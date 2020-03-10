Spring training roundup: Blue Jays take advantage of Snell's wildness

Danny Jansen smacked a grand slam and Riley Adams hit a three-run homer as a Toronto Blue Jays’ split squad rolled to an 8-3 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Dunedin, Fla.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 2, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) trots around the bases on his two run homerun against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at TD Ballpark. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Left-hander Blake Snell started for Tampa Bay, and the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner retired just one batter and walked four to force in Toronto’s first run. Right-hander Trevor Richards replaced Snell, and Jansen slugged the second pitch over the fence in left to give the Blue Jays a 5-0 first-inning lead.

Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu struck out four and gave up three hits in 4 1/3 innings for Toronto. Adams’ blast in the seventh inning gave the Blue Jays an eighth-run lead.

Tampa Bay scored three runs in the ninth. Joey Roach and Dalton Kelly had run-scoring singles and Brett Sullivan notched an RBI double.

Phillies 3, Yankees 1

Christian Bethancourt hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the host Phillies over the Yankees at Clearwater, Fla. Erik Kratz had a run-scoring single for New York.

Astros 2, Tigers 1

Stephen Wrenn delivered the game-winning single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Houston the victory over Detroit at West Palm Beach, Fla. Willi Castro had an RBI double for the Tigers.

Cardinals 3, Twins 0

Austin Dean went 2-for-4 with a homer to help St. Louis blank host Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla. The Twins had six hits, all singles.

Blue Jays (ss) 3, Pirates 1

Joe Panik raised his spring average to .375 with two of Toronto’s five hits as the visiting Blue Jays knocked off Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. Oneil Cruz delivered a run-scoring double for the Pirates.

Mets 1, Marlins 1

Right-hander Elieser Hernandez struck out five and gave up two hits over four scoreless inning to help Miami tie visiting New York at Jupiter, Fla. Jake Marisnick tripled and scored the lone run for the Mets.

