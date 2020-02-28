Spring training roundup: Bumgarner makes D-backs debut

Madison Bumgarner made his first appearance in an Arizona Diamondbacks uniform, giving up one run over two innings, but the Cincinnati Reds cruised to an 8-0 victory Thursday at Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb 27, 2020; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws to Cincinnati Reds Curt Casali in his Cactus League debut in the first inning on Feb. 27, 2020 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz. Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

Bumgarner gave up a home run to Derek Dietrich but nothing else, while recording four of his six outs by strikeout. Tyler Stephenson also hit home runs for the Reds, while Trevor Bauer pitched two perfect innings for Cincinnati.

Bumgarner signed a free-agent contract with the Diamondbacks this offseason after 11 seasons with the San Francisco Giants.

Rangers 13, Cubs 1

Rougned Odor hit a grand slam, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Nick Ciuffo and Andy Ibanez also went deep as Texas defeated Chicago at Surprise, Ariz. Ian Miller had two hits for the Cubs.

White Sox 6, Mariners (ss) 5

Ross Detwiler pitched two scoreless innings, while Cheslor Cuthbert and Zack Collins hit home runs as Chicago defeated Seattle at Glendale, Ariz. Cal Raleigh and Jake Fraley hit home runs for the Mariners.

A’s 5, Rockies 2

Chad Pinder had two hits, including a home run, while A.J. Puk pitched two scoreless innings as Oakland defeated Colorado at Mesa, Ariz. Nolan Arenado hit his first home run of the spring for the Rockies.

Dodgers 6, Indians 5

Enrique Hernandez hit a home run, his second of the spring, and Tony Gonsolin pitched two scoreless innings as Los Angeles defeated Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz. Bobby Bradley hit a home run for the Indians.

Brewers 4, Royals 2

Orlando Arcia hit his second home run of the spring and had two hits, while Brett Anderson pitched two scoreless innings as Milwaukee defeated Kansas City at Phoenix. Salvador Perez and Erick Mejia each had two hits for the Royals.

Padres 1, Angels 0

Taylor Trammell drove in the only run of the game on an RBI single in the fourth inning, while Adrian Morejon pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings as San Diego defeated Los Angeles at Tempe, Ariz. Matt Andriese pitched two scoreless innings for the Angels.

Giants 5, Mariners (ss) 4

Sean Roby coaxed a walk with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to score the go-ahead run, and San Francisco defeated Seattle at Peoria, Ariz. The Giants’ Tyler Beede and the Mariners’ Logan Gilbert each pitched two scoreless innings.

Phillies 12, Red Sox 5

Scott Kingery hit a home run and drove in three runs, while Simon Muzziotti had three hits as Philadelphia defeated Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. Bryan Mata pitched two scoreless innings for the Red Sox.

Rays (ss) 6, Tigers 3

Willy Adames hit a two-run home run among his two hits, and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo also had two hits with two RBIs as Tampa Bay defeated Detroit at Port Charlotte, Fla. Eric Haase hit a two-run home run for the Tigers.

Braves 3, Cardinals 1

Dansby Swanson and Braden Shewmake each had an RBI in a two-run fifth inning as Atlanta defeated St. Louis at North Port, Fla. Yairo Munoz had two hits for the Cardinals.

Orioles 13, Pirates 0

Pat Valaika, Chris Davis, Ryan Mountcastle and Martin Cervenka all hit home runs as Baltimore pounded out 19 hits in the rout over Pittsburgh at Sarasota, Fla.

Yankees 7, Rays (ss) 1

Tyler Wade and Clint Frazier hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, and New York went on to the victory over Tampa Bay at Tampa. Daniel Robertson and Ronaldo Hernandez had two hits each for the Rays.

Twins 3, Blue Jays 3

Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up one run over two innings to in his Toronto debut as the teams played to a tie at Dunedin, Fla. Zander Wiel hit a home run off Ryu, and Jake Cave also went deep for Minnesota.

Astros 5, Nationals 5

Adam Eaton homered, doubled and scored three runs was Washington and Houston played to a tie at West Palm Beach, Fla. Yuli Gurriel had two hits for the Astros.

Marlins 3, Mets 1

Lewis Brinson homered, and Jerar Encarnacion had a pair of doubles as Miami in Jupiter, Fla. Rick Porcello pitched two scoreless innings for the Mets.

—Field Level Media