Spring training roundup: Bonifacio's single lifts Nationals over Marlins

Emilio Bonifacio delivered the decisive single to center with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Monday at West Palm Beach, Fla.

FILE PHOTO: Feb 24, 2020; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals Emilio Bonifacio (27) slides into third base with a triple against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Nationals knotted the score at 2 in the fifth when Adrian Sanchez homered to left field.

The Marlins scored both their runs in the fourth with Jesus Aguilar’s tiebreaking single to right giving the club a 2-1 lead.

Cardinals 6, Twins 1

Jose Godoy recorded a two-run single to help St. Louis knock off visiting Minnesota at Jupiter, Fla. Gilberto Celestino had a run-scoring double for the Twins.

Blue Jays 4, Pirates 0

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker struck out five and gave up one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings to help host Toronto blank Pittsburgh at Dunedin, Fla. The Pirates had just three hits — all singles — against six Blue Jays’ hurlers.

Tigers 11, Red Sox 11

Travis Demeritte slugged his second homer of the game, a three-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, to cap a six-run inning as Detroit rallied to salvage a tie with Boston at Lakeland, Fla. Marcus Wilson, Bobby Dalbec and Connor Wong went deep for the Red Sox.

Rays 3, Orioles 3

Renato Nunez hit a two-run homer to help Baltimore gain a tie with visiting Tampa Bay at Sarasota, Fla. Michael Perez hit a solo blast and Ji-Man Choi smacked a two-run shot for the Rays.

—Field Level Media