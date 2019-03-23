Spring training roundup: Goldschmidt has big day for Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt had a double, a triple and a home run, and the St. Louis Cardinals cruised to a 15-5 win over the New York Mets on Friday in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Mar 22, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) connects for a double against the New York Mets during a spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Goldschmidt wrapped up his mammoth performance shortly after agreeing to a five-year, $130 million contract extension, according to multiple reports. The Cardinals acquired the 31-year-old slugger from the Arizona Diamondbacks during the offseason in exchange for pitcher Luke Weaver and a pair of minor-league prospects.

Yadier Molina went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the Cardinals’ victory. Marcell Ozuna belted his second homer of the spring and drove in a pair of runs.

Mets infielder Jeff McNeil went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in the loss. He is hitting .364 on the spring.

Yankees 6, Phillies 3

Giancarlo Stanton ripped a pair of home runs, and New York recorded a big win over visiting Philadelphia in Tampa, Fla. Zack Britton posted a victory in one of his first appearances with his new club.

Diamondbacks 10, Dodgers 4

Adam Jones homered and drove in four runs from the leadoff spot, and Arizona coasted to a lopsided win over host Los Angeles in Phoenix. Justin Turner and Jeren Kendall homered for the Dodgers.

Rays 3, Pirates 2

Avisail Garcia went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, and Tampa Bay managed a narrow victory over visiting Pittsburgh in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Brewers 6, Reds 4

Cory Spangenberg had two hits and two RBIs as Milwaukee outlasted visiting Cincinnati thanks to a solid bullpen performance in Phoenix. The Brewers’ pen allowed no hits or runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Cubs 7 (ss), Rangers 3

Jose Quintana allowed one run on four hits in six innings, and Chicago cruised to a win over visiting Texas in Mesa, Ariz. Javy Baez and Ben Zobrist each homered.

Angels (ss) 5, White Sox 4

Mike Trout blasted a three-run home run off of left-hander Carlos Rodon, and Los Angeles held on for a narrow win over visiting Chicago in Tempe, Ariz. Leury Garcia homered for the White Sox.

Red Sox 10, Twins 6

Jackie Bradley Jr. homered and drove in three runs as visiting Boston coasted past Minnesota in Fort Myers, Fla. Andrew Benintendi was among three other Red Sox players to homer.

Braves 4, Tigers 3

Julio Teheran struck out five batters in as many innings, and Atlanta scratched out a narrow win over visiting Detroit in Kissimmee, Fla.

Astros 7, Mets 3

Alex Bregman clubbed his third homer of the spring, and Houston relied on a five-run sixth inning to knock off visiting New York in West Palm Beach, Fla. Yuli Gurriel also went yard for the Astros.

Mar 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) is congratulated by right fielder Aaron Judge (99) after his two run home run during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Jays 4, Orioles 0

Anibal Sanchez allowed only one hit over six scoreless innings as Toronto beat visiting Baltimore in Dunedin, Fla. Justin Smoak and Brandon Drury each homered for the Blue Jays.

—Field Level Media