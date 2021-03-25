Spring training roundup: Bo Bichette blasts 2 HRs as Jays blank Yanks

Bo Bichette blasted his first two home runs of spring training and five pitchers scattered six hits as the Toronto Blue Jays blanked the New York Yankees 5-0 Wednesday in Tampa, Fla.

Mar 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) hits a home run during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Bichette hit solo shots in the first and fifth innings for Toronto’s first and final runs on a 3-for-3 afternoon.

Most of the damage came against Yankees right-hander Deivi Garcia, who allowed four runs and seven hits in three innings. Gary Sanchez and Brett Gardner had two hits apiece for New York.

Tigers 4, Phillies 1

Miguel Cabrera and Jeimer Candelario each had two hits and Robbie Grossman homered as Detroit beat Philadelphia in Lakeland, Fla.

Right-hander Ivan Nova, a longshot for a spot in the Phillies’ rotation after pitching for the Tigers last season, gave up four runs and 10 hits in five innings.

Cardinals 3, Mets 0

Carlos Martinez spun six shutout innings and John Nogowski smacked a solo shot as St. Louis blanked New York in Jupiter, Fla.

The Mets managed just four hits and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Corey Oswalt tossed four innings, allowing one run and two hits.

Rays 7, Twins 6

Joey Wendle and Willy Adames each stroked their first home runs of the spring as Tampa Bay held on to beat Minnesota in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Andrelton Simmons, Ryan Jeffers and Trevor Larnach each hit homers for the Twins.

Pirates 6, Braves 3

Pittsburgh got home runs from Adam Frazier and Nick Gonzales in a comeback win over Atlanta in Bradenton, Fla.

Austin Riley knocked in all three Braves runs on a pair of home runs.

Athletics 14, White Sox 4

Sean Murphy doubled, homered and drove in three runs to lead a 13-hit attack as Oakland blew out Chicago in Phoenix.

Tim Anderson had two hits for the White Sox.

Angels 4, Royals 2

Justin Upton delivered the game’s big blow, a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning, as Los Angeles downed Kansas City in Tempe, Ariz.

Hunter Dozier banged his fourth home run of the spring for the Royals.

Rockies 9, Brewers 8

Josh Fuentes had four RBIs, including a game-tying two-run double in a five-run fourth, as Colorado rallied to beat Milwaukee in Phoenix.

The Brewers got home runs by Kolten Wong and Travis Shaw, as well as a grand slam by Christian Yelich.

Red Sox 2, Orioles 0

Hunter Renfroe provided the only offense with a two-run blast in the third inning as Boston shut out Baltimore in Fort Myers, Fla.

Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi allowed four hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Orioles’ managed only four singles.

Astros 11, Nationals 8

Houston came back from an 8-0 deficit after two innings as Carlos Correa had a home run, a double and three RBIs in beating Washington in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Nationals hit four home runs: two by Ryan Zimmerman and one each by Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber.

--Field Level Media