Spring training roundup: Cardinals knock off Astros

Lane Thomas clubbed a two-run homer in the second inning and Justin Williams hit a solo blast later in the frame to help the St. Louis Cardinals post a 7-5 victory over the host Houston Astros on Wednesday at West Palm Beach, Fla.

Feb 26, 2020; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hits a ground ball to third base during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros tied the score at 3 in the bottom of the third on Alex Bregman’s solo shot. St. Louis, using a split squad, countered with four runs in the top of the fifth with Brad Miller delivering the tiebreaking single.

Myles Straw had two homers for Houston, which also was using a split squad. Straw hit a two-run homer in the third to get the Astros on the board and later hit an inside-the-park homer in the fifth.

Astros (ss) 4, Mets 2

Cesar Salazar homered and Aledmys Diaz and Dustin Garneau each had RBI doubles as Houston beat New York at Port St. Lucie, Fla. Right-hander Noah Syndergaard struck out two and gave up one hit in two scoreless innings for the Mets.

Marlins 8, Cardinals (ss) 7

Lewin Diaz hit a solo homer and Chad Wallach hit the decisive three-run blast during a four-run, eighth-inning uprising as Miami rallied to edge St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla. Nolan Gorman went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for the Cardinals.

Phillies 5, Twins (ss) 4

Arquimedes Gamboa slugged a tiebreaking homer with one out in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Phillies over the host Twins at Fort Myers, Fla. Nelson Cruz hit his second home run of the spring for Minnesota

Red Sox 6, Pirates 3

Jarren Duran and Josh Ockimey hit two-run homers and Michael Chavis smacked a solo blast as Boston defeated the host Pirates at Bradenton, Fla. The Pirates had just four hits in the 7 1/2-inning contest that was halted by rain.

Yankees 8, Nationals 2

DJ LeMahieu smacked a tiebreaking ground-rule double during a six-run, third-inning uprising as New York knocked off Washington in a contest called in the fifth inning due to rain at Tampa, Fla. Raudy Read slugged a two-run homer for the Nationals.

Twins (ss) 10, Rays 8

Trevor Larnach and Caleb Hamilton each hit two-run homers to propel Minnesota past Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla. Michael Brosseau hit a two-run blast for the Rays.

Orioles 4, Braves 3

Ryan McKenna delivered a tiebreaking single in the fifth inning and scored on a wild pitch later in the frame as Baltimore defeated Atlanta at Sarasota, Fla. Travis d’Arnaud and Bryce Ball hit home runs for the Braves.

Cubs 8, Royals (ss) 0

Javier Baez hit his first home run of the spring, and Kyle Hendricks pitched two scoreless innings for host Chicago in Mesa, Ariz. Kansas City was held to five hits.

Royals (ss) 7, White Sox 6

Bubba Starling had two hits, including his second spring home run, and scored three times as host Kansas City prevailed in Surprise, Ariz. Adam Engel hit a solo home run for Chicago.

Rockies 4, Rangers 3

Nolan Arenado hit a double in two at-bats and Bret Boswell hit a three-run home run for host Colorado near Scottsdale, Ariz. Rangers starter Kolby Allard pitched two scoreless innings.

Padres 8, Indians 0

Wil Myers hit his first spring home run and Taylor Trammell doubled and drove in a run for host San Diego in Peoria, Ariz. Padres starter Chris Paddack struck out three in two innings. Cleveland was held to four hits.

Mariners 5, Reds 3

Former Cincinnati farmhand Jose Siri homered and scored two runs for visiting Seattle, which won at Goodyear, Ariz. Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray struck out three in two scoreless innings.

Athletics 16, Diamondbacks 3

Matt Chapman hit his first home run of the spring, a two-run shot, and Jonah Heim drove in three runs for host Oakland in Mesa, Ariz. Idlemaro Vargas and Daulton Varsho had two hits apiece for Arizona.

Dodgers 9, Angels 4

Cody Thomas hit a three-run home run as the Dodgers prevailed in Glendale, Ariz. Closer Kenley Jansen struck out all three batters he faced for the Dodgers. Angels starter Griffin Canning pitched two scoreless innings.

Brewers 3, Giants 3

Brandon Crawford had two hits, including a solo home run, for host San Francisco in Scottsdale, Ariz. Giants starter Jeff Samardzija pitched two scoreless innings. Justin Smoak had two of Milwaukee’s eight hits, and Josh Hader struck out all three batters he faced.

Tigers-Blue Jays, postponed

Detroit held a 3-1 lead in the middle of the fourth inning over host Toronto when the game was called because of rain at Dunedin, Fla.

—Field Level Media