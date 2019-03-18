Spring training roundup: Goldschmidt hits first HR as Cardinals down Phillies

Paul Goldschmidt hit his first homer of the spring, a two-run blast, to help the St. Louis Cardinals post a 4-1 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Jupiter, Fla.

Mar 18, 2019; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) walks into the dugout during a spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Goldschmidt sent a low pitch from Philadelphia right-hander Zach Eflin over the wall in left-center in the fifth inning to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

Tyler O’Neill also went deep for St. Louis. The Phillies had just six hits and were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Nationals (ss) 6, Mets 5

Spencer Kieboom homered and drove in three runs to help visiting Washington defeat New York at Port St. Lucie, Fla. Michael Conforto hit a two-run blast for the Mets.

Marlins 7, Nationals (ss) 1

Peter O’Brien drove in five runs to help Miami cruise past Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla. Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin was roughed up for five runs (four earned) and nine hits over five innings.

Pirates 4, Rays 2

Right-hander Nick Kingham allowed two hits over five shutout innings and JB Shuck delivered a two-run single as Pittsburgh beat host Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla. Brandon Lowe and Garrett Whitley each had a run-scoring double for the Rays.

Blue Jays 3, Tigers (ss) 2

Dalton Pompey went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Teoscar Hernandez hit a solo homer as host Toronto edged Detroit at Dunedin, Fla. Gordon Beckham homered for the Tigers.

Twins 4, Red Sox 1

Eddie Rosario clubbed a two-run homer to help Minnesota knock off visiting Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. J.D. Martinez recorded an RBI single for the Red Sox.

Orioles 14, Tigers (ss) 1

Dwight Smith Jr. went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and Jonathan Villar hit a three-run triple as Baltimore pounded host Detroit at Lakeland, Fla. Nicholas Castellanos homered for the Tigers.

—Field Level Media