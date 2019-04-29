MLB roundup: Zobrist, Cubs outlast D-backs in 15 innings

Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras homered, and Ben Zobrist broke a tie with a two-run double in a three-run 15th inning as the Chicago Cubs outlasted the Arizona Diamondbacks for a 6-5 victory on Sunday in Phoenix.

Apr 28, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with teammate Kris Bryant after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Chatwood, the Cubs’ seventh pitcher, doubled to the fence in right-center field with one out in the 15th inning off Matt Andriese (3-2) and took third on Albert Almora Jr.’s single to center.

Zobrist, who entered the game in a double-switch in the 11th inning, doubled into the right field corner and took third on the throw to home, which failed to beat Almora. Bryant followed with a sacrifice fly.

David Peralta singled with two outs in the 15th off Kyle Ryan before Christian Walker doubled, and pinch hitter Caleb Joseph hit a two-run single to make it 6-5. Cubs right-hander Allen Webster entered and got Nick Ahmed to fly out to the warning track in left field for his first career save.

Nationals 7, Padres 6 (11 innings)

Matt Adams led off the last of the 11th with a homer off Matt Wisler as host Washington came back from a 6-0 deficit to beat San Diego, avoiding a three-game sweep.

Juan Soto (age 20), Victor Robles (20) and Carter Kieboom (21) all hit homers for the Nationals. Washington became the first team to have three players under the age of 22 hit a homer in the same game, according to Elias Sports.

Fernando Tatis Jr., who turned 20 in January, had a career-high three hits for the Padres but left the game in the last of the 10th with an injury.

Braves 8, Rockies 7

Third baseman Josh Donaldson slammed a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning to lift host Atlanta to victory over Colorado.

Tyler Flowers and Ozzie Albies reached on singles against Seunghwan Oh, and Donaldson hammered a 1-1 pitch deep in the right field stands for his fifth home run. The victory allowed the Braves to salvage one game in the weekend series and end Colorado’s eight-game winning streak in games played in Atlanta.

Albies had three hits and a pair of home runs, and Freddie Freeman added two hits and his fifth homer. Ian Desmond and Daniel Murphy went deep for Colorado.

Mets 5, Brewers 2

Steven Matz pitched seven strong innings, and New York scored three late runs to beat visiting Milwaukee to salvage the finale of a three-game series.

Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich of the Brewers left the game with lower back discomfort following the top of the fifth inning. The Mets lost second baseman Robinson Cano when he was hit on the hand by a pitch in the first inning.

Matz (3-1) allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four without a walk, after the Brewers had bested Mets starters Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard in the first two games of the series. Mike Moustakas homered for Milwaukee in defeat.

Yankees 11, Giants 5

Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres each hit two-run homers, and visiting New York blasted San Francisco to complete a three-game sweep.

Sanchez hit his second homer since returning from a calf injury — and eighth overall — in the sixth to put the Yankees up 8-0. Sanchez’s 430-foot blast helped the Yankees improve to 6-1 on their nine-game trip and win for the 11th time in 13 games.

New York’s latest win was marred by two more injuries. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu exited in the third due to right knee inflammation, and third baseman Gio Urshela exited two innings later when he was hit by a pitch on his left hand.

Rays 5, Red Sox 2

Tyler Glasnow pitched effectively into the seventh inning as Tampa Bay scored early off Chris Sale and beat host Boston.

Glasnow (5-0) allowed two runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings and joined Seattle’s Marco Gonzales as the second five-game winner in the majors. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out nine, walked one and threw 102 pitches while his fastball averaged 96.1 mph.

Daniel Robertson hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Yandy Diaz had a two-run triple in the second as the Rays completed the sweep of the rain-shortened two-game series. Sale (0-5) completed seven innings for the first time since July 11, allowing four runs (two earned) and four hits.

Blue Jays 5, A’s 4 (11 innings)

Justin Smoak singled in the winning run as Toronto rallied for four runs in the bottom of the 11th to stun visiting Oakland, sweeping the three-game series and the six-game season series.

Eric Sogard, a former member of the Athletics, homered to lead off the bottom of the first. It was his third homer of the season and his second homer to lead off the game of the series and of his career. He finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Marcus Semien and Khris Davis had two hits apiece for the A’s, who blew a 4-1 lead entering the bottom of the 11th inning to lose for the eighth time in 12 games.

Dodgers 7, Pirates 6

Cody Bellinger hit a home run, and Max Muncy drove in the tying and go-ahead runs as Los Angeles extended its winning streak to four games by beating visiting Pittsburgh to earn a three-game series sweep.

Bellinger hit his 14th home run, matching a major league record before the start May. The Brewers’ Christian Yelich also has 14 home runs. Albert Pujols (2006) and Alex Rodriguez (2007) also share the mark.

