MLB trade roundup: Astros stun baseball, land Greinke

When the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline passed Wednesday, the biggest names in the rumor mill in recent days hadn’t gone anywhere and the new July 31 drop-dead cutoff seemed to be a dud. Then the Houston Astros stepped in.

While Madison Bumgarner remained in San Francisco, the Mets held on to starter Zack Wheeler, and Pittsburgh never came down from its asking price enough for a team to deal for closer Felipe Vazquez, the Houston Astros in the closing minutes before the deadline acquired Zack Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks, part of a late surge in which they also got Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini from Toronto.

The Diamondbacks got four prospects for Greinke, including the Nos. 3, 4, and 5 prospects in the Houston system per MLB Pipeline. But the Astros held onto their two most prized prospects, outfielder Kyle Tucker and right-hander Forrest Whitley. The Blue Jays also sent the Astros minor league outfielder Cal Stevenson, getting outfielder Derek Fisher from the Astros in their deal.

For good measure, the Astros sent catcher Max Stassi to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for minor league outfielders Rainier Rivas and Raider Uceta.

Greinke, 35, is in the midst of another stellar season. He is 10-4 with a 2.90 ERA after Wednesday’s start against the Yankees. The six-time All-Star won a Cy Young Award with Kansas City in 2009.

—The Atlanta Braves acquired heavily pursued All-Star closer Shane Greene from the Detroit Tigers in the final hour before the trade deadline. The Braves gave the Tigers their No. 7 prospect, left-hander Joey Wentz, along with outfielder Travis Demeritte in the deal.

Greene, 30, has 22 saves and a 1.18 ERA in 38 games this season, after saving 32 games in 2018. The Braves later announced a trade for reliever Mark Melancon from San Francisco in exchange for righties Dan Winkler and Tristan Beck. After battling injuries for a couple seasons, the 34-year-old Melancon has thrown 46 1/3 innings in 2019, going 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA.

—The Nationals also added bullpen help with three acquisitions. First, the team got Daniel Hudson from the Toronto Blue Jays, sending pitching prospect Kyle Johnston in return. Then, the team acquired left-handed reliever Roenis Elias and righty Hunter Strickland from Seattle in exchange for three prospects: 26-year-old left-hander Taylor Guilbeau, 20-year-old right-hander Elvis Alvarado and for 23-year-old left-hander Aaron Fletcher.

—The biggest name among the position players to move was first baseman Jesus Aguilar, whom the Tampa Bay Rays acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for pitcher Jake Faria. Aguilar, 29, is hitting just .225 with eight home runs in 94 games this season, but last season smashed 35 home runs with 108 RBIs.

The Brewers also added left-hander Drew Pomeranz and reliever Ray Black from San Francisco in exchange for minor league prospect Mauricio Dubon.

—The Chicago Cubs made a trio of moves, as well, most notably getting outfielder Nicholas Castellanos from the Detroit Tigers in a deal for two pitching prospects, including 2017 first-round pick Alex Lange. The Cubs also sent catcher Martin Maldonado to the Astros for utility man Tony Kemp, and gave the San Diego Padres right-handed reliever Carl Edwards Jr. in exchange for left-hander Brad Wieck.

—Among the bigger names to move Wednesday:

The Oakland Athletics bolstered their starting rotation by acquiring right-hander Tanner Roark from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for minor league center fielder Jameson Hannah, the A’s second-round selection in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Pittsburgh sent 30-year-old outfielder Corey Dickerson to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for international signing bonus money and a player to be named later.

The Giants reportedly acquired former All-Star second baseman Scooter Gennett from the Reds receiving either cash considerations or a player to be named later in return.

—The Los Angeles Dodgers also made two moves, first acquiring infielder Jedd Gyorko, international cap space and cash considerations from St. Louis in exchange for left-handed pitcher Tony Cingrani and right-handed pitcher Jeffry Abreu. Then the team got left-handed pitcher Adam Kolarek from Tampa Bay in exchange for minor league outfielder Niko Hulsizer.

—The Diamondbacks made a few more moves at the deadline, acquiring right-hander Mike Leake from the Seattle Mariners for minor league infielder Jose Caballero and getting 23-year-old right-hander Zac Gallen from Miami in exchange for top-rated shortstop prospect Jazz Chisholm. The team also sent catcher John Ryan Murphy to Atlanta in exchange for cash considerations.

-¬-The Minnesota Twins acquired right-hander Sam Dyson from the Giants in exchange for three prospects: outfielder Jaylin Davis and right-handers Kai-Wei Teng and Prelander Berroa. The right-handed Dyson was 4-1 with two saves and a 2.47 ERA in 49 appearances for the Giants this season.

—The Texas Rangers acquired right-handed reliever Nate Jones, international slot compensation and cash considerations from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league right-handers Joe Jarneski and Ray Castro.

