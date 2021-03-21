Spring training roundup: Gerrit Cole leads Yankees past Blue Jays

Gerrit Cole was sharp, striking out eight through five innings, and Luke Voit and Clint Frazier each had a double and a single to pace the New York Yankees to an 8-3 victory over the host Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Dunedin, Fla.

Thairo Estrada cracked a three-run, third-inning home run and added a stolen base for the Yankees.

Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernandez and Kevin Smith hit home runs for the Blue Jays, whose starter, Tanner Roark, surrendered seven earned runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Braves 11, Rays 1

Travis d’Arnaud had three hits, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Dansby Swanson belted a two-run homer as Atlanta rolled past host Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte, Fla. Braves starter Max Fried went six strong innings, striking out five and allowing only a Ryan Boldt solo homer.

Tigers 5, Phillies 3

Akil Baddoo and Niko Goodrum blasted two-run homers and Michael Fulmer threw three scoreless innings as visiting Detroit stopped Philadelphia in Clearwater, Fla. Alec Bohm had two RBIs for the Phillies.

Marlins 4, Astros 2

Jazz Chisholm hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning, Trevor Rogers allowed two runs in five innings, striking out six and Miami shut down visiting Houston at Jupiter, Fla. Zack Greinke gave up one earned run through 4 1/3 innings for the Astros.

Twins 12, Orioles 7

JT Riddle, Kyle Garlick and Willians Astudillo hit third-inning home runs to help offset starter J.A. Happ’s struggles and Minnesota beat host Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla. Pedro Severino and Ryan Mountcastle hit home runs for the Orioles.

Mets 6, Nationals 2

Michael Conforto and Francisco Lindor homered off Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom lowered his spring training ERA to 0.66 with 4 1/3 shutout innings as New York powered past host Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla. Scherzer had six strikeouts and allowed four earned runs in five innings for the Nationals.

Pirates 9, Red Sox 4

Adam Frazier had two doubles and three RBIs, Ke’Bryan Hayes tripled and singled and drove in two runs and Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer as Pittsburgh cruised past host Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. Kevin Plawecki had two hits for the Red Sox, whose starter, Nick Pivetta, was roughed up for six earned runs in four innings.

--Field Level Media