-1) started the bullpen train with two scoreless innings, followed by two from Yimi Garcia, who allowed the first Giants run, and one inning each from Caleb Ferguson, who allowed the second run, and Pedro Baez. Joe Kelly pitched two scoreless innings to close out the game.

Cody Bellinger and Kyle Garlick also hit home runs for the Dodgers, who have won 50 of their first 75 games for the first time since 1977. Tyler Austin and Mike Yastrzemski homered for the Giants.

—Field Level Media