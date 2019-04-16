MLB roundup: Yelich (3 HRs, 7 RBIs) keeps torturing Cards

Christian Yelich continued his dominance over the St. Louis Cardinals this season, setting career highs — and tying franchise single-game records — with three home runs and seven RBIs to lead the host Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-7 win Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

Apr 15, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich rounds first base after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Yelich hit a three-run homer to cap the six-run second for Milwaukee, then added a three-run homer off reliever Mike Mayers (0-1) in the sixth to snap a 6-6 tie. His solo shot in the eighth made it 10-6.

After Dexter Fowler scored on a passed ball to make it 6-4, Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna followed with RBI singles, the latter making the score 6-6. All three runners were put on base by Alex Claudio, who gave way to Junior Guerra (1-0). Though Guerra allowed all baserunners to score, he got the win thanks to Yelich’s second home run.

Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta gave up back-to-back home runs to Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong in the first inning. Peralta lasted just 3 1/3 innings, giving up three runs, four hits and three walks while striking out three.

Orioles 8, Red Sox 1

Chris Davis hit his first home run of the season as Baltimore pounded Boston at Fenway Park in the annual Patriots’ Day game. Davis hit a two-run blast off Boston’s Heath Hembree in the eighth inning for his first home run since Aug. 24 of last season.

Dwight Smith Jr. homered and drove in four runs and Dan Straily (1-1) pitched five solid innings for Baltimore, which earned a split of the four-game series.

In a spot start for the Red Sox, Hector Velasquez (0-1) allowed a run in three innings. Boston’s J.D. Martinez had two hits — including a double — and has at least one hit in 16 of 17 games this season.

Rangers 12, Angels 7

Shin-Soo Choo, Joey Gallo and Asdrubal Cabrera each hit home runs, while Gallo, Cabrera, Nomar Mazara and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had two RBIs apiece as host Texas rallied from an early three-run hole to rout Los Angeles in Arlington.

The Rangers knocked out Angels starter Trevor Cahill after four innings, then knocked L.A.’s bullpen around. Cam Bedrosian (1-1) surrendered four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk with one strikeout. Rangers starter Shelby Miller also failed to get out of the fifth inning, but Texas was steadied by reliever Kyle Dowdy (1-0), who tossed 2 2/3 effective innings.

Mike Trout returned to the Angels’ lineup after missing three games with a groin strain. Though he went 0-for-2, he also drew three walks and scored twice.

Cubs 7, Marlins 2

David Bote and Willson Contreras had three RBIs each while Javier Baez had three hits and scored twice as Chicago rolled in Miami.

Yu Darvish (1-2) earned just his second win since signing a six-year, $126 million contract with Chicago in February 2018. He gave up four hits, four walks and two runs in 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight.

Trevor Richards (0-2) took the loss after surrendering four hits, four walks and five runs in 4 2/3 innings. He also fanned three and gave up a hit with a runner in scoring position for the first time the season.

Blue Jays 5, Twins 3

Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer to highlight a four-run eighth inning as Toronto rallied for a win in Minneapolis.

Hernandez finished with three hits, Randal Grichuk went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, and Justin Smoak went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Toronto, which won for just the third time in its last 10 games. Sam Gaviglio (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief and Joe Biagini pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his first save.

C.J. Cron hit a three-run homer and Jorge Polanco went 3-for-3 with a walk and scored a run for Minnesota. Adalberto Mejia (0-1) took the loss after giving up four runs on four hits in two innings of relief.

White Sox 5, Royals 4

Welington Castillo drilled a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning and the Chicago bullpen delivered four innings of one-run relief to preserve the lead and ultimately the win over visiting Kansas City.

Castillo’s opposite-field drive to right field snapped an 0-for-23 skid and followed a leadoff double from Tim Anderson, who went 3-for-4 and remains the leading hitter in the majors with a .453 batting average.

Manny Banuelos (1-0) was the winner, pitching three innings of one-run, no-hit relief while walking three and striking out one. Brad Boxberger (0-3) took the loss and his second blown save of the season, allowing two runs and two hits while walking one in the Chicago eighth.

Mets 7, Phillies 6 (11 innings)

A two-out error by Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins in the top of the 11th inning scored the decisive run, lifting visiting New York to a win at Citizens Bank Park.

Slideshow (6 Images)

Michael Conforto’s grounder bounced off Hoskins’ glove, allowing Juan Lagares to race home from second base. Mets starter Noah Syndergaard gave up nine hits and five runs and three in five innings while striking out nine. Luis Avilan (1-0) earned the win in relief while Edwin Diaz earned his sixth save.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola struggled again, allowing seven hits and five runs in four innings. Reliever Pat Neshek (0-1) took the loss after allowing the unearned run in the 11th.

—Field Level Media