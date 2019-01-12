Roundup: Betts, deGrom head busy day of signings

A look at players who avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to contract terms on Friday:

Arizona Diamondbacks: LHPs Robbie Ray ($6.05 million) and Andrew Chafin ($1.945 million), RHP Taijuan Walker ($5.025 million), 3B Jake Lamb ($4.825 million) and OF Steven Souza Jr. ($4.125 million) agreed to one-year deals. Ray, 27, made $3.95 million last season when he went 6-2 with a 3.93 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 24 starts; the 28-year-old Chafin received an $800,000 raise after going 1-6 with a 3.10 ERA in 77 games; the 26-year-old Walker pitched in just three games before undergoing Tommy John surgery; Lamb, 28, batted .222 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 56 games; and 29-year-old Souza hit .220 with five homers and 29 RBIs in 72 games.

Atlanta Braves: RHPs Kevin Gausman ($9.35 million), Mike Foltynewicz ($5.475 million), Arodys Vizcaino ($4.8 million), Dan Winkler ($1.61 million) and LHP Sam Freeman ($1.575 million), INF Charlie Culberson ($1.395 million) and OF Adam Duvall ($2.875 million) agree to one-year deals. Gausman, 28, went 10-11 with a 3.92 ERA in 31 starts; Foltynewicz, 27, went 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA in 31 starts; Vizcaino, 28, went 2-2 with a 2.11 ERA and 16 saves in 39 appearances; the 28-year-old Winkler went 4-0 with a 3.43 ERA in 69 appearances; Freeman, 31, went 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA in 63 appearances; Culberson, 29, batted .270 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs in 113 games; and 30-year-old Duvall batted .195 with 15 homers and 61 RBs in 138 games with the Cincinnati Reds and Braves.

Boston Red Sox: OF Mookie Betts agreed to a one-year, $20 million deal after earning $10.5 million in 2018. Betts, 26, was the 2018 American League MVP and led the major leagues with a .346 batting average and also had 32 home runs, 80 RBIs and 30 stolen bases. RHP Steven Wright ($1,375,000) received a raise of $275,000 after the 34-year-old went 3-1 with a 2.68 ERA in 20 appearances (four starts).

Chicago Cubs: 3B Kris Bryant ($12.9 million), RHP Kyle Hendricks ($7.405 million), 2B Javier Baez ($5.2 million), SS Addison Russell ($3.4 million), OF Kyle Schwarber ($3.39 million), LHP Mike Montgomery ($2.44 million) and RHP Carl Edwards Jr. ($1.5 million) reached one-year deals. Bryant, 27, batted .272 with 13 homers and 52 RBI in 102 games; Hendricks, 29, was 14-11 with a 3.44 ERA in 33 starts while making $4.175 million; the 26-year-old Baez finished second in the National League MVP balloting after batting .290 with 34 homers and 111 RBIs in 160 games; Russell, 24, is currently suspended after a domestic-violence incident and batted .250 with five homers and 38 RBIs in 130 games; Schwarber, 25, batted .238 with 26 homers and 61 RBIs in 137 games while making $604,500; Montgomery, 29, went 5-6 with a 3.99 ERA in 38 appearances (19 starts); and Edwards, 27, went 3-2 with a 2.60 ERA in 58 appearances.

Chicago White Sox: RHP Alex Colome ($7.325 million) agreed to a one-year deal. Colome went 7-5 with 12 saves and a 3.04 ERA in 70 appearances.

Cincinnati Reds: 2B Scooter Gennett ($9.775 million), OF Yasiel Puig ($9.7 million), RHPs Tanner Roark ($10 million), Anthony DeSclafani ($2.125 million) and Michael Lorenzen ($1.975 million) and SS Jose Peraza ($2.775 million) agreed to one-year deals. Gennett, 28, batted .310 with 23 homers and 92 RBIs in 154 games; the 28-year-old Puig hit .267 with 23 homers and 63 RBIs in 125 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers before being traded; Roark, 32, went 9-15 with a 4.34 ERA in 31 games (30 starts) for the Washington Nationals; 28-year-old DeSclafani went 7-8 with a 4.93 ERA in 21 starts; Lorenzen, 27, went 4-2 with a 3.11 ERA in 45 appearances (three starts); and 24-year-old Peraza batted .288 with 14 homers and 58 RBIs in 157 games.

