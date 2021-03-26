Spring training roundup: Braves get past Rays

Drew Smyly gave up one hit over five scoreless innings and Marcell Ozuna hit a home run as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Thursday at North Port, Fla.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 26, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Drew Smyly (18) pitches in the first inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

William Contreras had a two-run double in a three-run eighth inning as the Braves pulled away late to win it.

Greg Jones hit a home run for the Rays, while starter Michael Wacha gave up one run over five innings.

Rockies 6, Angels 5

Chris Owings hit two home runs and C.J. Cron also went deep as Colorado defeated Los Angeles at Scottsdale, Ariz. Shohei Ohtani hit a home run for the Angels, his fifth this spring, while Jose Iglesias, Juan Lagares and Max Stassi also hit homers for Los Angeles.

Royals 10, Diamondbacks 1

Adalberto Mondesi and Jorge Soler hit first-inning home runs as Kansas City rolled to the victory over Arizona at Surprise, Ariz. Pavin Smith hit a home run for the lone Diamondbacks run.

Athletics 8, Mariners 5

Jed Lowrie, Stephen Piscotty and Matt Chapman all hit home runs as Oakland earned the victory over Seattle at Mesa, Ariz. Cal Raleigh and Jack Reinheimer each drove in two runs for the Mariners.

White Sox 9, Reds 4

Leury Garcia drove in three runs and Zack Collins hit a home run as Chicago defeated Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz. Reds starter Jose De Leon gave up seven runs over four innings, while Cheslor Cuthbert hit a late home run for Cincinnati.

Padres 11, Rangers 10

Fernando Tatis Jr., returning from a left shoulder injury, hit a three-run homer as San Diego defeated Texas in Peoria, Ariz. The Padres prevailed despite getting out-hit 16-7.

Orioles 10, Pirates 9

Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays hit three-run homers as Baltimore outslugged Pittsburgh in Sarasota, Fla. Phillip Evans went 4-for-5 with two RBIs for the Pirates.

Astros 3, Cardinals 0

Jose Urquidy and Brandon Bielak combined on a two-hitter as Houston shut out St. Louis in West Palm Beach, Fla. Urquidy pitched hitless ball for five innings, striking out four, and Bielak fanned three in four innings.

Twins 7, Red Sox 4

Randy Dobnak gave up just one hit in five innings, a solo homer by Boston’s Bobby Dalbec, as Minnesota prevailed in Fort Myers, Fla. The Twins’ Josh Donaldson and the Red Sox’s Jonathan Arauz and Cesar Puello also went deep.

Marlins 7, Nationals 3

Nick Neidert struck out five while throwing four innings of one-run ball as Miami beat Washington in Jupiter, Fla. The Marlins got home runs from Garrett Cooper and Miguel Rojas.

Phillies 13, Yankees 12

New York scored six runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game, but Johan Rojas followed with a walk-off single to give Philadelphia a win in Clearwater, Fla. Didi Gregorius and Logan O’Hoppe hit three-run homers for the Phillies.

Tigers 3, Blue Jays 3

Eric Haase’s ninth-inning solo homer lifted Detroit to a tie with Toronto in Dunedin, Fla. Blue Jays starter Steven Matz yielded two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Dodgers 5, Cubs 2

Will Smith went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as Los Angeles topped Chicago in Mesa, Ariz. Dodgers starter Dustin May struck out six while tossing five innings of one-run ball.

Brewers 2, Giants 2

LaMonte Wade’s two-run homer was enough for San Francisco to salvage a tie with Milwaukee in Scottsdale, Ariz. Corey Ray and starting pitcher Brett Anderson hit RBI singles for the Brewers.

--Field Level Media