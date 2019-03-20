Spring training roundup: Darvish K's 6 in Cubs win

Right-hander Yu Darvish allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and struck out six in 4 2/3 innings for a Chicago Cubs split squad in a 6-4 spring training win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at Mesa, Ariz.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 3, 2019; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Darvish, making his return from a season-ending stress reaction in his throwing elbow to cap a disappointing first year with the Cubs, lowered his spring ERA to 2.25 through four starts. He has struck out 14 in 12 innings.

Jason Heyward and Javier Baez each went 2-for-3 to lead the Cubs’ offense. Top outfield prospect Kyle Lewis homered among his two hits for the Mariners, raising his spring average to .429.

Yankees 6, Rays 2

Greg Bird hit his third home run this spring, and Gary Sanchez clubbed two doubles as New York topped visiting Tampa Bay at Tampa, Fla. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow gave up five runs on four hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings for the Rays.

Pirates 3, Tigers 1

Adam Frazier, Corey Dickerson and Josh Bell each had two hits as host Pittsburgh held off Detroit in Bradenton, Fla. The Tigers scored their lone run on a Bobby Wilson single in the ninth.

Nationals 3, Braves 2

Collin Cowgill’s two-run homer in the ninth inning capped a three-run Washington rally past host Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla. Left-hander Max Fried drew the start for the Braves and struck out seven in five scoreless innings.

Rangers 3, Brewers 2

Right-hander Lance Lynn struck out nine in five innings, and Willie Calhoun drove in all three runs as visiting Texas trumped Milwaukee at Phoenix. Jesus Aguilar doubled in a run for the Brewers.

The following Florida games were canceled by rain:

—Blue Jays at Red Sox

—Mets at Marlins

—Twins at Orioles

—Phillies at Astros

—Field Level Media