The Pirates’ Melky Cabrera hit home runs in his first two at-bats of the game, the fifth multi-homer game of his career and his first since July of 2015 as a member of the Chicago White Sox. Cabrera entered with just one home run on the season. He finished with four hits.

Astros 4, Indians 1

Robinson Chirinos walloped a three-run home run to cap a turnaround seventh inning, and Houston earned a split of its four-game series against visiting Cleveland.

Chirinos drilled a first-pitch fastball from Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-3) over the train tracks above left field and out of the park, his 426-foot blast snapping a 1-1 tie the Astros secured just one pitch earlier. Carrasco was dominant through six innings before suddenly coming undone with two outs.

Astros left-hander Wade Miley worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed one run on six hits and two walks. Reliever Framber Valdez (1-1) earned the win with two shutout innings, and Ryan Pressly struck out two in the ninth to pick up his second save of the season.

Angels 7, Royals 3

Matt Harvey pitched seven strong innings, and Albert Pujols passed another legend as Los Angeles defeated host Kansas City.

Harvey (1-2) gave up just one run on two hits, and the run scored without the benefit of a hit. It was Harvey’s longest outing since Aug. 11, 2018, when he pitched seven innings against Arizona in a no-decision.

For the second time in three games, Pujols passed a baseball icon in a career statistic. With a two-run double in the first, Pujols eclipsed Barry Bonds for third place all time with 1,997 RBIs. Pujols had moved into fourth on Friday, passing Lou Gehrig. He passed Babe Ruth on April 20.

White Sox 4, Tigers 1

Reynaldo Lopez struck out a career-high 14 over six innings to boost host Chicago over Detroit to win for the third time in its past five games en route to sweeping the abbreviated, two-game series.

Relievers Jace Fry, Kelvin Herrera and Alex Colome struck out six in three innings of scoreless relief, as White Sox pitching set a franchise record and tied the major league mark for a nine-inning game with 20 strikeouts in the combined two-hitter. Chicago is the seventh team to post 20.

Lopez (2-3) dominated the Tigers behind an effective, four-seam fastball. He gave up one unearned run on two hits — including only one for extra bases — and walked three while recording at least two strikeouts in each inning.

Twins 4, Orioles 1

Max Kepler and Byron Buxton both homered, and Minnesota completed a three-game sweep of visiting Baltimore.

The Twins, who smacked five homers in each of the first two games of the series, hit 23 in their six games against Baltimore this season and won them all. This could end the season series between the two teams. One game was postponed because of weather and could be made up, if it has playoff implications.

Kepler hit homers in his final two at-bats in Saturday’s win and then led off the first with a homer on the first pitch of the game from Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy. Chris Davis homered off Gibson in the seventh for Baltimore’s lone run. It was Davis’ third of the season.

Rangers 14, Mariners 1

Hunter Pence had three hits and four RBIs to lead visiting Texas to a blowout win against Seattle to earn a split of the four-game series.

Danny Santana and Shin-Soo Choo also had three hits each, and Elvis Andrus, Nomar Mazara, and Logan Forsythe had two hits apiece for the Rangers, whose other win in the series was 15-1 on Saturday after getting outscored 19-6 in the first two games.

Pence and Andrus hit two-run homers in the third inning, Forsythe hit a three-run blast in the eighth and Choo clubbed a solo shot in the ninth. Daniel Vogelbach and Dee Gordon had two hits each for the Mariners, who committed seven errors in the past two games.

Cardinals 5, Reds 2

Jack Flaherty allowed four hits over seven shutout innings as host St. Louis secured a series victory over Cincinnati.

St. Louis’ Yadier Molina had a two-run single in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to 15 games. Dexter Fowler ripped an RBI double, and Jose Martinez had a run-scoring single for the Cardinals, who recorded their seventh victory in eight outings.

Scott Schebler ripped a two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning for the Reds, who have dropped back-to-back contests to fall to 4-10 on the road. Derek Dietrich was unable to continue the rally, as he lined out to first base to end the game and hand John Gant his second save of the season.

Phillies 5, Marlins 1

Zach Eflin pitched his first complete game since 2016, and Jean Segura, back in the lineup one day after being beaned, had three hits to lead host Philadelphia over Miami.

Segura went 3-for-4, including an RBI triple, raising his batting average to .347. He also scored two runs, after being removed from Saturday’s game after being hit in the batting helmet by a Trevor Richards 90 mph fastball.

Eflin (3-3), who threw 77 of his 107 pitches for strikes, struck out three and walked none. He scattered seven hits — all singles — as the Phillies won for the fourth time in their past five games. Miguel Rojas drove in the lone run for the Marlins, who lost their third in a row.

—Field Level Media