Cleveland Indians: Star SS Francisco Lindor agreed to a one-year $10.55 million deal. The 25-year-old Lindor batted .277 with 38 homers and 92 RBIs in 155 games.

Colorado Rockies: SS Trevor Story ($5 million), RHPs Chad Bettis ($3.325 million) and Scott Oberg ($1.3 million) agreed to one-year deals. The 26-year-old Story, who batted .291 with 37 homers and 108 RBIs in 157 games, reached his agreement after the deadline; Bettis, 29, went 5-2 with a 5.01 ERA in 27 appearances (20 starts) while Oberg, 28, went 8-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 56 appearances last season.

Detroit Tigers: LHPs Matthew Boyd ($2.6 million), Blaine Hardy (unknown) and Daniel Norris ($1.275 million) agreed to one-year deals. Boyd, 27, went 9-13 with a 4.39 ERA in 31 starts; Hardy went 4-5 with a 3.56 ERA in 30 appearances (13 starts); and Norris, 25, went 0-5 with a 5.68 ERA in 11 games (eight starts).

Houston Astros: RHPs Will Harris ($4.225 million) and Lance McCullers ($4.1 million) agreed to one-year deals. The 34-year-old Harris went 5-3 with a 3.49 ERA in 61 appearances. The 25-year-old McCullers went 10-6 with a 3.86 ERA in 25 appearances (22 starts) before undergoing Tommy John surgery, and he will miss the entire 2019 season.

Los Angeles Angels: LHPs Tyler Skaggs ($3.7 million) and Andrew Heaney ($3.4 million) and RHPs JC Ramirez ($1,901,000) and Nick Tropeano ($1,075,000) agreed to one-year deals. Skaggs, 27, went 8-10 with a 4.02 ERA in 24 starts; Heaney, 27, went 9-10 with a 4.15 ERA in 30 starts; Ramirez, 30, made $1.9 million last season when he had his season cut short after two starts and underwent Tommy John surgery; and 28-year-old Tropeano was 5-6 with a 4.74 ERA in 14 starts.

Miami Marlins: C J.T. Realmuto ($5.9 million) and RHPs Dan Straily ($5 million) and Jose Urena ($3.2 million) agreed to one-year deals. Realmuto, 27, batted .277 with 21 homers and 74 RBIs in 125 games, Straily went 5-6 with a 4.12 ERA in 23 starts and 27-year-old Urena went 9-12 with a 3.98 ERA in 31 starts.

Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Corey Knebel ($5.125 million) and 3B Travis Shaw ($4.675 million) agreed to one-year deals. Knebel, 27, went 4-3 with 16 saves and a 3.58 ERA in 57 appearances, while 28-year-old Shaw batted .241 with 32 homers and 86 RBIs in 152 games.

Minnesota Twins: RHP Jake Odorizzi ($9.5 million), OF Max Kepler ($3.125) and 3B Miguel Sano ($2.65 million) agreed to one-year deals. The 28-year-old Odorizzi went 7-10 with a 4.49 ERA in 32 starts; Kepler, 25, batted .224 with 20 homers and 58 RBIs in 156 games; and Sano, 25, hit .199 with 13 homers and 41 RBIs in 71 games.

New York Mets: National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom agreed to a one-year, $17 million contract. The 30-year-old deGrom went 10-9 with a microscopic 1.70 ERA in 32 starts last season while making $7.4 million. Fellow RHP Noah Syndergaard also reached a deal, agreeing to a one-year, $6 million contract. Syndergaard, 26, went 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 25 starts while making $2.975 million.

New York Yankees: RHP Dellin Betances ($7.25 million), OF Aaron Hicks ($6 million) and 1B Greg Bird ($1.2 million) agreed to one-year deals. The 30-year-old Betances went 4-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 66 appearances; Hicks, 29, batted .248 with 27 homers and 79 RBIs in 137 games; while Bird, 26, batted .199 with 11 homers and 38 RBIs in 82 games.

