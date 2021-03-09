Spring training roundup: Dodgers' stars lead win over White Sox

World Series heroes Corey Seager and Julio Urias appear to be rounding into form early, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Glendale, Ariz.

Mar 8, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates with teammates Mookie Betts (50) and DJ Peters (70) after hitting a three run home run against the Chicago White Sox during a Spring Training game at Camelback Ranch Glendale./Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seager, the World Series MVP, hit a three-run home run, and Urias, who recorded the final seven outs of the 2020 World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, went three scoreless innings with a strikeout.

Veteran Dodgers pitcher David Price, who opted out of the 2020 season, pitched a scoreless inning. The White Sox managed just three hits, one a double by Andrew Vaughn.

Nationals 9, Mets 5

Hernan Perez, Yadiel Hernandez and Alex Avila each had two hits as the Washington Nationals scored six runs over their final three innings to earn a 9-5 victory over the New York Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Marlins 7, Cardinals 7

Tyler O’Neill had a bases-clearing double in the first inning for St. Louis in an eventual tie with Miami at Jupiter, Fla. The Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm tied the game in the sixth inning on an RBI single.

Royals 10, Athletics 3 (7 innings)

Hunter Dozier, Carlos Santana, Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez all hit home runs as Kansas City poured it on in a victory over Oakland at Surprise, Ariz. Francisco Pena hit a home run for the A’s.

Indians 10, Mariners 0

Zach Plesac pitched three scoreless innings, while Cleveland used 10 hits, including an inside-the-park home run from Andres Gimenez to rout Seattle at Goodyear, Ariz. Yu Chang and Ryan Lavarnway also hit home runs for the Indians.

Diamondbacks 2, Giants 2

Evan Longoria hit a home run and LaMonte Wade had an RBI single as San Francisco rallied for the tie with Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. Diamondbacks starter Caleb Smith pitched three scoreless innings.

Cubs 9, Rangers 0 (7 innings)

Javy Baez hit a towering grand slam to center field in the fifth inning as Chicago had an easy time with Texas at Mesa, Ariz. Zach Davies pitched three scoreless innings for the Cubs, Joc Pederson had two RBIs and Chase Strumpf also homered.

Reds 6, Rockies 4

Tejay Antone pitched three scoreless innings, while Alfredo Rodriguez and Nicky Delmonico drove in runs in the eighth inning as Cincinnati defeated Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz. Kyle Freeland pitched three scoreless innings and Jameson Hannah hit a three-run home run for the Rockies.

Brewers 10, Angels 9 (7 innings)

Brice Turang hit a home run and Omar Narvaez had a two-run double in a four-run fourth inning as Milwaukee had just enough to get past Los Angeles at Phoenix. The Angels lost despite hitting five home runs, including two from Justin Upton and one from Anthony Rendon.

-Field Level Media