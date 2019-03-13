Spring training roundup: Hot Acuna lifts Braves over Cardinals

Ronald Acuna Jr. went 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs as the Atlanta Braves posted a 5-0 victory over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Kissimmee, Fla.

Mar 11, 2019; Lake Buena Vista, FL, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) comes in from the field during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Champion Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning National League Rookie of the Year had an opposite-field double in the second inning and a run-scoring single in the sixth in addition to the fourth-inning liner over the left-field fence off Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas.

“I felt good from the start of camp,” Acuna told reporters through an interpreter after a contest in which he raised his spring average to .360. “But as the games have progressed, I have definitely felt even better.

“I think with those last at-bats, I’ve had a little extra patience. Initially, I think I was still having good at-bats. I just wasn’t getting results. Things are progressing quickly and we’re starting to see the results now.”

Rays 2, Blue Jays 1

Kevin Kiermaier’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly plated the decisive run as Tampa Bay edged host Toronto at Dunedin, Fla. Kevin Pillar had an RBI single for the Blue Jays.

Tigers 4, Red Sox 3

Jordy Mercer slugged a two-run homer to help visiting Detroit beat Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. Red Sox left-hander David Price served up the blast as one of two hits he allowed during three innings.

Twins 10, Pirates 4

LaMonte Wade had a three-run triple to help visiting Minnesota cruise past Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. Adam Frazier contributed a two-run single for the Pirates.

Marlins 8, Mets 1

Brian Anderson hit a two-run homer as Miami trounced visiting New York. Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom took the loss while allowing two runs and five hits and striking out six over five innings.

White Sox (ss)-Royals, canceled

The game between Chicago and host Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., was washed out due to persistent rain.

Mariners-White Sox (ss), canceled

Seattle and host Chicago were unable to play due to heavy rain at Glendale, Ariz.

