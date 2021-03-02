Spring training roundup: Astros overcome Nationals' power

Five different players recorded an RBI in the ninth inning as the Houston Astros scored five runs and rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday at West Palm Beach, Fla.

Mar 1, 2021; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Steven Souza Jr. (20) celebrates his two-run homerun with second baseman Jose Altuve (27) in the 4th inning of the spring training game against the Washington Nationals at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Souza Jr. hit a two-run home run for the Astros in the fourth inning.

The Nationals lost despite hitting three consecutive home runs in the third inning, including one from Ryan Zimmerman, who was making his first plate appearance after opting out of the 2020 season.

Dodgers 10, Rockies 0 (6 innings)

Trevor Bauer, the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner with the Cincinnati Reds, pitched two scoreless innings in his Los Angeles debut. DJ Peters hit a home run for the Dodgers.

Yankees 5, Tigers 4 (7 innings)

Gerrit Cole gave up one run on three hits over one inning of his spring debut and New York got a fifth-inning grand slam from Chris Gittens to earn the victory over Detroit at Tampa.

Twins 6, Rays 5 (6 innings)

Kyle Garlick hit a two-run home run in a four-run fifth inning as Minnesota rallied for the victory over Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla. Xavier Edwards had a two-run single for the Rays and Brett Sullivan had a two-run double.

Orioles 4, Phillies 4 (7 innings)

Baltimore’s DJ Stewart hit a home run and drove in three runs in a tie with Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla. Matt Joyce hit a two-run home run for the Phillies.

Braves 5, Red Sox 3 (7 innings)

William Contreras drove in three runs over the first three innings and Atlanta pulled off the victory over Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. The Red Sox scored on a bases-loaded walk and two grounders.

Marlins 2, Mets 0 (7 innings)

Jesus Aguilar’s two-run home run in the fourth inning took care of the scoring as Miami defeated New York at Jupiter, Fla. The Mets had five hits, all singles, against five Marlins pitchers.

Pirates 2, Blue Jays 2 (7 innings)

Pittsburgh’s Anthony Alford hit a home run in the second inning in a tie with Toronto at Bradenton, Fla. The teams combined for six hits and four errors.

Royals 8, Indians 6

Ryan McBroom hit a home run in the eighth inning and Seuly Matias hit one in the ninth as Kansas City defeated Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz. Bobby Bradley hit a home run for the Indians.

Athletics 13, Reds 5 (7 innings)

Pete Kozma and Matt Olson each hit two-run home runs in the third inning and Oakland cruised to the victory over Cincinnati at Mesa, Ariz. Buddy Reed also hit a home run for the A’s.

Giants 1, Rangers 1 (6 innings)

Jason Krizan had an RBI double in the sixth inning as San Francisco rallied for the tie with Texas at Surprise, Ariz. Charlie Culberson scored on a wild pitch in the third inning for the Rangers.

Cubs 1, Padres 0 (7 innings)

Chicago had just two hits but pushed across the only run on a P.J. Higgins ground out in the fifth inning to defeat San Diego at Peoria, Ariz. Tucupita Marcano had two of the Padres’ six hits.

White Sox 4, Angels 4 (5 innings)

Adam Eaton’s sacrifice fly capped a four-run fourth inning as Chicago rallied for the tie against Los Angeles at Tempe, Ariz. Albert Pujols had a pair of RBI singles for the Angels.

Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1 (8 innings)

Manny Pina hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Milwaukee went on to the victory over Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. Asdrubal Cabrera’s RBI single in the third brought home the only run for the Diamondbacks.

--Field Level Media