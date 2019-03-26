Spring training roundup: Cubs win behind Hamels' arm, bat

Left-hander Cole Hamels allowed one run on three hits in five innings and helped his own cause with a solo homer as the Chicago Cubs beat the visiting Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Monday in Mesa, Ariz.

Hamels, who had two strikeouts, didn’t earn the win, but he left with a 2-1 lead after five innings. David Bote’s solo homer in the seventh inning proved to be the difference.

Andrew Benintendi got the only run off Hamels with a solo homer in the third, his second of the spring. Rick Porcello went four innings for Boston, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out three.

Astros 12, Pirates 9

Four different players homered for Houston in a victory over visiting Pittsburgh back in the home confines of Minute Maid Park. Nick Tanielu’s two-run shot broke a tie in the sixth inning and proved to be the difference for the Astros. Francisco Cervelli went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer for the Pirates.

Nationals 5, Yankees 3

Anthony Rendon and Matt Adams each homered as Washington beat visiting New York back home at Nationals Park, giving Rendon five and Adams six this spring. Troy Tulowitzki hit his fourth homer for the Yankees.

Mets 9, Orioles 7

Dominic Smith’s two-run homer in the top of the ninth lifted New York over Baltimore in Sarasota, Fla. Dwight Smith went yard twice for the Orioles.

Phillies 3, Rays 2

Malvin Matos’ walk-off homer carried Philadelphia over Tampa Bay in Clearwater, Fla. Maikel Franco drove in the Phillies’ other runs with a two-run shot, while Kevin Kiermaier accounted for both of the Rays’ runs with one of his own.

Brewers 10, Blue Jays 5

Travis Shaw went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer as visiting Milwaukee beat Toronto at Olympic Stadium in Montreal. Billy McKinney had two hits for the Blue Jays.

Braves 8, Reds 5

Atlanta jumped on Cincinnati right-hander Tanner Roark for five runs in 1 2/3 innings en route to a win over Cincinnati back home at SunTrust Park. Eugenio Suarez and Derek Dietrich homered for the Reds.

Indians 10, Rangers 1

Rookie shortstop Eric Stamets hit a grand slam in the fourth inning as Cleveland cruised past Texas in Arlington. Ronald Guzman hit his fifth homer of the spring for the Rangers.

White Sox 6, Diamondbacks 3

Daniel Palka’s 440-foot homer in the seventh inning proved to be the difference for Chicago in a win over Arizona in Phoenix. John Ryan Murphy and Jake Lamb each went long for the Diamondbacks.

Padres 8, Mariners 0

Visiting San Diego hit two homers in a six-run first inning and cruised to victory over Seattle at newly renamed T-Mobile Park. Ryon Healy had one of two Mariners hits, with Jake Fraley adding the other in the ninth inning.

