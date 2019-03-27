Spring training roundup: Florimon's grand slam lifts Braves over Reds

Pedro Florimon hit a grand slam with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at SunTrust Park.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 20, 2019; Dunedin, FL, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Pedro Florimon (50) smiles as he is tagged out leading off first base during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dunedin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports - 12384736

Florimon, batting left-handed, hit a 3-2 offering from Reds right-hander Jimmy Herget into the bullpen behind the fence in right-center to end the spring-training finale for both clubs.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning for Atlanta. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run blast in the third inning for the Reds.

Cubs 16, Red Sox 7

Wynton Bernard and Kyle Schwarber homered and Chicago racked up 15 hits while defeating Boston at Mesa, Ariz. Sam Travis hit a grand slam and Blake Swihart also went deep for the Red Sox.

Padres 1, Mariners 0

Luis Urias homered for the game’s lone run as San Diego edged host Seattle at T-Mobile Park. Mariners left-hander Wade LeBlanc allowed three hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

Pirates 5, Astros 1

Melky Cabrera and Kevin Newman each hit two-run homers to help Pittsburgh defeat host Houston at Minute Maid Park. George Springer homered for the Astros.

Rays 9, Tigers 3

Michael Perez, Carl Chester and Nate Lowe all homered as host Tampa Bay rolled past Detroit at St. Petersburg, Fla. John Hicks and Daniel Woodrow each had two hits and one RBI for the Tigers.

Rangers 5, Indians 4

Franklin Rollin lined the game-winning single with none out in the bottom of the ninth inning and Nomar Mazara hit a three-run homer earlier in the contest as Texas edged Cleveland at Arlington, Texas. Max Moroff had two hits and scored twice for the Indians.

White Sox 7, Diamondbacks 1

Nick Madrigal had two hits, scored twice and drove in one run to help visiting Chicago cruise past Arizona at Chase Field in Phoenix. Jake Lamb homered for the Diamondbacks.

Rockies 5, Twins 5

Nolan Arenado hit his fifth homer of the spring while Daniel Murphy and Sam Hilliard also went deep as visiting Colorado and Minnesota tied at Fort Myers, Fla. Nelson Cruz hit his first blast of the spring for the Twins and C.J. Cron also homered.

Blue Jays 2, Brewers 0

Eric Sogard singled in a run, and another scored on an error in the seventh inning as Toronto blanked visiting Milwaukee at Olympic Stadium in Montreal. Corbin Burnes struck out five in 3 2/3 scoreless innings for the Brewers.

Athletics 4, Giants 2 (7 innings)

Mark Canha homered and drove in three runs as Oakland topped host San Francisco in a rain-shortened win at newly named Oracle Park. Gerardo Parra singled in two runs for the Giants.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Dodgers 9, Angels 2

Cody Bellinger crushed a three-run home run, and left-hander Julio Urias struck out four in four perfect innings as the host Dodgers cruised past the Angels. Matt Thaiss had two doubles among his three hits for the Angels.

—Field Level Media