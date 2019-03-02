Spring training roundup: Angels outslug Royals

Mike Trout reached base three times on a double and two walks to help the Los Angeles Angels record a 10-7 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals on Friday at Tempe, Ariz.

Mar 1, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) hits a double in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Walsh hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning for the Angels, who had 16 hits. Kole Calhoun also drove in two runs and Matt Thaiss homered for Los Angeles.

Jorge Soler homered and had four RBIs for the Royals. Adalberto Mondesi also went deep for Kansas City, which also had 16 hits.

Mets 7, Tigers 1

Right-hander Jacob deGrom struck out four and allowed one hit in three scoreless innings to help New York defeat host Detroit at Lakeland, Fla. Ronny Rodriguez homered for the Tigers while Tim Tebow struck out in his two at-bats for the Mets.

Athletics 6, Rockies 3

Jurickson Profar hit a two-run homer and Chad Pinder smacked a two-run double to help Oakland defeat visiting Colorado at Mesa, Ariz. Garrett Hampson and Ryan McMahon homered for the Rockies.

Mariners 7, Brewers 3

Jay Bruce went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Mitch Haniger and Domingo Santana hit homers as host Seattle downed Milwaukee at Peoria, Ariz. Cory Spangenberg, Hernan Perez and Trent Grisham hit solo shots for the Brewers.

Rays 10, Orioles (ss) 5

Guillermo Heredia, Austin Meadows and Anthony Bemboom each hit homers to lead visiting Tampa Bay past Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla. Chance Sisco slugged his fourth homer of the spring for the Orioles.

Braves 4, Blue Jays (ss) 3

Sean Kazmar had two hits and scored the winning run on a wild pitch by right-hander Hector Perez with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as Atlanta edged Toronto at Kissimmee, Fla. Jonathan Davis and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered for the Blue Jays.

Twins 4, Red Sox 3

LaMonte Wade stroked the go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning as Minnesota beat Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton hit homers for the Twins while Sandy Leon and Bryce Brentz went deep for the Red Sox.

Phillies 7, Pirates (ss) 3

Adam Haseley homered and drove in four runs and J.T. Realmuto also went deep as host Philadelphia topped Pittsburgh at Clearwater, Fla. Jacob Stallings and Jerrick Suiter hit homers for the Pirates.

Nationals 5, Marlins 4

Yan Gomes, Brian Dozier, Michael A. Taylor and Victor Robles all hit solo homers as Washington beat host Miami at Jupiter, Fla. Isan Diaz had a two-run single for the Marlins.

White Sox 8, Rangers 5

Luis Robert hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning to cap a four-RBI outing as Chicago beat host Texas at Surprise, Ariz. Leody Taveras contributed a go-ahead single in the sixth inning for the Rangers.

Cubs 10, Diamondbacks 2

Mark Zagunis and Jared Young slugged three-run homers as visiting Chicago routed Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. Right-hander Greg Holland gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning in his first outing for the Diamondbacks since being signed as a free agent.

Pirates (ss) 1, Blue Jays (ss) 1

Logan Warmoth homered in the eighth inning to give Toronto a 1-1 tie with visiting Pittsburgh at Dunedin, Fla. The Pirates, who had just four hits, pushed across an unearned run in the sixth.

