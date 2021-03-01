Spring training roundup: Dodgers top A's in opener

Matt Davidson hit a go-ahead home run as the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers opened spring-training play Sunday with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Mesa, Ariz.

Feb 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Chicago White Sox during a Spring Training game at Camelback Ranch Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Davidson, who agreed to a minor league deal with the Dodgers on Feb. 16, started the opener as the Dodgers’ designated hitter. Corey Seager also drove in a run for Los Angeles on a bloop single in the third inning.

Seth Brown drove in a fifth-inning run for the A’s, who had just two hits in the seven-inning game.

Rays 9, Braves 7

Tristan Gray hit a game-ending home run in the seventh inning as Tampa Bay upended Atlanta at Port Charlotte, Fla. Gray also had a two-run triple in the fifth inning.

Brewers 7, White Sox 2

Keston Hiura hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Milwaukee went on to defeat Chicago at Glendale, Ariz. Tyrone Taylor, Avisail Garcia and Dylan Cozens also hit home runs for the Brewers.

Pirates 6, Orioles 4

Gregory Polanco and Todd Frazier hit home runs as Pittsburgh defeated Baltimore in an eight-inning game at Sarasota, Fla. Polanco drove in three runs.

Nationals 4, Cardinals 4

St. Louis scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning on an error by Nationals shortstop Jackson Cluff to forge the tie at Jupiter, Fla. Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty gave up three runs on four hits and three walks over one inning.

Twins 7, Red Sox 6

Kyle Garlick’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning put Minnesota on top for good in the seven-inning victory over Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. Jeter Downs hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Red Sox.

Tigers 10, Phillies 2

Will Castro, Daniel Pinero and Eric Haase all hit home runs as Detroit rolled to the seven-inning victory over Philadelphia at Lakeland, Fla. Phillies starter Ivan Nova was charged with five runs in the first inning.

Marlins 6, Astros 1

Jazz Chisholm and Lewis Brinson each hit home runs in a four-run first inning as Miami rolled to the seven-inning victory over Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla. JJ Bleday also hit a home run for the Marlins.

Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4

Rowdy Tellez had a two-run double in the first inning and Cavan Biggio had an RBI double in the second as Toronto earned the seven-inning victory over New York at Dunedin, Fla.

Indians 5, Reds 1

Gabriel Arias’ RBI single in the sixth inning put Cleveland up for good in the eight-inning victory over Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz. Arias had two hits as did the Reds’ Joey Votto, who drove in his team’s lone run.

Angels 5, Giants 2

Taylor Ward started the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning, while Jose Quintana pitches a scoreless frame as Los Angeles topped San Francisco in a seven-inning game at Scottsdale, Ariz.

Royals 3, Rangers 2

Ryan O’Hearn and Salvador Perez each hit home runs as Kansas City went on to the six-inning victory over Texas at Surprise, Ariz. Joey Gallo hit a two-run home run for the Rangers.

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 2

Josh Fuentes and Garrett Hampson each had two hits as Colorado rallied to the eight-inning victory over Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. Trayce Thompson hit a home run for the Diamondbacks.

Mariners 5, Padres 4

Julio Rodriguez’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Seattle the victory over San Diego at Peoria, Ariz. Wil Myers and Jorge Ona hit home runs for the Padres.

--Field Level Media