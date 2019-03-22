Spring training roundup: Harper hits first two Phillies HRs

Bryce Harper led a home run barrage with his first two shots as a member of the Phillies as Philadelphia routed the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 13-6 in a spring training exhibition game Thursday at Clearwater, Fla.

Harper’s first homer was a two-run blast pulled to right in the first inning, and he followed up with a solo shot to right in the sixth. Also hitting homers for Philadelphia were Andrew McCutchen, Andrew Knapp, J.T. Realmuto and Gift Ngoepe.

Randal Grichuk, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Rowdy Tellez and Billy McKinney all went deep for the Blue Jays.

Pirates 7, Orioles 5

Jung Ho Kang crushed a walk-off grand slam to lead host Pittsburgh past Baltimore at Bradenton, Fla. Jonah Davis hit two home runs, and Francisco Cervelli also homered for the Pirates, while Trey Mancini had a solo shot for the Orioles.

Rays 8, Braves 1

Brandon Lowe and Nate Lowe each hit three-run homers as part of a six-run first as Tampa Bay cruised past visiting Atlanta at Port Charlotte, Fla. Kyle Wright, the No. 5 pick by the Braves in the 2017 draft, was roughed up for six runs on four hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

Tigers 5, Astros 3

Jeimer Candelario homered twice, and Miguel Cabrera added a solo shot and an RBI double as Detroit downed visiting Houston at Lakeland, Fla.

Cardinals (ss) 11, Yankees 3

Dexter Fowler homered twice, and Marcell Ozuna and Drew Robinson each had three hits as host St. Louis slammed New York at Jupiter, Fla. Gleyber Torres hit a two-run double for the Yankees.

Mets 6, Marlins 0

Brandon Nimmo hit two home runs and had four RBIs, and Michael Conforto crushed a two-run shot as host New York blanked Miami at Port St. Lucie, Fla. Marlins starter Wei-Yin Chen served up five runs on seven hits in five innings.

Royals 14, Reds (ss) 6

Jorge Soler and Kyle Isbel each had three-run homers, and Kansas City used an eight-run ninth inning to pummel host Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz. The Reds were led offensively by Jose Peraza, who hit an RBI triple and a two-run double.

Giants 5, Cubs 5

Kevonte Mitchell’s ninth-inning home run helped host Chicago tie San Francisco at Mesa, Ariz. Brandon Belt hit a two-run homer for the Giants.

Rangers (ss) 7, Indians 3

Rougned Odor’s three-run homer highlighted a 14-hit Texas attack in a win over visiting Cleveland at Surprise, Ariz. Trayce Thompson homered for the Indians.

Brewers 11, Dodgers 5

Tyler Saladino hit a three-run homer, and Yasmani Grandal added a two-run blast against his former team as Milwaukee rolled past visiting Los Angeles at Phoenix. Justin Turner’s three-run blast and Cody Asche’s two-run shot accounted for all the Dodgers’ offense.

White Sox 12, Rangers (ss) 2

Leury Garcia homered among four hits as Chicago routed visiting Texas at Phoenix. Yonder Alonso (four RBIs) and Jose Abreu (three RBIs) each added two hits for the White Sox.

Angels 2, Diamondbacks 1

Mike Trout and Dustin Garneau hit RBI singles as Los Angeles edged host Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. Matt Szczur drove in the Diamondbacks’ lone run on a sacrifice fly.

Red Sox 8, Rays (ss) 0

Rafael Devers tripled in two runs as Boston blanked visiting Tampa Bay at Fort Myers, Fla. Red Sox pitching finished with 12 strikeouts.

Nationals 7, Cardinals (ss) 1

Ryan Zimmerman and Brian Dozier homered, and Jeremy Hellickson threw five scoreless innings as Washington cruised past visiting St. Louis at West Palm Beach, Fla. Dylan Carlson drove in the Cardinals’ sole run on an RBI single.

Mariners 6, Reds (ss) 3

While Seattle’s major league squad improved to 2-0 with an 12th-inning win over Oakland in Japan early morning, the minor-leaguers topped visiting Cincinnati at Peoria, Ariz. Chris Mariscal homered for the Mariners while Courtney Hawkins went yard for the Reds.

