Spring training roundup: Judge hits fifth homer as Yankees maul Red Sox

Aaron Judge smacked a three-run homer to help the New York Yankees roll to a 14-1 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Friday at Tampa, Fla.

Judge’s blast over the fence in right-center came off right-hander Adam Lau in the second inning and was his fifth of the spring. He relished the fact the homer came on an 0-2 pitch.

“Getting results like that are always good, but I’m looking more at the quality of at-bats,” Judge told reporters afterward. “You never know — I could get jammed on three pitches and get three hits. They could be terrible swings, or I can take three solid swings and have nothing to show for it.

Andrew Benintendi had two of Boston’s six hits and scored the lone run.

Phillies 3, Blue Jays 2

Bryce Harper left in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch on the right ankle and host Philadelphia later pushed two runs across in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Toronto at Clearwater, Fla. Freddy Galvis and Kevin Pillar homered for Toronto.

Twins 12, Orioles 9

Ehire Adrianza drove in four runs and belted two of Minnesota’s six homers in the victory over visiting Baltimore at Fort Myers, Fla. Drew Jackson hit a two-run blast for the Orioles.

Nationals 11, Mets 3

Yan Gomes and Anthony Rendon smacked two homers apiece and Washington went deep seven times while routing host New York at Port St. Lucie, Fla. Robinson Cano went 1-for-3 for the Mets as his average dropped to .406.

Rays (ss) 7, Tigers 3

Yandy Diaz homered and had four RBIs to help Tampa Bay knock off visiting Detroit at Port Charlotte, Fla. Jeimer Candelario had a two-run double for the Tigers.

Marlins 7, Braves 6

Pedro Alvarez delivered the tiebreaking RBI single in the top of the ninth and Harold Ramirez added one for insurance as Miami edged Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla. Josh Donaldson hit his first homer of the spring — a two-run shot — for the Braves.

Rockies 2, Royals 1

Ryan McMahon recorded the game-winning single with none out in the bottom of the ninth inning as Colorado edged Kansas City at Scottsdale, Ariz. Jorge Soler had a run-scoring single for the Royals.

Cubs 11, White Sox 9

Albert Almora Jr. homered and drove in three runs as the Cubs outlasted the host White Sox in the battle of Chicago teams at Glendale, Ariz. Yoan Moncada hit a three-run blast for the White Sox.

Angels (ss) 2, Diamondbacks 1

Albert Pujols hit a two-run blast in the third inning as Los Angeles edged visiting Arizona at Tempe, Ariz. The Diamondbacks’ lone run scored in the fifth inning on a wild pitch by Angels right-hander Luke Bard.

Brewers 6, Padres 2

Eric Thames hit a two-run double in a three-run first inning as Milwaukee defeated visiting San Diego at Phoenix. The Padres had four hits, all singles.

Rangers 5, Indians 2

Ronald Guzman drove in two runs to help host Texas defeat Cleveland at Surprise, Ariz. Trayce Thompson homered for the Indians.

Angels (ss) 5, Giants 5

Cesar Puello hit a two-run ground single in the top of the sixth inning as Los Angeles gained a tie with host San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz. Anthony Garcia homered and had three RBIs for the Giants.

