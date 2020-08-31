MLB roundup: Yanks take two in extras from Mets

The Yankees soared to one unlikely victory and another that seemed almost fated on Sunday in the Subway Series, as Aaron Hicks hit a game-tying homer with two outs in the seventh inning of Game 1, Gio Urshela hit a game-winning single with two outs in the eighth and the Yankees rallied from a five-run deficit to post a victory over the Mets in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

In Game 2, Gary Sanchez hit a pinch-hit grand slam with one out in the top of the eighth inning and the Yankees took home two extra-inning victories. Doubleheader games this season are scheduled for seven innings

Sanchez batted for Erik Kratz and hammered a 96-mph fastball on a 2-2 count from Drew Smith (0-1) into the left field bleachers. It was his second career grand slam and first pinch-hit homer.

In Game 1, the Yankees entered the ninth trailing 7-2 but got within 7-4 when Luke Voit hit a two-run single off Jared Hughes. The Yankees made it 7-5 when Thairo Estrada scored on a wild pitch by Edwin Diaz, and then tied it up when Hicks lined a 3-2 pitch over the right field fence for his third homer, driving in Voit.

Dodgers 7, Rangers 2

Cody Bellinger hit the record-setting two-run blast as Los Angeles set a National League mark with 57 homers in a month while defeating Texas at Arlington, Texas.

Corey Seager and Will Smith also went deep as the Dodgers surpassed the former record of 56 homers set by the Atlanta Braves in June 2019.

The New York Yankees hold the major league record after slugging 74 in August 2019. Los Angeles won for the 15th time in its past 18 games, while the Rangers have dropped 12 of their last 14. The Dodgers have not lost any of their 12 series (9-0-3) this season.

Cubs 10, Reds 1

Ian Happ, Jason Heyward and Kyle Schwarber — Chicago’s starting outfield — each hit two of the club’s season-high six home runs during a road rout of Cincinnati.

Schwarber’s second blast was a grand slam to right field in the ninth for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who recorded a split of this four-game series. Chicago, with 20 homers over an eight-game stretch, became the first team in major-league history to have each starting outfielder post a multi-home run contest, according to Marquee Sports Network.

Joey Votto homered for the second consecutive game for Cincinnati, which failed again to win its first home series of 2020.

Tigers 3, Twins 2

Jonathan Schoop hit a go-ahead homer, Miguel Cabrera reached another milestone in his career and host Detroit completed a three-game sweep of slumping Minnesota.

Jeimer Candelario also homered while Cabrera had two hits, including his 2,000th in a Tigers uniform, and an RBI. Detroit has won seven of nine to reach the .500 mark.

Jorge Polanco belted a solo homer for the Twins, who have lost five straight.

White Sox 5, Royals 2 (10 innings)

Luis Robert hit a three-run, walk-off home run as Chicago defeated visiting Kansas City in extra innings.

It was the second walk-off home run in the three-game series for the White Sox, who lead the American League with 64 home runs. Yasmani Grandal broke a 5-5 tie in the ninth on Friday night with a solo shot.

The Royals’ Kris Bubic had his best start of his brief career. He gave up two runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out a career-high eight. The Royals have not won any of Bubic’s six career starts.

Padres 13, Rockies 2

Right-hander Chris Paddack held Colorado to two unearned runs over six innings and five San Diego players homered as the visiting Padres ripped the Rockies in Denver to take a 2-1 edge in a four-game series.

Eric Hosmer gave the Padres all the runs they would need with a three-run homer in the first off Rockies starter Ryan Castellani (1-2). Castellani allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two innings.

Paddack (3-3), who had allowed 13 runs over 14 innings in his three previous starts, gave up five hits, three of which never left the infield. He issued one walk and stuck out eight.

Giants 4, Diamondbacks 1

A three-run eighth inning and another solid start from Johnny Cueto in Phoenix helped visiting San Francisco win, and get the the series victory, over Arizona as Evan Longoria’s two-run single punctuated the eighth, coming off of Arizona closer Archie Bradley.

Two runs in the inning were charged to Stefan Crichton (2-2), who gave up two hits and got only one out. Tony Watson (1-0) got the last out of the seventh in relief of Cueto for the win, and Tyler Rogers and Sam Coonrod followed with scoreless innings of relief. Coonrod earned his first save of the season.

