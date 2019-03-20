Spring training roundup: Darvish K's 6 in Cubs win

Right-hander Yu Darvish allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and struck out six in 4 2/3 innings for a Chicago Cubs split squad in a 6-4 spring training win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at Mesa, Ariz.

Mar 19, 2019; Lake Buena Vista, FL, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Collin Cowgill (7) catches a fly ball for the out on Atlanta Braves second baseman Luis Valenzuela (not pictured) during the sixth inning of a game at Champion Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Darvish, making his return from a season-ending stress reaction in his throwing elbow to cap a disappointing first year with the Cubs, lowered his spring ERA to 2.25 through four starts. He has struck out 14 in 12 innings.

Jason Heyward and Javier Baez each went 2-for-3 to lead the Cubs’ offense. Top outfield prospect Kyle Lewis homered among his two hits for the Mariners, raising his spring average to .429.

Yankees 6, Rays 2

Greg Bird hit his third home run this spring, and Gary Sanchez clubbed two doubles as New York topped visiting Tampa Bay at Tampa, Fla. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow gave up five runs on four hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings for the Rays.

Pirates 3, Tigers 1

Adam Frazier, Corey Dickerson and Josh Bell each had two hits as host Pittsburgh held off Detroit in Bradenton, Fla. The Tigers scored their lone run on a Bobby Wilson single in the ninth.

Nationals 3, Braves 2

Collin Cowgill’s two-run homer in the ninth inning capped a three-run Washington rally past host Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla. Left-hander Max Fried drew the start for the Braves and struck out seven in five scoreless innings.

Rangers 3, Brewers 2

Right-hander Lance Lynn struck out nine in five innings, and Willie Calhoun drove in all three runs as visiting Texas trumped Milwaukee at Phoenix. Jesus Aguilar doubled in a run for the Brewers.

Reds 6, White Sox 5

A hit batter and a wild pitch scored the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the ninth as Cincinnati topped Chicago at Goodyear, Ariz. Leadoff man Nick Senzel scored three runs for the Reds. White Sox starter Reynoldo Lopez gave up three runs in 6 1/3 innings, and Jose Abreu hit two homers.

Royals 8, Cubs (ss) 6

Ryan O’Hearn hit a two-run double and a three-run homer as Kansas City beat Chicago at Surprise, Ariz. Mark Zagunis hit his fourth homer of the spring for the Cubs.

Angels 9, Rockies 7

Jonathan Lucroy had three hits and Taylor Ward added four RBIs for Los Angeles in a victory over Colorado at Tempe, Ariz. Rockies starter German Marquez yielded eight runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Padres 4, Diamondbacks 3

Greg Garcia’s ninth-inning sacrifice fly broke a tie and lifted San Diego over Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. The Padres’ Eric Hosmer homered. Diamondbacks starter Matt Andriese lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run.

Indians 4, Dodgers 2

Shane Bieber fired five innings of two-run ball, striking out six, and Cleveland doubled up Los Angeles at Phoenix. Dodgers starter Walker Buehler, making his Cactus League debut after sitting out due to an unannounced physical issue, gave up one run in 2 2/3 innings.

The following Florida games were canceled due to rain:

—Blue Jays at Red Sox

—Mets at Marlins

—Twins at Orioles

—Phillies at Astros

—Field Level Media