Spring training roundup: Harper works walk in return

Bryce Harper returned to action Sunday after missing a game with a bruised right ankle and went 0-for-3 with a walk as the Philadelphia Phillies were defeated 7-3 by the visiting New York Yankees at Clearwater, Fla.

Mar 17, 2019; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts after striking out in the first inning of the spring training game against the New York Yankees at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Harper was out Saturday after getting hit by a pitch on his ankle on Friday. He still has yet to record a hit this spring in a Phillies uniform.

Greg Bird, Gleyber Torres and Troy Tulowitzki each hit home runs for the Yankees, while New York starter James Paxton gave up one run but did not allow a hit over 4 1/3 innings.

Athletics 5, Fighters 1

Khris Davis and Jurickson Profar each drove in two runs as Oakland won the tune up before Wednesday’s Far East season opener against the Seattle Mariners at Tokyo. Daiki Asama drove in the only run for the Nippon-Ham Fighters.

Astros 7, Braves (ss) 3

Houston left-hander Framber Valdez gave up two hits over four scoreless innings, while Alex De Goti and Nick Tanielu each drove in two runs at Kissimmee, Fla. Freddie Freeman hit a home run for host Atlanta.

Red Sox 3 (ss), Rays 2

Danny Mars and Ryan Fitzgerald each drove in a run in the eighth inning as host Boston rallied for the victory at Fort Myers, Fla. Taylor Walls had the only extra-base hit for Tampa Bay, a double.

Yankees (ss) 5, Orioles 3

Miguel Andujar, Luke Voit and Zack Zehner each hit home runs as New York won at Sarasota, Fla. Carlos Perez hit a home run for host Baltimore.

Tigers 3, Braves (ss) 2

Detroit right-hander Tyson Ross worked five innings while giving up two runs, but neither of them were earned at Lakeland, Fla. Rafael Ortega and Sean Kazmar Jr. each drove in a run for visiting Atlanta, which did not have an extra-base hit.

Blue Jays 9, Twins 8

Rowdy Tellez hit the tiebreaking homer in the bottom of the eighth inning and Randal Grichuk also went deep as Toronto outlasted Minnesota at Dunedin, Fla. Ehire Adrianza and Tyler Austin homered for the Twins.

Marlins 4, Cardinals 2

Right-hander Trevor Richards fired six hitless innings and Pedro Alvarez hit a home run as Miami won at Jupiter, Fla. Andrew Kinzer drove in a run for St. Louis, which had just two hits on the day.

Pirates 8, Red Sox (ss) 1

Corey Dickerson and Starling Marte each hit home runs for Pittsburgh and right-hander Jameson Taillon did not allow an earned run over five innings at Bradenton, Fla. Sandy Leon had two hits for visiting Boston.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Nationals 10, Mets 5

Juan Soto and Tyler Goeddel each hit home runs and Stephen Strasburg struck out six over fine innings as Washington won at West Palm Beach, Fla. Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto each hit home runs for visitingNew York.

—Field Level Media