Alex Dickerson drove in two runs with a solo home run in the first inning and a bases-loaded single in the eighth. Cueto, who got a no-decision but is 8-1 at Chase Field and 11-3 overall in his career against Arizona, allowed a run on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 6 2/3 innings.

Red Sox 9, Nationals 5

Rafael Devers belted two homers, went 4-for-4 and collected three RBIs as Boston held off visiting Washington.

Devers, who also reached base five times and scored three runs, hit a two-run homer in the second and added a solo shot in the eighth. Rookie Bobby Dalbec, acquired via a trade on Sunday, added a two-run homer in his major league debut. Jake Osich (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Nationals starter Austin Voth (0-4) struggled, and gave up five runs on six hits in two innings of work. Josh Harrison and Eric Thames had solo homers for Washington, and Trea Turner finished 3-for-5.

Cardinals 7, Indians 2

Adam Wainwright earned a complete game victory on his 39th birthday as the Cardinals snapped a four-game losing streak and defeated visiting Cleveland.

Wainwright (3-0) threw 122 pitches, struck out nine batters and allowed just four hits. It was his 23rd career complete game and his first since July 16, 2016.

Dexter Fowler led the Cardinals attack with a solo homer and a two-run double. Dylan Carlson drove in two runs and Yadier Molina, playing in his 2000th game, had two hits and one RBI. The Indians had a four-game winning streak snapped. Starting pitcher Aaron Civale (3-4) took the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits in six innings.

Rays 12, Marlins 7

Willy Adames hit a grand slam that caromed off the tip of left fielder Corey Dickerson’s glove as Tampa Bay topped host Miami.

The American League East-leading Rays improved to 18-3 in their last 21 games after posting a three-game sweep of Miami. Blake Snell improved to 3-0 after allowing two runs and four hits while striking out five in five innings.

Miami was led by Garrett Cooper, who also had four RBIs. He blasted a solo homer and added a three-run double.

Pirates 5, Brewers 1

Josh Bell blasted a two-run homer and Gregory Polanco added a solo shot to lead visiting Pittsburgh past Milwaukee Brewers as Adam Frazier and Kevin Newman each added an RBI single for the Pirates.

Milwaukee got an RBI double from Keston Hiura. Pittsburgh starter Steven Brault lasted just three innings. There was no immediate indication he was injured. He gave up one run and three hits, with one walk and five strikeouts.

Nick Tropeano (1-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Brandon Woodruff (2-3) allowed four runs and four hits in five innings, with seven strikeouts and three walks. He was expected to immediately go on the paternity list following the game.

Braves 12, Phillies 10

Austin Riley doubled, homered and drove in three runs and visiting Atlanta built a 10-run lead before holding off Philadelphia.

Nick Markakis and Marcell Ozuna each added three hits and two RBIs while Dansby Swanson had a home run and two RBIs. The Braves had 15 hits overall. Braves star center fielder Ronald Acuna left the game after the third inning with what the team said was right hamstring tightness.

Braves starter Tommy Milone was a late addition as he was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday morning. Milone tossed 2 1/3 innings and gave up eight hits and seven runs. Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (2-4) lasted only 1 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and seven runs while walking three and striking out none.

Blue Jays 6, Orioles 5

Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run single with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning and Toronto defeated visiting Baltimore at Buffalo.

Hernandez singled to left on a 1-2 pitch from Cole Sulser (1-4) with the bases loaded on three walks, one intentional. The Blue Jays have won the first three games of the four-game series.

Anthony Bass (2-1) got the win despite allowing a go-ahead run in the top of the ninth on an infield single by Jose Iglesias.

Mariners 2, Angels 1 (10 innings)

Tim Lopes’ pinch-hit RBI single in the top of the 10th inning drove in designated runner Kyle Lewis from second base, lifting the visiting Seattle over Los Angeles at Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels began the bottom of the 10th with Andrelton Simmons on second base, but Yohan Ramirez struck out Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani for the first two outs of the inning. After Mike Trout was walked intentionally, Anthony Rendon popped out to center to end it and Ramirez earned his first save.

Taylor Williams (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in the bottom of the ninth for Seattle. The Angels, who scored 16 runs on Saturday, went just 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position, and their 3-4-5 hitters were a combined 0 for 10.

-Field Level Media