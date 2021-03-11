Spring training roundup: Bobby Dalbec's slam lifts Red Sox past Braves

Bobby Dalbec hit a sixth-inning grand slam and Rafael Devers knocked in a run as the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Wednesday in Fort Myers, Fla.

Dalbec’s blast, off Victor Arano, was his fourth of the Grapefruit League season and gave the win to Tanner Houck, who pitched three scoreless innings.

Braves starter Max Fried threw well in his spring training debut, striking out three in four innings while allowing three hits and a run. Travis Demeritte and Ryan Goins had two hits apiece for Atlanta, and Demeritte had two RBIs.

Phillies 6, Tigers 4

Brad Miller and Luke Williams connected on fourth-inning home runs and Jeff Mathis also went deep as Philadelphia topped Detroit in Clearwater, Fla. Miller had three hits. Eric Haase and Victor Reyes each went 2-for-2 and Robbie Grossman homered for the Tigers.

Twins 6, Rays 2 (7 1/2 innings)

Jose Berrios struck out four over three one-hit innings and Willians Astudillo delivered two hits and two RBIs in Minnesota’s victory over Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla. Manuel Margot doubled and stole a base for the Rays.

Nationals 3, Cardinals 2

Max Scherzer struck out five over three innings of no-hit baseball, and Starlin Castro homered, tripled and drove in three runs to lead Washington past St. Louis in West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty gave up two runs and struck out four in four innings.

Orioles 4, Blue Jays 3 (7 innings)

Freddy Galvis went 3-for-3 and Tyler Nevin had two hits as Baltimore slipped past Toronto in Sarasota, Fla. Joe Panik had two hits and two RBIs for Toronto.

Angels 4, Indians 2 (7 1/2 innings)

Jon Jay hit a homer and drove in two runs to complement six combined innings of one-run ball from Alex Cobb and Patrick Sandoval as Los Angeles turned back Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz. Bo Naylor homered and top prospect Triston McKenzie allowed one run through three innings for the Indians.

Giants 7, Cubs 6

Donovan Solano and Wilmer Flores combined for five hits and four RBIs as San Francisco beat Chicago at Scottsdale, Ariz. P.J. Higgins hit a home run for the Cubs.

Royals 9, Reds 3

Brad Keller allowed just an unearned run in 3 1/3 innings and Jorge Soler hit a monster home run off Michael Lorenzen as Kansas City thumped Cincinnati at Surprise, Ariz. Reds reliever Jose De Leon struck out eight in three innings.

Athletics 9, Brewers 1 (7 innings)

Oakland’s Rafael Laureano hit a third-inning homer off Josh Hader and Mitch Moreland had two hits and two RBIs and the A’s pummeled the Brewers at Mesa, Ariz. Travis Shaw’s first-inning home run accounted for the Brewers’ scoring.

Rockies 7, Padres 5 (7 innings)

Ryan McMahon and Colton Welker hit home runs and Austin Gomber struck out five in three shutout innings as Colorado defeated San Diego in Scottsdale, Ariz. Top Padres pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore allowed two runs and four hits in two innings while striking out four.

Rangers 17, Mariners 5 (7 innings)

Jason Martin slugged a pair of home runs and Jose Trevino homered and drove in three runs as Texas pounded out 18 hits in a victory over Seattle at Peoria, Ariz. Mariners starter Justus Sheffield was hit hard, allowing six runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Yankees 6, Pirates 5

Homers by Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres helped New York build a 5-0 lead, and the Yankees held off Pittsburgh at Tampa. Jared Oliva hit a solo homer and Brian Goodwin belted a grand slam for the Pirates.

Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2 (8 innings)

Clayton Kershaw threw three innings of one-run ball as Los Angeles defeated Arizona in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks’ David Peralta and the Dodgers’ Corey Seager homered.

--Field Level Media