Spring training roundup: Francisco Lindor homers as Mets beat Marlins

Francisco Lindor belted his fourth homer of the spring to help the New York Mets record a 5-3 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins on Tuesday at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Mar 23, 2021; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning during a spring training game against the Miami Marlins at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Lindor went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. The homer, a solo shot down the right-field line, gave New York a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning.

J.D. Davis added a solo blast for the Mets, while Miguel Rojas clubbed a two-run shot for the Marlins.

Padres 5, Reds 4

Pinch-hitter Tucupita Marcano rapped a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning as San Diego outlasted Cincinnati in Peoria, Ariz. Nick Castellanos homered for the Reds.

Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left the game in the third inning with discomfort in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. The club said he will be reevaluated on Wednesday.

Orioles 4, Rays 3

Trey Mancini and Maikel Franco each hit two-run homers in the third inning as Baltimore defeated visiting Tampa Bay at Sarasota, Fla. Joey Wendle went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Rays.

Pirates 1, Twins 0

Adam Frazier homered to lead off the sixth inning for the lone run as Pittsburgh blanked visiting Minnesota at Bradenton, Fla. Andrew Romine’s triple was one of three hits for the Twins.

Red Sox 7, Braves 6

Xander Bogaerts smacked a three-run homer to cap a five-run third inning to help Boston down host Atlanta at Venice, Fla. Ronald Acuna Jr., Jake Lamb and Ehire Adrianza each homered for the Braves.

Yankees 5, Tigers 5

Mike Tauchman, Greg Allen and Chris Gittens homered to help visiting New York tie Detroit at Lakeland, Fla. Eric Haase hit a two-run homer in the eighth for the Tigers to knot the score.

Nationals 5, Cardinals 5

Austin Dean hit a two-run homer and Jose Rondon delivered a run-scoring single as host St. Louis rallied for three ninth-inning runs to salvage a tie against Washington at Jupiter, Fla. Kyle Schwarber hit a solo homer and added an RBI double for the Nationals.

Blue Jays 9, Phillies 3

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run home run as visiting Toronto roughed up Philadelphia starting pitcher Zack Wheeler for seven runs (five earned) in 3 1/3 innings of work in Clearwater, Fla. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, recovering from a broken thumb, homered in his first spring at-bat.

Athletics 4, Rockies 1

Right-hander Daulton Jefferies dazzled in four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with seven strikeouts, as host Oakland downed Colorado in Mesa, Ariz. Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland departed after two innings because of a strained left shoulder.

Giants 7, Indians 0

San Francisco hit four homers while right-hander Logan Webb threw five one-hit innings while striking out seven in a shutout win over host Cleveland in Goodyear, Ariz. Jake Bauers had two of the Indians’ five hits.

Rangers 6, Angels 4

Isiah Kiner-Falefa posted three hits and two runs scored, Adolis Garcia went deep and host Texas beat Los Angeles in Surprise, Ariz. Taylor Ward delivered a triple, home run and three RBIs for the Angels.

White Sox 3, Cubs 1

Dallas Keuchel was in midseason form, throwing four shutout innings with one hit allowed as the visiting White Sox bested their Chicago rivals in Mesa, Ariz. Nico Hoerner had two hits and an RBI for the Cubs.

Brewers 9, Dodgers 6

Keston Hiura hit a pair of home runs, one of which preceded a Christian Yelich long ball, as host Milwaukee beat Los Angeles in Phoenix. Justin Turner went deep for the Dodgers, who saw Walker Buehler blasted for nine runs and 10 hits in five innings.

Mariners 3, Diamondbacks 0

Chris Flexen twriled five shutout innings with four strikeouts as Seattle defeated Arizona in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Diamondbacks had seven hits, including two by Christian Walker, but went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

--Field Level Media