Oakland Athletics: Major league home run leader Khris Davis avoided arbitration when the slugger agreed to a one-year, $16.5 million deal. Davis established career highs with 48 homers and 123 RBIs last season while making $10.5 million. Four other Athletics agreed to terms: outfielder Mark Canha ($2.05 million), left-hander Sean Manaea (unknown), second baseman Jurickson Profar ($3.6 million) and shortstop Marcus Semien ($5.9 million). Canha, 29, batted .249 with a career-best 17 homers to go with 52 RBIs in 122 games; Manaea, 26, went 12-9 with a 3.59 ERA in 27 starts before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury; Profar, 25, agreed to make $3.6 million after he batted .254 with 20 homers and 77 RBIs in 146 games for the Texas Rangers in 2018; and Semien, 28, will make $5.9 million, nearly double the $3.125 million he made in 2018 when he hit .255 with 15 homers and 70 RBIs in 159 games.

Philadelphia Phillies: 2B Cesar Hernandez ($7.75 million), 3B Maikel Franco ($5.2 million), OF Aaron Altherr ($1.35 million), RHPs Vince Velasquez ($2.249 million), Hector Neris ($1.8 million), Jerad Eickhoff ($975,000) and LHPs Jose Alvarez ($1.925 million) and Adam Morgan ($1.1 million) agreed to one-year deals. Hernandez, 28, batted .253 with 15 homers and 60 RBIs in 161 games; Franco, 26, batted .270 with 22 homers and 68 RBIs in 131 games; the 27-year-old Altherr hit .181 with eight homers and 38 RBIs in 105 games; the 26-year-old Velasquez went 9-12 with a 4.85 ERA in 31 appearances (30 starts); the 29-year-old Neris went 1-3 with a 5.10 ERA in 53 appearances; the 28-year-old Eickhoff made just three appearances due to injuries; the 29-year-old Alvarez went 6-4 with a 2.71 ERA in 76 appearances; and 28-year-old Morgan went 0-2 with a 3.83 ERA in 67 appearances.

Pittsburgh Pirates: OF Corey Dickerson ($8.5 million) and RHPs Keone Kela ($3.175 million) and Michael Feliz ($850,000) agreed to one-year deals. The 29-year-old Dickerson batted .300 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs in 135 games; the 25-year-old Kela went 3-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 24 saves in 54 relief appearances with the Texas Rangers and Pirates; and Feliz, 25, went 1-2 with a 5.66 ERA in 47 appearances.

St. Louis Cardinals: OF Marcell Ozuna (unknown) and RHPs Michael Wacha ($6.35 million) and Dominic Leone (unknown) agreed to one-year deals. Ozuna, 28, batted .280 with 23 homers and 88 RBIs; Wacha, 27, went 8-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 15 starts; and Leone, 27, was 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 29 appearances.

San Diego Padres: OF Travis Jankowski agreed to a one-year, $1,165,000 contract. Jankowski, 27, batted .259 with four homers, 17 RBIs and 24 steals last season.

San Francisco Giants: LHP Will Smith ($4.225 million) agreed to a one-year deal. Smith, 29, went 2-3 with 14 saves and a 2.55 ERA in 54 appearances.

Seattle Mariners: LHP Roenis Elias (unknown) and outfielder Domingo Santana ($1.95 million) agreed to one-year deals. Elias, 30, went 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA in 23 appearances (four starts), and the 26-year-old Santana batted .265 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 85 games for the Milwaukee Brewers last season.

Tampa Bay Rays: C Mike Zunino ($4.413 million), 3B Mike Duffy ($2.675 million) and RHP Chaz Roe ($1.275 million) agreed to one-year deals. Zunino, 27, batted .201 with 20 homers and 44 RBIs in 113 games with the Seattle Mariners; Duffy, 27, batted .294 with four homers and 44 RBIs in 132 games; and 32-year-old Roe went 1-3 with a 3.58 ERA in 61 appearances.

Texas Rangers: OFs Nomar Mazara ($3.3 million) and Delino DeShields ($1.4 million) agreed to one-year deals. Mazara, 23, batted .258 with 20 homers and 77 RBIs in 128 games, while DeShields, 26, hit .216 with two homers, 22 RBIs and 20 steals in 106 games.

Toronto Blue Jays: RHPs Marcus Stroman ($7.4 million) and Ken Giles ($6.3 million) agreed to one-year deals. Stroman, 27, went 4-9 with a 5.54 ERA in 19 starts, and 28-year-old Giles went 0-3 with 26 saves and a 4.65 ERA in 55 appearances.

Washington Nationals: SS Trea Turner ($3.725 million) agreed to a one-year deal. Turner, 25, batted .271 with 19 homers, 73 RBIs and 43 steals while playing all 162 games.

