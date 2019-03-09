Spring training roundup: Athletics rally to defeat Padres

Greg Deichmann hit a two-run home run to cap a four-run bottom of the eighth inning as the Oakland Athletics rallied for a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday at Mesa, Ariz.

Chad Pinder delivered a run-scoring double and Austin Beck plated another run on an infield single before Deichmann swatted a 2-0 pitch from Padres right-hander Luis Perdomo over the wall in right field.

Hunter Renfroe went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Padres. Renfroe’s two-run double in the fifth gave San Diego a 5-0 lead before Oakland began its comeback with Josh Phegley’s two-run blast in the seventh.

Rockies 11, Rangers 10

Peter Mooney recorded the tying double in the bottom of the ninth and Colton Welker stroked the winning two-out single as Colorado rallied to beat Texas at Scottsdale, Ariz. Elvis Andrus hit a grand slam to help the Rangers build a 7-0 lead.

White Sox 15, Angels 8

Yonder Alonso went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs and Jon Jay went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as Chicago defeated Los Angeles at Tempe, Ariz. Albert Pujols had a run-scoring single for his second RBI of the spring for the Angels.

Marlins 10, Mets 3

Neil Walker went 3-for-3 with two homers and four RBIs as Miami rolled past host New York at Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Mets’ Robinson Cano hit his first homer of the spring while reaching base three times on two hits and a walk.

Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 3

Travis Shaw homered twice and drove in three runs as Milwaukee knocked off Arizona at Phoenix, Ariz. Andy Young and Wyatt Mathisen both went deep for the Diamondbacks.

Cardinals 3, Nationals 2

Matt Wieters had two hits and one RBI as St. Louis edged visiting Washington at Jupiter, Fla. Matt Adams and Jake Noll homered for the Nationals.

Blue Jays (ss) 5, Pirates (ss) 2

Right-hander Marcus Stroman gave up one hit over four shutout innings as the Blue Jays downed Pittsburgh at Dunedin, Fla. Freddy Galvis and Brandon Drury homered for Toronto, while Oneil Cruz went deep for the Pirates.

Royals 8, Reds 3

Alex Gordon and Khalil Lee had two RBIs apiece as host Kansas City cruised past Cincinnati at Surprise, Ariz. Jose Peraza smacked a two-run homer for the Reds.

Blue Jays (ss) 11, Pirates (ss) 0

Anthony Alford homered twice and Bo Bichette, Jonathan Davis and Billy McKinney each added solo shots as Toronto routed host Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. The Pirates had three hits, all singles.

Orioles 4, Red Sox 2

Renato Nunez homered and Hanser Alberto lined the go-ahead double in the sixth inning as host Baltimore defeated Boston at Sarasota, Fla. The Red Sox had just two hits.

Rays 5, Twins 5

Ji-Man Choi, Willy Adames and Jake Smolinski each homered as Tampa Bay and host Minnesota played to a draw at Fort Myers, Fla. Tyler Austin went 3-for-3 for the Twins.

